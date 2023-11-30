The college football regular season has come to a close, which means 2024 NFL Draft declarations will be flowing freely. It is the first stage of a nearly five-month process that takes us all the way up to draft day.
There is a lot left to learn. Will USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye declare? Will Chicago and Arizona be in positions to potentially draft a quarterback and what will they decide? Trades are not being projected until the draft order crystallizes in January but, in today's thought exercise, a bit more light shines on those situations.
The draft order below was determined using Tankathon, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Chicago has a difficult decision ahead. While the current leadership is not tied to Justin Fields, the offense has shown growth since he returned. At this time, I still believe they would probably move on from the former Buckeye.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Will Arizona move forward with Kyler Murray or restart the clock with a rookie quarterback? In this scenario, they take Marvin Harrison Jr. to become Murray's new Larry Fitzgerald/DeAndre Hopkins.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
New England may need to trade up to No. 2 overall if they want to secure a quarterback. It is obvious that Mac Jones is not the franchise quarterback moving forward so the Patriots get lucky and a quarterback falls into their laps. Will Bill Belichick be around to coach him?
Round 1 - Pick 4
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Offensive tackle is not the biggest need for Chicago. Braxton Jones has played well at left tackle and the team selected Darnell Wright in the first round to play right tackle. In an ideal world, the Bears would probably trade back a bit and address another need but, if they stay put, they have to take one of the available blue-chip prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Sam Howell is on pace to get an extended look in Washington. The best thing they can do for him is continue to surround him with playmakers. Brock Bowers is a dynamic weapon in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Kayvon Thibodeaux has taken a step forward in his career but having a second pass rusher of Dallas Turner's caliber will support Wink Martindale's aggressive, man coverage scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Nate Wiggins is a great man coverage cornerback. Tampa Bay is looking to add some new pieces to the roster and Wiggins is among the best available.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
New York needs to add at least one offensive tackle and potentially two this offseason. They probably did not dream of Olu Fashanu still being available at this point so they take the gift in stride.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
After the failure of the J.C. Jackson signing, Los Angeles continues dumping assets into the position. Kool-Aid McKinstry joins the mix with Asante Samuel Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
No one has risen more throughout the pre-draft process than Jayden Daniels. He is a dual-threat prospect who should reinvigorate the Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Michael Thomas is injured once again and that puts New Orleans in a bit of a predicament at the position. Quarterback may still be a concern but at least the person under center will have Malik Nabers and Chris Olave.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Green Bay has invested in Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness, but Laiatu Latu steps in for Preston Smith to keep the Packers pass-rush rotation fresh.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Los Angeles' offensive tackle play has been bad this season. They are not going to find a replacement for Matthew Stafford in this spot so they bring in some new protection for him.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Tee Higgins is slated to be a free agent and Cincinnati can probably not afford to pay him and Ja'Marr Chase. Keon Coleman brings a similar skill set at a cost-controlled rate.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Cooper DeJean has seen his stock rise this season but cornerback remains a need for Buffalo. DeJean hopefully provides the stability that Kaiir Elam has not.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Head coach Jonathan Gannon adds a new weapon to his arsenal as powerful edge rusher Jared Verse arrives in the desert.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Denver lacks teeth up the middle of its defense. Jer'Zhan Newton is a high-motor player who will play to the sideline. He excels in getting on the hips of blockers to move the opposing quarterback in the pocket.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Atlanta has added Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree in an effort to upgrade the pass rush but that is a Band Aid on the situation. Chop Robinson is a youthful infusion.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Kirk Cousins is not a long-term answer at quarterback in Minneapolis and the shine has worn off Joshua Dobbs a bit. J.J. McCarthy has not been fully unleashed this season but he has had some really bright moments.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Michael Pittman Jr. is scheduled to be a free agent at season's end. If he returns, then Anthony Richardson has a trio of talented pass catchers: Josh Downs, Rome Odunze and Pittman. If Pittman does not return, then Indianapolis now has his replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Seattle could opt to place its faith in LSU products Anthony Bradford and Damien Lewis, but Jordan Morgan gives them a higher ceiling at guard.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Broderick Jones has been playing left tackle but he could flip back to the left side, which would allow Taliese Fuaga to start at right tackle.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
San Francisco had a revolving door of edge rushers and DeMeco Ryans may very well have his own with Will Anderson Jr., Jon Greenard and JT Tuimoloau.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Jaelan Phillips has battled injury this season, which is a concern given his past. Miami adds some insurance as Bralen Trice joins Bradley Chubb and Phillips.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Dallas should feel really good about its secondary moving forward. DaRon Bland has been sensational in the absence of Trevon Diggs. Throw in Tyler Nubin, who has great awareness and playmaking skills of his own, and the Cowboys should force more turnovers than any other franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Troy Fautanu OL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jonah Jackson are slated to hit free agency after the season. Troy Fautanu has played left tackle for the Huskies but projects inside at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Brian Thomas Jr. may not deliver the dazzling highlight-reel plays as often as other receivers preceding him but he has the traits and the size to be a difference-maker in the NFL. Calvin Ridley and Thomas can be a great pairing for Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Emeka Egbuka is not flashy but he can be trusted to be in the right place at the right time. Patrick Mahomes can do a lot with that reliability.
Round 1 - Pick 30
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
San Francisco drafts Kingsley Suamataia to replace Colton McKivitz at right tackle. Suamataia played right tackle for the Cougars after transferring in from Oregon but is playing left tackle this season.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Marlon Humphrey has battled injury of late and Marcus Peters is gone. Baltimore needs to throw some more logs on the cornerback fire.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Graham Barton has played left tackle at Duke but has positional flexibility at the next level. Philadelphia will value that as he waits for a starting role to open.
