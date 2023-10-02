Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st It sure feels like only one other person on the planet can do what Caleb Williams does, and he currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Credit to the Cardinals for playing hard this season, but if they have this pick, Williams has to be the guy.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Marvin Harrison Jr. has gotten off to a slow start to the 2023 season, at least by his standards, but he's the second-best player in the class and the best receiver in this class by a large margin.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd There's a lot of blame to go around in Chicago, but the reality is that Justin Fields wasn't drafted by GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. And if Maye is on the board with another Bears first-rounder yet to come, it's hard to imagine he won't be their next face of the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st If you get your franchise QB, the first order of business is protecting him with the best offensive lineman in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders could be in the quarterback business here, but the top two QBs are long gone. And with all the upheaval on the other side of the ball, beefing up the pass rush opposite Maxx Crosby could be the way to go.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Left tackle could be an option here, but any time your defense gives up 70 points in one game, there are going to be questions. Newton, meanwhile, is off to a strong start to the 2023 season. He played on an Illini defense last season that included No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon and Day 2 selections, Quan Martin and Sydney Brown. The defensive lineman will be the next in line to hear his name called early in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th If Aaron Rodgers is coming back (and even if he isn't and there isn't a QB they love here), left tackle here is the most obvious pick of the entire 2024 draft.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Montez Sweat and Chase Young will be free agents after the season, and Dallas Turner has been balling out for the Crimson Tide.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Sterling Shepard and Parris Campbell will see their contract expire after the season, and the quest to get Daniel Jones more playmakers continues with the addition of Emeka Egbuka here.

Round 1 - Pick 10 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Tristan Wirfs has been solid on the left side for the Bucs, so it stands to reason that the beefing up the right side would be a priority (with an emphasis on beef whenever we're talking about Latham). Yes, Baker Mayfield is on a one-year deal, and Tampa could target a QB here, for sure, but we addressed the O-line instead.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Wiggins didn't play on Saturday after suffering a knee injury against Florida State last month, but he'll be back on the field this season. He's a long, rangy cover corner who needs to improve as a tackler, but his coverage skills are among the best in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Alec Pierce hasn't yet lived up to expectations, and Malik Nabers gives Anthony Richardson another weapon alongside Michael Pittman.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Mims suffered a serious ankle injury vs. South Carolina two weeks ago, and it's unclear when he'll return to the field, but expect to see his name in the first-round conversation; he only started one game in 2022, but he flashes special talent. The Titans could stand to upgrade the tackle position, and with the top left tackles off the board, they target a right tackle here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Patrick Paul OT Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Brock Bowers feels like the obvious pick here, but the Patriots offensive line, especially at tackle, is in need of an overhaul.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Talk to people around the league and the sense is that Sanders will return to Colorado, where he could end up as QB1 in the 2025 draft class. But since it's early October and we're not even at the halfway point of the college season, we'll keep him in our mock draft 2.0 -- especially since Kirk Cousins (who is playing some of the best football of his career) is in the final year of his deal.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Suamataia played out of position at right tackle last season, and NFL teams love his size and potential. Plus, David Bakhtiari has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The biggest issues facing Latu will be if he's cleared medically after a neck injury sidelined his career a few years ago. On the field, he's just about unstoppable.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Both Josh Allen and K'lavon Chaisson are in contract years, and even if Allen returns, Chop Robinson's non-stop motor and playmaking abilities would be a welcome addition to this Jags' defense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 10th We love Eugene Cyril Smith III, but we also love the way Michael Penix is playing this season for the Huskies. NFL teams have been impressed, too, and because the race for QB3 is wide open, expect Penix to continue to make his case.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Alabama thinks Kool-Aid has legit NFL cover skills -- the only question will be his deep speed, and that would be the only reason he'd still be available here. Otherwise, there's a lot to love about his game. Added bonus: he's an asset in the return game, too.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 12th Rattler has been so much fun to watch this season, and it's a testament to his hard work and maturity. He's one of the toughest players in college football and has special arm talent.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st A year ago, we kept trying to give Justin Herbert Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid in our mock drafts. This time he hits the lottery with Bowers.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th When healthy, the Texans offensive line looks pretty good on paper (and, to their credit, the backups have performed well over the first three weeks). Knowing that, coach DeMeco Ryans gets another young pass rusher to line up opposite Will Anderson Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Trenton Irwin are all in contract years, and Keon Coleman has made the most of his early opportunities for the Seminoles after an impressive 2022 season at Michigan State.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens have six cornerbacks whose contracts expire after the season, and King is a physical CB who takes pride in his tackling abilities.

Round 1 - Pick 26 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris could be headed for free agency, and suddenly the Lions are a team without a ton of needs. And imagine lining JT Tuimoloau and his game-wrecking abilities opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Newton CB TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Noah Igbinoghene, Jourdan Lewis and Stephon Gilmore are all in contract years, and Newton has first-round potential because of his athleticism and coverage skills.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st When we watched Taylor over the summer, he reminded us of Javon Hargrave, and he's off to a hot start for the U through the first month of the season.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Sanders suffered an ankle injury on Saturday against Kansas but he'd be yet another speedy weapon for Mike McDaniel's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Barrett Carter LB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Nakobe Dean has struggled to stay healthy, and Zach Cunningham is in a contract year. Meanwhile, we love Barrett Carter's game; he flies all over the field and while he's not as big as former Clemson first-rounder Isaiah Simmons, he's used in a similar role. He's more refined than Quay Walker coming out of Georgia but with that type of athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 4th Nubin is a ball-hawking safety who can provide some pop when coming downhill in run support.