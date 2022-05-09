Early May is mock draft season. Mocks for the next year's draft class, of course. And now I've submitted mine. Of course, these are very preliminary guesses, but it is useful to try to identify the top-tier prospects heading into a college football season.

Looking back at my 2022 mock from May 2021, 11 prospects ultimately were picked in the first round of the 2022 draft. So the "guesses" can hit.

After somewhat of a "down" class in 2022, the 2023 group is loaded at marquee position, most namely quarterback. The receiver position looks stacked. Again.

The draft order below was determined using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds but in reverse order. We know folks are going to be very angry about why we have their team picking so high, but it's not our fault! These are your team's current odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy.