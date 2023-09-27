From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Of course, we can't set this in stone yet. But I'm guessing the Cardinals would be perfectly content with this outcome. Williams in the desert, starting in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals are ecstatic to land Williams and Harrison Jr. with the first two selections in the 2024 draft. Franchise cornerstones.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st At this rate, the Bears will move on from Justin Fields after the 2024 season. The current regime didn't draft him, and he has regressed early in his third season. Maye comes with big-time throw ability and plenty of experience. He's young too.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 4 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Latu has the NFL-caliber size, bendiness, and productivity to be picked this high. Plus, the Bears are desperate for outside pass-rushing help.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos have a myriad of issues, meaning they could go in a variety of directions here -- but after coaching in New Orleans with typically stellar blocking units, Sean Payton upgrades the left tackle spot here with Fashanu.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Commanders must upgrade the protection in front of Sam Howell, and Alt comes with the Notre Dame pedigree and plenty of clean games in pass pro on film.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd With Aaron Rodgers back in the mix in 2024, the Jets go best player available, and it just so happens to be a dazzling tight end prospect who'll help Rodgers and New York's offense instantly.

Round 1 - Pick 8 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Although the extension Daniel Jones signed this offseason will make it hard for the Giants to release him before the end of the 2024 campaign, the Giants jump at the opportunity to pick a high-upside passer like McCarthy.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders secondary needs work. It's in dire need of a young, truly alpha perimeter cornerback. That's precisely what McKinstry is.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Barrett Carter LB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 5th The Buccaneers are looking at Devin White and Lavonte David entering free agency in 2024. Carter has quarterback-of-the-defense skills at the second level.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The Patriots add a savvy, productive wideout to the pass-catching contingent for Mac Jones. Fills a major need.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd With the Kirk Cousins era potentially coming to an end in Minnesota, the Vikings officially begin a rebuild with Nix.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Rams see shades of Aaron Donald in Newton with this selection.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Colts get a wideout with No. 1 receiver characteristics for Year 2 of the Anthony Richardson era.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Tennessee can't add too many defensive backs in this draft class, and King is squeaky clean on film.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 6th How about Sanders to the city where his dad's legendary NFL career began? Desmond Ridder isn't trending toward being the answer for the Falcons organization.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Green Bay isn't shy about selecting defensive backs in Round 1, and Nubin is an instinctive turnover-creator on the back end.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Taylor comes with massive upside given his athleticism and pass-rush flashes.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd Another Clemson linebacker to the first round. Trotter of course comes with NFL bloodlines and can be a high-level tackling machine in Seattle's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 7th Barton is long-term insurance for the offensive front in Pittsburgh, and his game is well-rounded enough that he very well could be one of the five best blockers as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th The Saints are thrilled to land Verse this late in the first round. Even after given Carl Granderson a well-earned extension, New Orleans goes edge rusher because the value is too good to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Ruke Orhorhoro DT Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 290 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Chargers defensive interior still needs work. Orhorhoro is a rock inside.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 8th A big-bodied, go-up-and-get-it wideout for Deshaun Watson.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kris Jenkins DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK More powerful talent on the interior of the defensive front for the Lions going with the local product here.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Patrick Paul OT Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 9th The Bengals should continue to add versatile blockers to their blocking contingent in front of Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Xavier Legette WR South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 9th Legette is a freaky specimen with thunderous YAC talent who'd bring another dynamic element to the Ravens passing offense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Bills add a sizable, vertical threat to the offense in Odunze who's a moose in the open field with the ball in his hands.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Josh Newton CB TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 8th The Cowboys add a young, speedy, sticky-in-coverage corner who'd complement Trevon Diggs very well.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Robinson has the speed and bend talent to becomes an ideal running mate to Jaelan Phillips on the Dolphins' defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 1st Given the ages of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, the Eagles go with a twitchy, playmaking cornerback here.

Round 1 - Pick 31 T'Vondre Sweat DL Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 4th The Chiefs gets an interior penetrator who's been on the draft radar to help Chris Jones along their defensive line.