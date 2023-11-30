From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Chicago has a difficult decision ahead. While the current leadership is not tied to Justin Fields, the offense has shown growth since he returned. At this time, I still believe they would probably move on from the former Buckeye.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Will Arizona move forward with Kyler Murray or restart the clock with a rookie quarterback? In this scenario, they take Marvin Harrison Jr. to become Murray's new Larry Fitzgerald/DeAndre Hopkins.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd New England may need to trade up to No. 2 overall if they want to secure a quarterback. It is obvious that Mac Jones is not the franchise quarterback moving forward so the Patriots get lucky and a quarterback falls into their laps. Will Bill Belichick be around to coach him?

Round 1 - Pick 4 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Offensive tackle is not the biggest need for Chicago. Braxton Jones has played well at left tackle and the team selected Darnell Wright in the first round to play right tackle. In an ideal world, the Bears would probably trade back a bit and address another need but, if they stay put, they have to take one of the available blue-chip prospects.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Sam Howell is on pace to get an extended look in Washington. The best thing they can do for him is continue to surround him with playmakers. Brock Bowers is a dynamic weapon in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Kayvon Thibodeaux has taken a step forward in his career but having a second pass rusher of Dallas Turner's caliber will support Wink Martindale's aggressive, man coverage scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Nate Wiggins is a great man coverage cornerback. Tampa Bay is looking to add some new pieces to the roster and Wiggins is among the best available.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st New York needs to add at least one offensive tackle and potentially two this offseason. They probably did not dream of Olu Fashanu still being available at this point so they take the gift in stride.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd After the failure of the J.C. Jackson signing, Los Angeles continues dumping assets into the position. Kool-Aid McKinstry joins the mix with Asante Samuel Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 10 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Will Levis has earned a longer look but the Titans offensive line is finally breaking down. For Levis to have a fair evaluation, they need to go all in on supporting him this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 8th No one has risen more throughout the pre-draft process than Jayden Daniels. He is a dual-threat prospect who should reinvigorate the Raiders.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Michael Thomas is injured once again and that puts New Orleans in a bit of a predicament at the position. Quarterback may still be a concern but at least the person under center will have Malik Nabers and Chris Olave.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Green Bay has invested in Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness, but Laiatu Latu steps in for Preston Smith to keep the Packers pass-rush rotation fresh.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles' offensive tackle play has been bad this season. They are not going to find a replacement for Matthew Stafford in this spot so they bring in some new protection for him.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Tee Higgins is slated to be a free agent and Cincinnati can probably not afford to pay him and Ja'Marr Chase. Keon Coleman brings a similar skill set at a cost-controlled rate.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Cooper DeJean has seen his stock rise this season but cornerback remains a need for Buffalo. DeJean hopefully provides the stability that Kaiir Elam has not.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 17 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Head coach Jonathan Gannon adds a new weapon to his arsenal as powerful edge rusher Jared Verse arrives in the desert.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver lacks teeth up the middle of its defense. Jer'Zhan Newton is a high-motor player who will play to the sideline. He excels in getting on the hips of blockers to move the opposing quarterback in the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Atlanta has added Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree in an effort to upgrade the pass rush but that is a Band Aid on the situation. Chop Robinson is a youthful infusion.

Round 1 - Pick 20 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Kirk Cousins is not a long-term answer at quarterback in Minneapolis and the shine has worn off Joshua Dobbs a bit. J.J. McCarthy has not been fully unleashed this season but he has had some really bright moments.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Michael Pittman Jr. is scheduled to be a free agent at season's end. If he returns, then Anthony Richardson has a trio of talented pass catchers: Josh Downs, Rome Odunze and Pittman. If Pittman does not return, then Indianapolis now has his replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Seattle could opt to place its faith in LSU products Anthony Bradford and Damien Lewis, but Jordan Morgan gives them a higher ceiling at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Taliese Fuaga OL Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Broderick Jones has been playing left tackle but he could flip back to the left side, which would allow Taliese Fuaga to start at right tackle.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 24 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th San Francisco had a revolving door of edge rushers and DeMeco Ryans may very well have his own with Will Anderson Jr., Jon Greenard and JT Tuimoloau.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Jaelan Phillips has battled injury this season, which is a concern given his past. Miami adds some insurance as Bralen Trice joins Bradley Chubb and Phillips.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas should feel really good about its secondary moving forward. DaRon Bland has been sensational in the absence of Trevon Diggs. Throw in Tyler Nubin, who has great awareness and playmaking skills of his own, and the Cowboys should force more turnovers than any other franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Troy Fautanu OL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 129th POSITION RNK 8th Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jonah Jackson are slated to hit free agency after the season. Troy Fautanu has played left tackle for the Huskies but projects inside at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 151st POSITION RNK 25th Brian Thomas Jr. may not deliver the dazzling highlight-reel plays as often as other receivers preceding him but he has the traits and the size to be a difference-maker in the NFL. Calvin Ridley and Thomas can be a great pairing for Trevor Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Emeka Egbuka is not flashy but he can be trusted to be in the right place at the right time. Patrick Mahomes can do a lot with that reliability.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th San Francisco drafts Kingsley Suamataia to replace Colton McKivitz at right tackle. Suamataia played right tackle for the Cougars after transferring in from Oregon but is playing left tackle this season.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Marlon Humphrey has battled injury of late and Marcus Peters is gone. Baltimore needs to throw some more logs on the cornerback fire.