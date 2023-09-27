Getty Images

While not as loaded with high-caliber talent as the quarterback position, the 2024 wide receiver class is starting to take shape, and it's looking better each week. There's Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka at Ohio State, Malik Nabers at LSU, and Florida State has two outside monsters in Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman. 

Could they all land in the first round next April?

The draft order below was determined using current Super Bowl odds from Caesar's SportsBook. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Of course, we can't set this in stone yet. But I'm guessing the Cardinals would be perfectly content with this outcome. Williams in the desert, starting in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals are ecstatic to land Williams and Harrison Jr. with the first two selections in the 2024 draft. Franchise cornerstones.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
At this rate, the Bears will move on from Justin Fields after the 2024 season. The current regime didn't draft him, and he has regressed early in his third season. Maye comes with big-time throw ability and plenty of experience. He's young too.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Latu has the NFL-caliber size, bendiness, and productivity to be picked this high. Plus, the Bears are desperate for outside pass-rushing help.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Broncos have a myriad of issues, meaning they could go in a variety of directions here -- but after coaching in New Orleans with typically stellar blocking units, Sean Payton upgrades the left tackle spot here with Fashanu.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Commanders must upgrade the protection in front of Sam Howell, and Alt comes with the Notre Dame pedigree and plenty of clean games in pass pro on film.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With Aaron Rodgers back in the mix in 2024, the Jets go best player available, and it just so happens to be a dazzling tight end prospect who'll help Rodgers and New York's offense instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Although the extension Daniel Jones signed this offseason will make it hard for the Giants to release him before the end of the 2024 campaign, the Giants jump at the opportunity to pick a high-upside passer like McCarthy.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Raiders secondary needs work. It's in dire need of a young, truly alpha perimeter cornerback. That's precisely what McKinstry is.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Barrett Carter LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
The Buccaneers are looking at Devin White and Lavonte David entering free agency in 2024. Carter has quarterback-of-the-defense skills at the second level.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Patriots add a savvy, productive wideout to the pass-catching contingent for Mac Jones. Fills a major need.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With the Kirk Cousins era potentially coming to an end in Minnesota, the Vikings officially begin a rebuild with Nix.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Rams see shades of Aaron Donald in Newton with this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Colts get a wideout with No. 1 receiver characteristics for Year 2 of the Anthony Richardson era.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
Tennessee can't add too many defensive backs in this draft class, and King is squeaky clean on film.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
6th
How about Sanders to the city where his dad's legendary NFL career began? Desmond Ridder isn't trending toward being the answer for the Falcons organization.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Green Bay isn't shy about selecting defensive backs in Round 1, and Nubin is an instinctive turnover-creator on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Taylor comes with massive upside given his athleticism and pass-rush flashes.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Another Clemson linebacker to the first round. Trotter of course comes with NFL bloodlines and can be a high-level tackling machine in Seattle's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
7th
Barton is long-term insurance for the offensive front in Pittsburgh, and his game is well-rounded enough that he very well could be one of the five best blockers as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Saints are thrilled to land Verse this late in the first round. Even after given Carl Granderson a well-earned extension, New Orleans goes edge rusher because the value is too good to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Ruke Orhorhoro DT
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Chargers defensive interior still needs work. Orhorhoro is a rock inside.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
8th
A big-bodied, go-up-and-get-it wideout for Deshaun Watson.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
More powerful talent on the interior of the defensive front for the Lions going with the local product here.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
9th
The Bengals should continue to add versatile blockers to their blocking contingent in front of Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
9th
Legette is a freaky specimen with thunderous YAC talent who'd bring another dynamic element to the Ravens passing offense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Bills add a sizable, vertical threat to the offense in Odunze who's a moose in the open field with the ball in his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Josh Newton CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Cowboys add a young, speedy, sticky-in-coverage corner who'd complement Trevon Diggs very well.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Robinson has the speed and bend talent to becomes an ideal running mate to Jaelan Phillips on the Dolphins' defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Caelen Carson CB
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
1st
Given the ages of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, the Eagles go with a twitchy, playmaking cornerback here.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
T'Vondre Sweat DL
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Chiefs gets an interior penetrator who's been on the draft radar to help Chris Jones along their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
1st
Suamataia has dancing bear qualities at tackle and is an exquisite mentee to Trent Williams in San Francisco.