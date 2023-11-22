What would it look like if the team with the No. 1 overall pick didn't pick a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft? A club hasn't made that decision since the Browns picked Myles Garrett with the top selection in the 2017 draft, and it worked out pretty well for Cleveland.

In this mock, the Bears (the current holders of the No. 1 pick), decide to stay the course with Justin Fields and not grab another quarterback.

Then with their second top five selection, they move down in a trade with the Falcons. Here are the details of that mock trade.

Falcons get: No. 4 overall, No. 105 overall (fourth round)

Bears get: No. 8 overall, No. 45 overall (second round), No. 68 overall (third round)

Important: The draft order now is determined by the current, official draft order. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.

