With the pro days of all the top QB prospects in the rearview mirror, we've officially reached the home stretch of the pre-draft process. The 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit will be here in a few short weeks, and yet there's still so much unknown about how Round 1 will shake out.
Will the top-four picks be quarterbacks for the first time in NFL history? If so, what order will they come off the board? And how will this impact the other positions, especially at wide receiver and offensive line where there are multiple blue-chip prospects?
Former longtime Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden and NFL Draft insider Ryan Wilson came together recently to try and answer those questions in a joint mock draft. The guys rotated picks and were allowed to trade, which resulted in one team moving up for a QB and another climbing the board for a pass-protector.
See how it all unfolded below!
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Ryan Wilson -- Unlike last year, the Bears aren't trading down. Chicago selects Caleb Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Bryant McFadden -- Washington has rarely gotten the QB position right over the past few decades, but that could change by selecting the Heisman Trophy winner.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Rick Spielman -- This is a no-brainer for the former longtime Vikings GM. "This kid is big, he is athletic, he can make all the necessary throws, he has tremendous arm talent. I think he's a great leader. ... This year, he probably did too much, forcing too many throws into coverage, which resulted in interceptions, but I think this kid is a perfect fit for (new Patriots OC) Alex Van Pelt's offense."
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Ryan Wilson -- The Vikings trade up to select J.J. McCarthy, marking the first time in NFL history QBs were taken with the first four picks of the draft. Bryant McFadden doesn't necessarily agree. "I like J.J. McCarthy, guys, I really do. But I think this is a spot for J.J. where he's kind of being overdrafted."
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Bryant McFadden -- Jim Harbaugh said that having the No. 5 pick is basically like picking first for a team who doesn't need a QB, and that's how it shakes out in this mock draft. The Chargers, after unloading Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, get one of the best WR prospects in recent memory in Marvin Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Rick Spielman -- The Giants addressed their offensive line in free agency and, in Rick's words, "stole" Brian Burns from the Panthers via trade. Still, they need playmakers, and Nabers is "the most explosive player with the ball in his hands after the catch (in this class), probably the fastest receiver up in this area, so he's going to bring an instant impact and big-play ability to the New York Giants offense."
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Ryan Wilson -- This was a no-brainer with the first six picks being QBs and WRs. Joe Alt pairs with last year's first round pick, guard Peter Skoronski, along the Titans offensive line. "Joe Alt is taller than many trees you might see outside, he moves well in space, he's a pretty good athlete. ... I love this pick, and so does Will Levis."
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Bryant McFadden -- This is his No. 1 edge rusher in the class, and here's why: "He's a do-it-all defensive player. We know he can rush the passer and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but his ability to be stout against the run is huge, especially when you're talking about being a difference-maker in the National Football League."
Round 1 - Pick 9
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Rick Spielman -- The Bears could look WR here, but they really need an edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat. That's why Dallas Turner is the pick. "I think he has as quick of a first-step as (fellow former Alabama edge rusher) Will Anderson Jr. ... He can also drop into coverage, but this guy is going to make his money rushing the passer."
Round 1 - Pick 10
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Ryan Wilson: Instead of taking one of the top offensive tackles to protect Aaron Rodgers, Wilson has the Jets going with Rome Odunze. Bryant McFadden loves the former Washington standout. "He's pro ready. When you talk about his measurables, I was really excited to see Rome run in the 4.4s in Indy (at the combine). That was the only concern I had regrading his ability to be a huge, impactful player. ... Sure-handed guy, smooth route-runner as well. Just his ability to create separation, at the top of the route, is very, very important because often times, that's where receivers win when you're playing against the best in the National Football League."
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Bryant McFadden -- The Cardinals have a lot of needs, so trading back was smart. With their first of three first-round picks, they go with Quinyon Mitchell. "Talented corner, lockdown corner from Toledo. Had an outstanding collegiate career, but he actually got his stamp of approval down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. He was dominant in 1-on-1 opportunities, he was dominant in 11-on-11 drills as well. He showcased fluid technique, ball skills and a very, very aggressive mentality that jump him into this spot to where the Arizona Cardinals feel like he's a difference-maker that that secondary needs."
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Rick Spielman -- Here comes the cornerback run, and Terrion Arnold would pair very nicely opposite Pat Surtain II. Bryant McFadden likes what he's seen from the Alabama standout. "I love Terrion Arnold. Complete corner. I love his ability to tackle, and he WANTS to tackle."
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 13
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Ryan Wilson -- Huge trade from the Cowboys! Jerry Jones moves up 11 spots to select Tyron Smith's replacement. It's unknown what Dallas would have to pay to make this move, but Rick Spielman loves the fit. "You got the second-best left tackle and one of the biggest needs on my offensive line, and maybe on my football team."
Round 1 - Pick 14
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Bryant McFadden -- 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning has yet to live up to expectations, so the Saints select Taliese Fuaga to pair with former All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. "Another outstanding, athletic offensive lineman from Oregon State. This is a big-time plus and opportunity to get better because you talk about having a bookend tackle opposite Ryan Ramczyk. ... Not only do you provide more talent to the offensive tackle spot, but you also provide an element of competition."
Round 1 - Pick 15
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Rick Spielman -- Looking at Gus Bradley's defense last year, it was obvious to Spielman that it needs help on the backend. "So I got an opportunity to get a guy that's a very good football player that can be physical in run support, that can play nickel, he can play outside, I think he can play safety if he had to. He's just too good of a football player to pass up. ALSO, I think he's going to be a legit punt returner."
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Ryan Wilson -- The Seahawks bolster their offensive line in Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Bryant McFadden -- The former NFL cornerback goes back to the CB well by giving the Jaguars the ultra-speedy Nate Wiggins.
Round 1 - Pick 18
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Rick Spielman -- The Bengals get Joe Burrow another pass-protector in JC Latham instead of a pass-catcher like Brock Bowers.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Ryan Wilson -- With Aaron Donald retiring, the Rams attempt to fill that massive hole by selecting Byron Murphy II.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Bryant McFadden -- McFadden's former team selects an offensive tackle from Georgia for the second straight year.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Rick Spielman -- The Dolphins replenish what they lost along the offensive line in free agency by taking Troy Fautanu.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Ryan Wilson -- The Eagles address their aging secondary with the energetic and physical Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Bryant McFadden -- The Cardinals missed out on Marvin Harrison Jr. by trading back, but they still land a difference-maker at wideout with Brian Thomas Jr.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 24
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Rick Spielman -- The Raiders trade down, then make Michael Penix Jr. the fifth QB off the board in Round 1. "He is the best-deep ball throwing in this year's draft class. Very experienced, six-year player. ... I have Davante Adams, and now I've got a quarterback that can actually get the ball 30-plus down the field to him? This was a no-brainer for me."
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Ryan Wilson -- The Packers cushion the blow of the departed David Bakhtiari by adding Tyler Guyton.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Bryant McFadden -- The Buccaneers replenish the pass rush with Chop Robinson coming in after Shaquil Barrett signed with the Dolphins.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Rick Spielman -- The Cardinals scoop up the falling Laiatu Latu, who's one of the top edge rushers in this class (as long as he can stay healthy).
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Ryan Wilson -- After trading Stefon Diggs to the Texans, the Bills need another WR badly. They signed Curtis Samuel in free agency, and now they draft Adonai Mitchell, who was awesome at Texas last season and showed out at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Bryant McFadden -- The Lions could stand to improve the back end of their defense, which they do here with Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Rick Spielman -- The Ravens get younger and cheaper at offensive tackle after trading Morgan Moses to the Jets.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Ryan Wilson -- Kyle Shanahan will love having the versatile Darius Robinson play up and down the 49ers defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Bryant McFadden -- Move over Travis Kelce?? Not so fast, says McFadden. "If Brock is sitting here at 32, that's the easiest pick for me. He's a difference-maker, and he'll get an opportunity to learn from Travis Kelce. Whenever Travis Kelce decides to call it quits and get ready for his invitation to Canton in the Hall of Fame, you have his heir apparent right there WAITING in the wings, right there in the building. So this was super easy for me, and just imagine the offense that has Travis Kelce, Brock Bowers, Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco along with everything they have along the offensive line. Good luck trying to slow them down."
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.