From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st If Justin Fields has a strong second half of the 2023 season and convinces Chicago he's the long-term answer, maybe you go in another direction. Otherwise, you take Williams here, who is the best prospect in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants are on the hook for at least one more year with Daniel Jones, who tore his ACL and is done for the season. But even if they bring him back in 2024, Drake Maye should be the heir apparent.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots will have to trade up for one of the top 2 QBs -- or trade down for QB3 -- because their current 2024 starter isn't on the roster. But since there are no trades in this mock draft, they take the best offensive lineman -- also a huge need -- in Fashanu.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Kyler Murray didn't miss a beat in his return from an ACL injury that sidelined him some 11 months. And if he convinces Arizona that he's the long-term answer, they're taking Marvin Harrison Jr. here. Ask Josh Allen and Joe Burrow if they appreciated their respective organizations going out and getting game-changing receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears get their QB1, and now they get a bookend to Montez Sweat off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers, like a lot of teams in the top half of the first round, could be in the QB market. It's still too early to think about QB3 here, so in the meantime they grab Alt, who has had a fantastic season for the Irish.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Mims missed a large chunk of the 2023 season with an injury, but he returned against Ole Miss in Week 11 and has all the tools to be a dominant right tackle in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans have a ton of needs, including offensive line, but they target the best CB in the draft to bolster a secondary that has Kristian Fulton and Sean Murphy-Bunting possibly hitting free agency after the season.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Verse's sack numbers are down from a season ago, but you could argue he's a more complete player in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st It feels like Sam Howell has a chance to be the guy in Washington, and Brock Bowers is a tight end in name only. He can line up anywhere, including RB, and be a difference-maker.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd This WR class is insanely deep, so Nabers lasting until the No. 12 pick feels like stealing.

Round 1 - Pick 12 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd If Aaron Rodgers is under center for the Jets in 2024, protection will be priority No. 1. JC Latham has been dominant this season for the Crimson Tide.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Odunze has had a breakout season for the Huskies, and the Broncos need to add some juice to the WR room.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Wiggins is a long, athletic corner who specializes in blanket coverage downfield. He needs to improve as a tackler, but the Chargers need to add depth to the position after the J.C. Jackson signing didn't work out.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Anthony Richardson will be back in 2024, and giving him a jump-ball, downfield target like Coleman is only going to make this offense that much more explosive.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 8th No player has done more for his draft stock than Jayden Daniels; we all knew he could run, but he's shown continued improvement as a passer and has a legit case to be QB3 in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Newton played on an Illini defense last season that included No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon and Day 2 selections Quan Martin and Sydney Brown. The defensive lineman will be the next in line to hear his name called early in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Egbuka's numbers are down this season, in part because of injury and in part because that's what happens when C.J. Stroud leaves for the NFL. But catching passes from Joe Burrow seems like the quickest way to get Egbuka back to his 2022 form.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 5th Penix Jr. has an injury history, but he has been healthy the past two seasons for the Huskies. And more than that, he has played out of his mind, not only as the best deep-ball passer in this class but also his ability to throw with anticipation and accuracy, and even win with his legs when he needs to.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 20 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The biggest issues facing Latu will be if he's cleared medically after a neck injury sidelined his career a few years ago. On the field, he has been unstoppable all season.

Round 1 - Pick 21 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th You will not find a player with a higher motor, and when you couple that with Tuimoloau's twitch, speed and power, he's going to be a problem at the next level for NFL offensive tackles.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Lassiter feels like a Dan Quinn cornerback -- he's long and he's physical, both in coverage and in run support. The ball production isn't there yet, but that'll come.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st King had a rough day against Ohio State, but he's shown first-round talent over the past two seasons. In Pittsburgh, he'll be reunited with Joey Porter Jr.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 24 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th The Texans traded up for Will Anderson Jr. in the spring, and he's been as advertised. This time, they stay put and land another edge rusher in Chop Robinson, who is as active a pass rusher as you'll find in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Patrick Paul OT Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 8th Paul is raw but athletic, and he's certainly earned his way into the first-round conversation.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Trice is a proven commodity who has come on as of late; he's a high-motor player who needs to expand his pass-rush arsenal, but he's a designated pass rusher from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th The ball-hawking DeJean can line up just about anywhere (and he's an asset in the return game, too), and that versatility and rare athleticism are what make him such an enticing prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Taliese Fuaga OL Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Fuaga is having a fantastic season for Oregon State, and while he's excelled at right tackle, some NFL teams think his future may be at guard. Either way, he's a first-round talent.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Ja'Lynn Polk WR Washington • Soph • 6'2" / 204 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 14th Rome Odunze gets a lot of the pub for the Huskies -- and rightly so -- but do not sleep on Polk, who has eight touchdowns through the first 10 games of the season and is a threat to all three levels.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd Nubin is a ball-hawking safety who can provide some pop when coming downhill in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Mitchell, a Georgia transfer, is another in a long line of big, physical, fast, twitched-up WRs in this draft class. The Chiefs have had mixed results finding consistent play from their young WRs in a post-Tyreek world, but Mitchell has a chance to be really good, really early in his NFL career.