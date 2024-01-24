The Buffalo Bills may have lost on a missed field goal in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team that rattled off five victories in a row at the end of the regular season to win the AFC East title had a clear issue on deep balls throughout the season.

Stefon Diggs started on a torrid pace, then cooled as the season progressed, and while Khalil Shakir shined when thrown the football, Buffalo's passing attack missed having a true downfield separator.

The Bills get one in this mock.

Before I begin, this week's Justin Fields trade is as follows:

Raiders get: Justin Fields, 2025 sixth-round pick

Bears get: No. 77 overall (third-round pick), 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the snaps and becomes a first-round pick if the Raiders make the playoffs in 2025

Important: The draft order is now set for the non-playoff teams and those clubs who lost in the divisional round. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.

