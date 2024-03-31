nfl-draft-2024.jpg
With the pro days of all the top QB prospects in the rearview mirror, we've officially reached the home stretch of the pre-draft process. The 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit will be here in a few short weeks, and yet there's still so much unknown about how Round 1 will shake out. 

Will the top-four picks be quarterbacks for the first time in NFL history? If so, what order will they come off the board? And how will this impact the other positions, especially at wide receiver and offensive line where there are multiple blue-chip prospects?

Former longtime Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden and NFL Draft insider Ryan Wilson came together recently to try and answer those questions in a joint mock draft. The guys rotated picks and were allowed to trade, which resulted in one team moving up for a QB and another climbing the board for a pass-protector.

See how it all unfolded below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
Ryan Wilson -- Unlike last year, the Bears aren't trading down. Chicago selects Caleb Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
Bryant McFadden -- Washington has rarely gotten the QB position right over the past few decades, but that could change by selecting the Heisman Trophy winner.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
Rick Spielman -- This is a no-brainer for the former longtime Vikings GM. "This kid is big, he is athletic, he can make all the necessary throws, he has tremendous arm talent. I think he's a great leader. ... This year, he probably did too much, forcing too many throws into coverage, which resulted in interceptions, but I think this kid is a perfect fit for (new Patriots OC) Alex Van Pelt's offense."
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
Ryan Wilson -- The Vikings trade up to select J.J. McCarthy, marking the first time in NFL history QBs were taken with the first four picks of the draft. Bryant McFadden doesn't necessarily agree. "I like J.J. McCarthy, guys, I really do. But I think this is a spot for J.J. where he's kind of being overdrafted."
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
Bryant McFadden -- Jim Harbaugh said that having the No. 5 pick is basically like picking first for a team who doesn't need a QB, and that's how it shakes out in this mock draft. The Chargers, after unloading Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, get one of the best WR prospects in recent memory in Marvin Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
Rick Spielman -- The Giants addressed their offensive line in free agency and, in Rick's words, "stole" Brian Burns from the Panthers via trade. Still, they need playmakers, and Nabers is "the most explosive player with the ball in his hands after the catch (in this class), probably the fastest receiver up in this area, so he's going to bring an instant impact and big-play ability to the New York Giants offense."
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Ryan Wilson -- This was a no-brainer with the first six picks being QBs and WRs. Joe Alt pairs with last year's first round pick, guard Peter Skoronski, along the Titans offensive line. "Joe Alt is taller than many trees you might see outside, he moves well in space, he's a pretty good athlete. ... I love this pick, and so does Will Levis."
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Bryant McFadden -- This is his No. 1 edge rusher in the class, and here's why: "He's a do-it-all defensive player. We know he can rush the passer and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but his ability to be stout against the run is huge, especially when you're talking about being a difference-maker in the National Football League."
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Rick Spielman -- The Bears could look WR here, but they really need an edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat. That's why Dallas Turner is the pick. "I think he has as quick of a first-step as (fellow former Alabama edge rusher) Will Anderson Jr. ... He can also drop into coverage, but this guy is going to make his money rushing the passer."
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
Ryan Wilson: Instead of taking one of the top offensive tackles to protect Aaron Rodgers, Wilson has the Jets going with Rome Odunze. Bryant McFadden loves the former Washington standout. "He's pro ready. When you talk about his measurables, I was really excited to see Rome run in the 4.4s in Indy (at the combine). That was the only concern I had regrading his ability to be a huge, impactful player. ... Sure-handed guy, smooth route-runner as well. Just his ability to create separation, at the top of the route, is very, very important because often times, that's where receivers win when you're playing against the best in the National Football League."
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Bryant McFadden -- The Cardinals have a lot of needs, so trading back was smart. With their first of three first-round picks, they go with Quinyon Mitchell. "Talented corner, lockdown corner from Toledo. Had an outstanding collegiate career, but he actually got his stamp of approval down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. He was dominant in 1-on-1 opportunities, he was dominant in 11-on-11 drills as well. He showcased fluid technique, ball skills and a very, very aggressive mentality that jump him into this spot to where the Arizona Cardinals feel like he's a difference-maker that that secondary needs."
