Who saw the Lions as a top-5 scoring offense in the first two weeks of the season? I certainly didn't. But that's the nature of the NFL. The unexpected thrives here. In this mock, Detroit adds even more firepower to its attack.

And who envisioned Michael Penix Jr., a transfer to Washington from Indiana, beginning his stint with the Huskies as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in all of college football? His blistering start leads to him landing in Round 1 here.

The draft order below is based upon reverse Super Bowl odds from SportsLine. There's no No. 22 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it. Mock Draft 2.0 deploy!