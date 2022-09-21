Who saw the Lions as a top-5 scoring offense in the first two weeks of the season? I certainly didn't. But that's the nature of the NFL. The unexpected thrives here. In this mock, Detroit adds even more firepower to its attack.
And who envisioned Michael Penix Jr., a transfer to Washington from Indiana, beginning his stint with the Huskies as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in all of college football? His blistering start leads to him landing in Round 1 here.
The draft order below is based upon reverse Super Bowl odds from SportsLine. There's no No. 22 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it. Mock Draft 2.0 deploy!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Falcons get the premier defensive prospect in this class in Anderson. No-brainer here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Seahawks like what they've gotten out of Geno Smith for two games, but he doesn't represent the future. Stroud does.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Young's savvy play, athletic ability, and accuracy will lead to him being picked early in April. The Texans probably need to upgrade at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
This is not Carolina's greatest need, but Murphy has a top-10 pick profile and plays a premium position.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Bears have gotten amazing return on their investment in Robert Quinn. He's just well into his 30s. Anudike-Uzomah would be an ideal understudy.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
C.J. Mosley will be 31 next season, and his cap hit swells to $21 million. Simpson can be an eventual new-age replacement at the linebacker spot.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Commanders add some youth to their cornerback room with the large and ultra-talented Ringo.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Jaguars have to fortify the interior of their defensive front. Carter is the ideal prospect for Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
This may seem crazy after back-to-back disappointing games from Richardson, outings in which his rawness was obvious. But he's the perfect type to learn behind Jared Goff for a season before assuming the starting role in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Titans have to bolster the offensive front, and Johnson can do that at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Steelers prudently go offensive line to construct better protection for Kenny Pickett.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
The Giants front office will love the arm talent, size, and moxie from Levis.
Round 1 - Pick 13
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
The top of the receiver class has gotten off to a slow start, except Addison, who feels like a receiver the Patriots organization will really like.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Raiders absolutely need to get more talent in the secondary, and Smith is a big, physical, athletic, and feisty cornerback from the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Colts desperately -- and I mean desperately -- need more talent at receiver. Boutte has that in spades.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 16
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
An early-season won't stop Smith-Njigba from going in the top half of the first round to a Texans team in need of more offensive weaponry.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The Cardinals have to get better in the secondary. Johnson is built like a strong safety but moves like a nickel corner.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 18
Andre Carter II EDGE
Army West Point • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
The Eagles adore building the defensive front, and Carter can be the new-age edge rusher next to Josh Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Cowboys love Dalton Schultz, but are they going to pay him big money on a long-term deal after 2022? If not, Mayer would be a perfect replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
More blocking help for Joe Burrow. Jonah Williams has gotten off to a brutal start this season. Didn't see that coming.
Round 1 - Pick 21
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Vikings could use some youth at receiver behind Justin Jefferson, and Johnson is a tall wideout who flies downfield.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 23
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
The Seahawks are more than happy to stop Bresee's fall and add a menacing pass rusher to their defensive front.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 24
Dawand Jones OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs
More blocking for Tua Tagovailoa won't get much criticism from Dolphins fans, and Jones has played well to start the 2022 campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
How about some more weaponry at receiver for Lamar Jackson?
Round 1 - Pick 26
Eli Ricks CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs
I like the Chargers to add more outside cornerback talent early in next year's draft. Ricks would be ideal.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 27
Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 215 lbs
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Washington would be a fun, complementary group at receiver in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Fashanu is super young but has been dominant early in 2022 and would be an exquisite long-term project at tackle in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon has been a ball magnet to start 2022 and looks the part athletically. More playmaking talent for Philadelphia's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Penix is an athletic, strong-arm lefty with an aggressive style. The Buccaneers have to plan for the future at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs
A colossal space eater with incredible strength next to Chris Jones in Kansas City. Nasty combination.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
The Bills add youth to the interior of their offensive line with the mashing guard from Florida.