While not as loaded with high-caliber talent as the quarterback position, the 2024 wide receiver class is starting to take shape, and it's looking better each week. There's Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka at Ohio State, Malik Nabers at LSU, and Florida State has two outside monsters in Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman.
Could they all land in the first round next April?
The draft order below was determined using current Super Bowl odds from Caesar's SportsBook.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Of course, we can't set this in stone yet. But I'm guessing the Cardinals would be perfectly content with this outcome. Williams in the desert, starting in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals are ecstatic to land Williams and Harrison Jr. with the first two selections in the 2024 draft. Franchise cornerstones.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
At this rate, the Bears will move on from Justin Fields after the 2024 season. The current regime didn't draft him, and he has regressed early in his third season. Maye comes with big-time throw ability and plenty of experience. He's young too.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 4
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Latu has the NFL-caliber size, bendiness, and productivity to be picked this high. Plus, the Bears are desperate for outside pass-rushing help.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Broncos have a myriad of issues, meaning they could go in a variety of directions here -- but after coaching in New Orleans with typically stellar blocking units, Sean Payton upgrades the left tackle spot here with Fashanu.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
The Commanders must upgrade the protection in front of Sam Howell, and Alt comes with the Notre Dame pedigree and plenty of clean games in pass pro on film.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
With Aaron Rodgers back in the mix in 2024, the Jets go best player available, and it just so happens to be a dazzling tight end prospect who'll help Rodgers and New York's offense instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Although the extension Daniel Jones signed this offseason will make it hard for the Giants to release him before the end of the 2024 campaign, the Giants jump at the opportunity to pick a high-upside passer like McCarthy.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Raiders secondary needs work. It's in dire need of a young, truly alpha perimeter cornerback. That's precisely what McKinstry is.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
The Buccaneers are looking at Devin White and Lavonte David entering free agency in 2024. Carter has quarterback-of-the-defense skills at the second level.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
The Patriots add a savvy, productive wideout to the pass-catching contingent for Mac Jones. Fills a major need.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The Rams see shades of Aaron Donald in Newton with this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Colts get a wideout with No. 1 receiver characteristics for Year 2 of the Anthony Richardson era.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Tennessee can't add too many defensive backs in this draft class, and King is squeaky clean on film.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
How about Sanders to the city where his dad's legendary NFL career began? Desmond Ridder isn't trending toward being the answer for the Falcons organization.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Green Bay isn't shy about selecting defensive backs in Round 1, and Nubin is an instinctive turnover-creator on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Taylor comes with massive upside given his athleticism and pass-rush flashes.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 230 lbs
Another Clemson linebacker to the first round. Trotter of course comes with NFL bloodlines and can be a high-level tackling machine in Seattle's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Barton is long-term insurance for the offensive front in Pittsburgh, and his game is well-rounded enough that he very well could be one of the five best blockers as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Saints are thrilled to land Verse this late in the first round. Even after given Carl Granderson a well-earned extension, New Orleans goes edge rusher because the value is too good to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
The Chargers defensive interior still needs work. Orhorhoro is a rock inside.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
A big-bodied, go-up-and-get-it wideout for Deshaun Watson.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
More powerful talent on the interior of the defensive front for the Lions going with the local product here.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
The Bengals should continue to add versatile blockers to their blocking contingent in front of Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 26
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Legette is a freaky specimen with thunderous YAC talent who'd bring another dynamic element to the Ravens passing offense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Bills add a sizable, vertical threat to the offense in Odunze who's a moose in the open field with the ball in his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Josh Newton CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Cowboys add a young, speedy, sticky-in-coverage corner who'd complement Trevon Diggs very well.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Robinson has the speed and bend talent to becomes an ideal running mate to Jaelan Phillips on the Dolphins' defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Given the ages of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, the Eagles go with a twitchy, playmaking cornerback here.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
The Chiefs gets an interior penetrator who's been on the draft radar to help Chris Jones along their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Suamataia has dancing bear qualities at tackle and is an exquisite mentee to Trent Williams in San Francisco.