jayden-daniels-lsu-getty-images.jpg
Getty Images

There are just a few weeks left in the college football season and then the 2024 NFL Draft slowly starts coming into focus as prospects declare or return to school over the following month. 

In today's thought exercise, we explore the impact of Kyler Murray's return to the field and the franchises that may be interested in adding a quarterback.

The draft order below was determined using Tankathon, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. 

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Justin Fields is expected to return to the field this week, but is it too little, too late? Chicago will have a chance to take a quarterback No. 1 overall and it may be too much to pass up a second consecutive year.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
There was doubt about Daniel Jones' viability as a long-term starter when he signed his extension. Following his ACL injury, there is no less concern. New York will have to eat a grandiose amount of dead salary cap but it is a small price to pay if Drake Maye ends up being the quarterback many expect he could be.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best talent available in the 2024 NFL Draft, but does that matter if he is catching passes from Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe? The Patriots have to be hopeful that they find themselves in a position to draft one of the two top quarterback prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
When a new homeowner moves in, they often have a different vision of how to decorate the space. Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort are the new homeowners and they could move on from D.J. Humphries and save money toward the salary cap while likely upgrading at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Chicago traded for and signed Montez Sweat to a lucrative contract extension but Yannick Ngakoue has given them nothing. The addition of Dallas Turner allows them to have a potentially dynamic duo.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The David Bakhtiari experience may be over in Green Bay but there is a tantalizing off-ramp with the addition of Joe Alt.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Los Angeles' offensive tackles have had two of the highest beaten rates in the NFL this season, according to TruMedia. JC Latham allows them to upgrade on one side of the line.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Brock Bowers is the lone remaining blue-chip talent. If Will Levis is the future then they need to surround him with the skill talent that may give him a chance to succeed.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Atlanta likes heavy-handed pass rushers who can set the edge and Jared Verse falls into that category. The Falcons have added some older veterans at the position but it is not a viable long-term solution.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
After moving on from Chase Young and Montez Sweat, Washington has a need for rushing the passer. Laiatu Latu may end up being the best out of this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
Baker Mayfield is replaced in Tampa Bay with J.J. McCarthy. It was a Michigan quarterback that led the Buccaneers to the promised land last time so perhaps lightning strikes twice.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
The top-10 selections were not kind to a New York team that desperately needs offensive tackle help. The Jets select Amarius Mims, who is young and inexperienced, to upgrade the ceiling of their protection.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jer'Zhan Newton infuses some youth into a unit that was not long ago a strength for the Broncos. Newton is a high-motor player who will help establish the culture in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
J.C. Jackson never became what the Chargers had hoped when they signed him. His spot in the lineup has not been filled with a long-term candidate. Kool-Aid McKinstry is a good value midway through the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Michael Pittman Jr. is scheduled to be a free agent at season's end. If the two parties can not come to terms, Malik Nabers is a good partner for Josh Downs.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The thought of Las Vegas taking another cornerback in the first round has to be terrifying for Raiders fans but the reality is that it remains a position of need for the AFC franchise despite adding Patriots castoff Jack Jones this week.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
It was learned Wednesday that Cooper DeJean's season, and potentially Iowa career, is over. Buffalo adds him in the first round to fill out its secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Tee Higgins and Cincinnati will likely part ways after the season, which creates a need in that offense. Keon Coleman is a big-bodied receiver who can win jump balls down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
New Orleans adds a powerful rusher to its repertoire. Cam Jordan is 34 years old and has two years remaining on his contract. The Saints have a quality rotation of rushers until JT Tuimoloau eventually takes over.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
6th
Arizona adds an edge rusher with higher upside to Jonathan Gannon's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Joshua Dobbs story has been fun but the reality is that Kirk Cousins will be a free agent after the season and the organization could opt for a change. Jayden Daniels has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in football.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Dallas retools at wide receiver with CeeDee Lamb and Emeka Egbuka. The franchise has struggled to find a reliable complement to Lamb since the departure of Amari Cooper.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OL
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Pittsburgh probably has some offensive soul-searching ahead but there is no question that the addition of more protection is a sound investment.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
DeMeco Ryans is not going to settle for one or two pass rushers. He wants an Army. Bralen Trice paired with Jonathan Greenard and Will Anderson Jr. is a solid foundation.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
Injuries have plagued Miami's cornerback room. So the Dolphins add more depth in the form of Ohio State's Denzel Burke.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Seattle adds a ballhawk who can help capitalize on the chaos created by a surprisingly active defensive front over the past month. The Seahawks have already invested in the unit with the additions of Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon in back-to-back years.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Jacksonville clears the deck and starts anew with Calvin Ridley and Rome Odunze. The Jaguars have to figure out their protection issues this offseason, though.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
San Francisco needs to make multiple changes to its offensive line this offseason. Replacing Colton McKivitz with Kingsley Suamataia is Stage 1 of the transformation.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Marlon Humphrey and the entire Baltimore secondary has struggled to stay healthy. Kalen King adds some depth to the unit.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are slated to hit free agency. If one or both leave, then it creates a void in Detroit's offensive line. Enter Graham Barton, who has played left tackle for the Blue Devils but projects inside.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Kansas City adds depth to its interior defensive line with the addition of Michigan's Kris Jenkins.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
Jordan Morgan has played left tackle for Arizona but projects inside. His versatility is an asset for a Philadelphia team that is not afraid to move players around to get the five best on the field. Jason Kelce, Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll are all pending free agents.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects