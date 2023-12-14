There are four weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, which means the final draft order is drawing near. Chicago, by way of Carolina, has a stranglehold on the No. 1 overall selection but the remainder of the top five is still very much in question.

Can New England hold on to rights for one of the perceived top quarterback prospects? How high will the third quarterback be taken? In today's thought exercise, we explore those questions and many more.

The draft order below was determined using Tankathon ahead of Week 15 games, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.