Josh McDaniels is out again as an AFC West head coach before the end of his second season, meaning the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for a new decision-maker in silver and black next season. With a new GM set to be hired, too, that duo will likely be on the lookout for a new quarterback, and rightfully so.
In this mock draft, they see two quarterbacks selected in front of them but gladly take Michigan's high-caliber prospect, J.J. McCarthy. He comes with plenty of experience, improvisational skill, and a rocket arm.
Important: The draft order now is determined by the current, official draft order. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Giants swing for the fences with Williams, who hasn't exactly lit up college football the past few weeks but has franchise-caliber abilities.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Unless Justin Fields makes clear-cut strides in the second half of the season, it'll be hard to envision the Bears not selecting a quarterback with one of these first two picks.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Harrison is too tantalizing of a prospect at a marquee position for the Bears to pass on him here.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 4
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Latu is the most NFL-ready edge rusher in the class, and the Cardinals have to upgrade their pass-rush unit.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Nix's steadily improving play in Oregon and big-time physical capabilities lead to him landing in New England.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Packers have to prioritize the future at the offensive line, and Fashanu looks like one of the best tackle prospects in a while.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Colts have to improve the dynamic nature of their receiver group. Nabers would help that endeavor.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Raiders will have to think long-term at the quarterback position given how Jimmy Garoppolo has played this season. McCarthy has major upside.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Newton has some Aaron Donald-like qualities as an upfield rusher. Natural progression for the Rams near the end of Donald's career.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Commanders get another athletic tight end for Sam Howell. Fun pairing with Logan Thomas.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 12
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Odunze is a big-bodied specimen who'd form an intimidating pairing with Michael Wilson in Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
I keep going back to this pairing, given Mike Evans is probably playing in his final season in Tampa Bay. Coleman is a big-bodied rebounder on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Taylor is a supremely gifted specimen at defensive tackle who'd significantly help the interior of the Chargers front.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Titans go with the best player available here in Robinson, an uber-athletic outside speed rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
More top-tier cornerback talent in New Orleans with the Alabama star.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Jets would be smart to continue to build the offensive front. Fuaga is a masher who'd add more physicality to the blocking unit.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Bengals go with a prudent selection to grab Barton, a guard/tackle prospect with a high floor.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Falcons need long-term stability at defensive tackle, especially after the Grady Jarrett injury. Jenkins is a wide-bodied pocket pusher.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Vikings go with the super-aggressive Penix to man what should be a high-powered offense in Minnesota. Long balls galore.
Round 1 - Pick 21
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Latham isn't a freaky athlete but has as much strength as you're going to see from a draft prospect playing tackle.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Verse is too good for the Texans to pass on here. Fun edge-rushing duo with him and Will Anderson Jr. for the long-term future.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
The 49ers get a long, twitchy cornerback to add to the defensive backfield. This is a need for San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Bills get the most impressive physical specimen at safety in the class in Kinchens.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
The Seahawks get a freaky specimen at the linebacker spot next to Jordyn Brooks.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is twitched-up cornerback, which provides more depth for the back seven of the Cowboys defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Turner went into the season with plenty of buzz and has had a fine 2023 campaign rushing around the corner at Alabama this season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Legette would provide a fun YAC element to this Baltimore offense that's taken a step forward in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Lions have fun players at safety, but why not add more? Nubin has been a star for Minnesota this season.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Morgan is a plus pass blocker with an NFL-caliber frame. More blocking reinforcement in Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
The Eagles adore addressing the trenches early, and Trice is one of the most polished rushers in the class.