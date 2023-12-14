There are four weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, which means the final draft order is drawing near. Chicago, by way of Carolina, has a stranglehold on the No. 1 overall selection but the remainder of the top five is still very much in question.
Can New England hold on to rights for one of the perceived top quarterback prospects? How high will the third quarterback be taken? In today's thought exercise, we explore those questions and many more.
The draft order below was determined using Tankathon ahead of Week 15 games, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Chicago essentially has a two-game lead on the No. 1 overall pick so it would be a minor miracle if that were to fall through. Although Justin Fields and the offense have played better since the quarterback's return, will it be enough for them to pass on a quarterback or trade out? Unlikely. I think they will take USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
New England makes another change at quarterback as Drake Maye replaces Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If the top two quarterback options are off the board, then Arizona's decision is made for them. Marvin Harrison Jr. could be to Kyler Murray what Larry Fitzgerald was to Kurt Warner and Josh McCown early in his career.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Olu Fashanu is drafted to replace Charles Leno Jr. at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Chicago quickly turned a weakness into a strength as Montez Sweat and Dallas Turner are rushing opposing NFC North quarterbacks for the next handful of years.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Jayden Daniels and Antonio Pierce would probably jive well as Las Vegas looks to restore accountability and consistency to its football operation.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
New York adds a WR1 to the room, which takes pressure off of both Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson. Malik Nabers shows great body control down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Will Levis has shown poise in his limited exposure as Tennessee's starting quarterback. They add a mismatch nightmare in the form of Brock Bowers.
Round 1 - Pick 10
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
JC Latham is a plug-and-play option at right tackle for the Chargers. Rashawn Slater and Latham pair nicely like red meat and red wine.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Atlanta adds some juice to its pass rush with Laiatu Latu.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Rome Odunze is a dynamic talent to pair with Chris Olave. New Orleans may have backed itself into a corner with Derek Carr at quarterback for the immediate future.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Seattle has a clear ceiling with Geno Smith. They need to take a chance on a quarterback that could take them to the next level. I am not sure if J.J. McCarthy is that player yet but he would be taken much earlier if that were known.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Nate Wiggins is a quality man-coverage cornerback. Los Angeles was able to find some contributors in the front seven last year so Wiggins upgrades the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Denver adds another Alabama cornerback to play across from Patrick Surtain Jr.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Jonathan Gannon gets a shiny new toy on the defensive side of the ball as Jared Verse is brought in to upgrade the pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Cornerback has been an issue for Buffalo all season. They address it in the best way possible as Terrion Arnold is taken in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
D.J. Reader is about to hit free agency. Cincinnati adds a younger piece to its defense with a high-motor player capable of moving the pocket.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Green Bay took two Georgia Bulldogs in the first round a few years back and they return to the well in 2024 with Amarius Mims, who replaces veteran David Bahktiari.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Tampa Bay just needs to identify young building blocks on the roster. Winning the NFC South is hardly an accomplishment in its current state.
Round 1 - Pick 21
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
J.T. Tuimoloau still has a lot of room for improvement as a young prospect but he slides in opposite Kwity Paye on that defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are slated to hit free agency after the season. Minnesota continues investing in the position with the selection of Chop Robinson.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Pittsburgh drafts an offensive tackle in the first round for the second consecutive year. Broderick Jones can flip to the left side and Taliese Fuaga locks down the right side.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
C.J. Stroud has been a revelation this season but the Texans continue investing in their franchise quarterback. Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Emeka Egbuka are a solid trio to build around.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The talk of Kansas City's underwhelming wide receiver play happens on an almost weekly basis. Keon Coleman is a player who can win down the field for the Chiefs.
Round 1 - Pick 26
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Jacksonville begins looking to the future as Brian Thomas Jr. is brought in to supplement Calvin Ridley.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Jonah Jackson and Big V are free agents this offseason. Detroit invests in the interior of its offensive line to keep it a strength.
Round 1 - Pick 28
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
The ceiling is high for Kingsley Suamataia, who played right tackle last season and left tackle this season. Philadelphia has a ready made replacement in the event Lane Johnson moves on.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Robert Hunt, Connor Williams and Isaiah Wynn are free agents. Robert Jones is a restricted free agent. Big changes are potentially ahead for Miami's interior offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Dallas continues adding to a rangy secondary that is fourth in interceptions this season. Tyler Nubin is a smart player that will supplement that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Tyler Guyton will go in a similar range as his teammate, Anton Harrison, did last year. There is a lot to like about his game but he is still a bit rough around the edges. Guyton replaces Colton McKivitz at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Quinyon Mitchell is a savvy, passionate cornerback who would transition seamlessly into the Baltimore organization.
