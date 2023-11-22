Getty Images

What would it look like if the team with the No. 1 overall pick didn't pick a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft? A club hasn't made that decision since the Browns picked Myles Garrett with the top selection in the 2017 draft, and it worked out pretty well for Cleveland. 

In this mock, the Bears (the current holders of the No. 1 pick), decide to stay the course with Justin Fields and not grab another quarterback.

Then with their second top five selection, they move down in a trade with the Falcons. Here are the details of that mock trade. 

Falcons get: No. 4 overall, No. 105 overall (fourth round)
Bears get: No. 8 overall, No. 45 overall (second round), No. 68 overall (third round)

Important: The draft order now is determined by the current, official draft order. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bears go with the most intimidating, productive edge rusher in the class instead of going quarterback with the No. 1 selection. Latu is NFL ready.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Harrison Jr. is this good ... to be a receiver going No. 2 overall. This would be the earliest a wideout was picked since Calvin Johnson in 2007.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Patriots are ecstatic to be able to land Williams here. He has franchise-quarterback talent.
  Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons can't wait around and hope Desmond Ridder develops. So they get aggressive to land the promising Maye from North Carolina. Chicago decides against picking a quarterback, instead taking the extra picks to continue to build around Justin Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
8th
Daniels is the front-runner for the Heisman and a fun, electrifying draft prospect who's going to fly up boards. The Giants must address quarterback. Now.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Nabers is a complete wideout who can win in a variety of ways. The Titans have to inject some dynamic receiver talent to this team beyond DeAndre Hopkins.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Fashanu would be the perfect addition as the Commanders enter Year 3 of the Sam Howell era.
  Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Newton is the best interior pass rusher in the class, and those types have been getting picked early in recent drafts.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Alt is the squeaky-clean offensive line prospect I could see the Packers gravitating toward during the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Odunze looks better and more spry every week. He could ultimately go this high in April.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OL
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Fuaga is a masher on the edge, and prioritizing the offensive line is smart for the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
6th
Robinson could actually go higher than this because of his athletic gifts. Either way, the Chargers would be smart to continue to add youthful talent to the pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Even though the Rams have loved three-receiver sets in the Sean McVay era, Bowers is a freaky specimen who'd bring a new wrinkle to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
McKinstry is the alpha-type cornerback the Raiders have needed for a very long time now.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Wiggins would give the Colts a young, lockdown corner, which is precisely what this defense needs.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
DeJean is a fun playmaker in the defensive backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
If the Bengals see Tee Higgins sign elsewhere in free agency, Coleman's big-bodied frame would be the natural replacement in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
16th
Legette would provide the Bills with more YAC capabilities in their pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Latham would provide the Saints with stability at either tackle or guard and he's very close to being "NFL strong" already.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
6th
Nix's athleticism would be accentuated by Kevin O'Connell's boot-action system.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Cardinals get an advanced and explosive edge rusher to help anchor the defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Barton would bring polish and grittiness up front in Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
It's a Penn State reunion in the Steelers secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and King usher in a new, lockdown era at cornerback in Pittsburgh.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Verse and Will Anderson would be one heck of a young, edge-rushing tandem in Houston for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
Morgan is a sizable, athletic pass-pro specialist who could be worked seamlessly into Miami's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Taylor is too naturally talented for the Cowboys to pass on him here. Would be a fun addition inside defensively for Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
Kinchens and Tal Hufanga next to each other would be a blast of a safety tandem.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Egbuka would add more advanced wideout talent to the Jacksonville offense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round. They need receiver reinforcements.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
Trice is an advanced butt-kicker on the outside with an NFL-caliber frame and refined pass-rush moves.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Nubin is a three-down safety who can do it all. Would be a mirror image of Kyle Hamilton for the Ravens defense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Jonah Elliss DE
Utah • Jr • 6'2" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
--
POSITION RNK
--
Elliss is an emerging edge rusher in this class and the Eagles will want to continue to prepare for the future at that position.