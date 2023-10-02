caleb-williams.jpg
Getty Images

Assuming he declares for the draft, USC quarterback Caleb Williams feels like the surest of sure things, in much the same way Andrew Luck and Trevor Lawrence were the clear No. 1 overall picks. And UNC's Drake Maye is QB2. Things get interesting, of course, when we get to QB3, and by our count, there could be seven (!) quarterbacks jockeying for first-round position.

In talking to some people around the league, it sounds like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will return to school (where he'll be in the conversation for QB1 in 2025), but we're including him in our mock draft 2.0 simply because we're so early in the process. But other names to monitor in the coming weeks, particularly when talking about who might be QB3, include: Texas' Quinn Ewers, Washington' Michael Penix Jr., Michigan's JJ McCarthy, Oregon's Bo Nix, Duke's Riley Leonard and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler.

And here we are with former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman talking up Rattler after the Georgia game last month:

And remember, you can hear our in-depth draft coverage twice a week on "With the First Pick," our NFL Draft podcast. You can find us wherever you get your podcasts -- Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

Keep reading to see how many of these quarterbacks make their way into the first round, and how all 32 picks play out.

One more thing, and this is important: The draft order below was determined using Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds from before Sunday's games, but in reverse order. We know folks are going to be very angry about why we have their team picking so high, but it's not our fault (we also know that, based on records, the Bears would currently have the top two picks, but we won't go strictly by records until later in the season). These are your team's odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy this season.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
It sure feels like only one other person on the planet can do what Caleb Williams does, and he currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Credit to the Cardinals for playing hard this season, but if they have this pick, Williams has to be the guy.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Marvin Harrison Jr. has gotten off to a slow start to the 2023 season, at least by his standards, but he's the second-best player in the class and the best receiver in this class by a large margin.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
There's a lot of blame to go around in Chicago, but the reality is that Justin Fields wasn't drafted by GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. And if Maye is on the board with another Bears first-rounder yet to come, it's hard to imagine he won't be their next face of the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
If you get your franchise QB, the first order of business is protecting him with the best offensive lineman in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders could be in the quarterback business here, but the top two QBs are long gone. And with all the upheaval on the other side of the ball, beefing up the pass rush opposite Maxx Crosby could be the way to go.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Left tackle could be an option here, but any time your defense gives up 70 points in one game, there are going to be questions. Newton, meanwhile, is off to a strong start to the 2023 season. He played on an Illini defense last season that included No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon and Day 2 selections, Quan Martin and Sydney Brown. The defensive lineman will be the next in line to hear his name called early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
If Aaron Rodgers is coming back (and even if he isn't and there isn't a QB they love here), left tackle here is the most obvious pick of the entire 2024 draft.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Montez Sweat and Chase Young will be free agents after the season, and Dallas Turner has been balling out for the Crimson Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Sterling Shepard and Parris Campbell will see their contract expire after the season, and the quest to get Daniel Jones more playmakers continues with the addition of Emeka Egbuka here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Tristan Wirfs has been solid on the left side for the Bucs, so it stands to reason that the beefing up the right side would be a priority (with an emphasis on beef whenever we're talking about Latham). Yes, Baker Mayfield is on a one-year deal, and Tampa could target a QB here, for sure, but we addressed the O-line instead.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Wiggins didn't play on Saturday after suffering a knee injury against Florida State last month, but he'll be back on the field this season. He's a long, rangy cover corner who needs to improve as a tackler, but his coverage skills are among the best in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Alec Pierce hasn't yet lived up to expectations, and Malik Nabers gives Anthony Richardson another weapon alongside Michael Pittman.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Mims suffered a serious ankle injury vs. South Carolina two weeks ago, and it's unclear when he'll return to the field, but expect to see his name in the first-round conversation; he only started one game in 2022, but he flashes special talent. The Titans could stand to upgrade the tackle position, and with the top left tackles off the board, they target a right tackle here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Brock Bowers feels like the obvious pick here, but the Patriots offensive line, especially at tackle, is in need of an overhaul.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Talk to people around the league and the sense is that Sanders will return to Colorado, where he could end up as QB1 in the 2025 draft class. But since it's early October and we're not even at the halfway point of the college season, we'll keep him in our mock draft 2.0 -- especially since Kirk Cousins (who is playing some of the best football of his career) is in the final year of his deal.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
Suamataia played out of position at right tackle last season, and NFL teams love his size and potential. Plus, David Bakhtiari has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The biggest issues facing Latu will be if he's cleared medically after a neck injury sidelined his career a few years ago. On the field, he's just about unstoppable.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Both Josh Allen and K'lavon Chaisson are in contract years, and even if Allen returns, Chop Robinson's non-stop motor and playmaking abilities would be a welcome addition to this Jags' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
10th
We love Eugene Cyril Smith III, but we also love the way Michael Penix is playing this season for the Huskies. NFL teams have been impressed, too, and because the race for QB3 is wide open, expect Penix to continue to make his case.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Alabama thinks Kool-Aid has legit NFL cover skills -- the only question will be his deep speed, and that would be the only reason he'd still be available here. Otherwise, there's a lot to love about his game. Added bonus: he's an asset in the return game, too.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Spencer Rattler QB
South Carolina • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
12th
Rattler has been so much fun to watch this season, and it's a testament to his hard work and maturity. He's one of the toughest players in college football and has special arm talent.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
A year ago, we kept trying to give Justin Herbert Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid in our mock drafts. This time he hits the lottery with Bowers.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
When healthy, the Texans offensive line looks pretty good on paper (and, to their credit, the backups have performed well over the first three weeks). Knowing that, coach DeMeco Ryans gets another young pass rusher to line up opposite Will Anderson Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Trenton Irwin are all in contract years, and Keon Coleman has made the most of his early opportunities for the Seminoles after an impressive 2022 season at Michigan State.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Ravens have six cornerbacks whose contracts expire after the season, and King is a physical CB who takes pride in his tackling abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris could be headed for free agency, and suddenly the Lions are a team without a ton of needs. And imagine lining JT Tuimoloau and his game-wrecking abilities opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Josh Newton CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
Noah Igbinoghene, Jourdan Lewis and Stephon Gilmore are all in contract years, and Newton has first-round potential because of his athleticism and coverage skills.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
When we watched Taylor over the summer, he reminded us of Javon Hargrave, and he's off to a hot start for the U through the first month of the season.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Sanders suffered an ankle injury on Saturday against Kansas but he'd be yet another speedy weapon for Mike McDaniel's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Barrett Carter LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Nakobe Dean has struggled to stay healthy, and Zach Cunningham is in a contract year. Meanwhile, we love Barrett Carter's game; he flies all over the field and while he's not as big as former Clemson first-rounder Isaiah Simmons, he's used in a similar role. He's more refined than Quay Walker coming out of Georgia but with that type of athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
4th
Nubin is a ball-hawking safety who can provide some pop when coming downhill in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Through the first month of the season, Odunze has been the beneficiary of Michael Penix's left arm, though that can go both ways -- Odunze consistently getting open has made life easy for his QB, too. Either way, he's a big-bodied wide receiver that feels like a great fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense.