Through four weeks of the 2023 NFL regular season, fans of many clubs are already calling for a replacement at quarterback. And the best place to find said replacement is, of course, the draft. 

In what is shaping up to be truly one of the deepest quarterback classes in at least five years -- if not longer -- there will be plenty to choose from in April.

Important: The draft order now is determined by the current, official draft order. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Whomever has the top pick will select Williams, and in this case, it's the Bears. When this happens, they move Justin Fields in a trade.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
While there'll be a push for the Bears to trade back in this scenario, no one should blame them for simply staying put and drafting this stud of a wideout prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
If Josh McDaniels is given another season after the 2023 campaign, he'll need to turn his attention to the quarterbacks in the draft, and Maye has looked like a future top pick for many seasons now.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Fashanu is an instant franchise left tackle for Sean Payton's offense. He's young, powerful and balanced.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
As Michigan continues to roll through the Big Ten, the McCarthy hype will slowly intensify. He has all the tools to be this high of a pick.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Jets address the blocking unit in front of Aaron Rodgers with a technically sound blocker from Notre Dame.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Patriots go best playmaker available and that is unequivocally Bowers at this stage of the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
I doubt the Bengals ultimately pick this high. If they do, they could be in the market for another wideout to complement Ja'Marr Chase with Tee Higgins bound for free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
In this scenario, the Cardinals continue to play respectable ball, get a boost when Kyler Murray returns and don't move him in the offseason. That allows them to address the outside pass rush with an intimidating specimen who's been awesomely productive at UCLA.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Soph • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
The Giants go with the long-term upside play with Ewers, who has immense arm talent and is still relatively young.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Packers get an penetrating interior rusher to add more talent to the young defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Ohio State-to-New Orleans pipeline sends another Buckeye to the Saints. Egbuka and Chris Olave could be a fun duo for many years inside the Superdome.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Cardinals add a premier boundary cornerback talent to the secondary in McKinstry.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Chargers must get sturdier on the interior of their defensive line. Taylor can help that cause.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Best prospect available at a premium position. Robinson has legit freaky rush talent around the corner. Athleticism through the roof.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Javion Cohen IOL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Commanders go with the first interior blocker off the board to protect Sam Howell, who's had two dazzling games in the first quarter of the 2023 season.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
8th
Barton can play tackle or guard, and the Jaguars could use blocking reinforcement in front of Trevor Lawrence and for the ground game.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
A supreme cornerback talent to lock down opposing No. 1 receivers for the Rams.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Sanders is the type of smart quarterback who's unafraid to make any throw to any portion of the field, something the Falcons need.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
More blocking help in front of Anthony Richardson. A must.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Barrett Carter LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
Carter feels like a Steelers linebacker. Ultra fast and physical, he'll rock behind Pittsburgh's defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Odunze is a large, fast, powerful boundary wideout who can take the lid off the defense with his speed. The Titans need more big-play creators on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
8th
Pete Carroll and John Schneider will likely be enamored by the coverage range and all-around skill set of Kinchens at safety.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kris Abrams-Draine CB
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Abrams-Draine has been on the draft radar for a while and is enjoying a productive 2023 season at Missouri. Welcomed addition to the Cowboys secondary unit.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Yes, Jameson Williams is eligible to play again, but that doesn't erase the fact that the Lions need a physical outside receiver. That's precisely what Coleman is.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
9th
Given Terron Armstead's age and injury history, the Dolphins have to address the offensive tackle position early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Johnny Wilson WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'7" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Another enormous, physically imposing rebounder to replace impending free agent Mike Evans after the season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
T'Vondre Sweat DL
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
8th
Sweat is a mammoth individual -- he could tip the scales at more than 350 pounds at the combine. But he's nimble relative to that size and has demonstrated serious pass-rush ability in 2023 to go along with his gigantic tackling radius as a run stopper.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Ravens need to add some high-caliber talent to the cornerback room, and DeJean is as instinctive as they come.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Not a flashy pick, but the 49ers can't pass on a SEC-tested blocker who can play guard or tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Howard Cross III DL
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 288 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Cross has played like the best interior pass-rusher in college football to date, and that's precisely what the Chiefs need next to Chris Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Caelen Carson CB
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
100th
POSITION RNK
12th
Given the ages of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, the Eagles go with a twitchy, playmaking cornerback here.