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
Rick Spielman -- Here comes the cornerback run, and Terrion Arnold would pair very nicely opposite Pat Surtain II. Bryant McFadden likes what he's seen from the Alabama standout. "I love Terrion Arnold. Complete corner. I love his ability to tackle, and he WANTS to tackle."
  Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Ryan Wilson -- Huge trade from the Cowboys! Jerry Jones moves up 11 spots to select Tyron Smith's replacement. It's unknown what Dallas would have to pay to make this move, but Rick Spielman loves the fit. "You got the second-best left tackle and one of the biggest needs on my offensive line, and maybe on my football team."
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Bryant McFadden -- 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning has yet to live up to expectations, so the Saints select Taliese Fuaga to pair with former All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. "Another outstanding, athletic offensive lineman from Oregon State. This is a big-time plus and opportunity to get better because you talk about having a bookend tackle opposite Ryan Ramczyk. ... Not only do you provide more talent to the offensive tackle spot, but you also provide an element of competition."
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
Rick Spielman -- Looking at Gus Bradley's defense last year, it was obvious to Spielman that it needs help on the backend. "So I got an opportunity to get a guy that's a very good football player that can be physical in run support, that can play nickel, he can play outside, I think he can play safety if he had to. He's just too good of a football player to pass up. ALSO, I think he's going to be a legit punt returner."
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Ryan Wilson -- The Seahawks bolster their offensive line in Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
Bryant McFadden -- The former NFL cornerback goes back to the CB well by giving the Jaguars the ultra-speedy Nate Wiggins.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
Rick Spielman -- The Bengals get Joe Burrow another pass-protector in JC Latham instead of a pass-catcher like Brock Bowers.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Ryan Wilson -- With Aaron Donald retiring, the Rams attempt to fill that massive hole by selecting Byron Murphy II.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
Bryant McFadden -- McFadden's former team selects an offensive tackle from Georgia for the second straight year.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Rick Spielman -- The Dolphins replenish what they lost along the offensive line in free agency by taking Troy Fautanu.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Ryan Wilson -- The Eagles address their aging secondary with the energetic and physical Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
Bryant McFadden -- The Cardinals missed out on Marvin Harrison Jr. by trading back, but they still land a difference-maker at wideout with Brian Thomas Jr.
  Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
4903
RUYDS
8
INTS
11
TDS
39
Rick Spielman -- The Raiders trade down, then make Michael Penix Jr. the fifth QB off the board in Round 1. "He is the best-deep ball throwing in this year's draft class. Very experienced, six-year player. ... I have Davante Adams, and now I've got a quarterback that can actually get the ball 30-plus down the field to him? This was a no-brainer for me."
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
Ryan Wilson -- The Packers cushion the blow of the departed David Bakhtiari by adding Tyler Guyton.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Bryant McFadden -- The Buccaneers replenish the pass rush with Chop Robinson coming in after Shaquil Barrett signed with the Dolphins.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Rick Spielman -- The Cardinals scoop up the falling Laiatu Latu, who's one of the top edge rushers in this class (as long as he can stay healthy).
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
Ryan Wilson -- Even though the Bills added Curtis Samuel, you can never have too many pass-catchers. Adonai Mitchell adds another dimension to that offense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Bryant McFadden -- The Lions could stand to improve the back end of their defense, which they do here with Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
9th
Rick Spielman -- The Ravens get younger and cheaper at offensive tackle after trading Morgan Moses to the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
Ryan Wilson -- Kyle Shanahan will love having the versatile Darius Robinson play up and down the 49ers defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
Bryant McFadden -- Move over Travis Kelce?? Not so fast, says McFadden. "If Brock is sitting here at 32, that's the easiest pick for me. He's a difference-maker, and he'll get an opportunity to learn from Travis Kelce. Whenever Travis Kelce decides to call it quits and get ready for his invitation to Canton in the Hall of Fame, you have his heir apparent right there WAITING in the wings, right there in the building. So this was super easy for me, and just imagine the offense that has Travis Kelce, Brock Bowers, Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco along with everything they have along the offensive line. Good luck trying to slow them down."

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects