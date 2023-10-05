Through four weeks of the 2023 NFL regular season, fans of many clubs are already calling for a replacement at quarterback. And the best place to find said replacement is, of course, the draft.
In what is shaping up to be truly one of the deepest quarterback classes in at least five years -- if not longer -- there will be plenty to choose from in April.
Important: The draft order now is determined by the current, official draft order. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Whomever has the top pick will select Williams, and in this case, it's the Bears. When this happens, they move Justin Fields in a trade.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
While there'll be a push for the Bears to trade back in this scenario, no one should blame them for simply staying put and drafting this stud of a wideout prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
If Josh McDaniels is given another season after the 2023 campaign, he'll need to turn his attention to the quarterbacks in the draft, and Maye has looked like a future top pick for many seasons now.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu is an instant franchise left tackle for Sean Payton's offense. He's young, powerful and balanced.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
As Michigan continues to roll through the Big Ten, the McCarthy hype will slowly intensify. He has all the tools to be this high of a pick.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Patriots go best playmaker available and that is unequivocally Bowers at this stage of the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
I doubt the Bengals ultimately pick this high. If they do, they could be in the market for another wideout to complement Ja'Marr Chase with Tee Higgins bound for free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
In this scenario, the Cardinals continue to play respectable ball, get a boost when Kyler Murray returns and don't move him in the offseason. That allows them to address the outside pass rush with an intimidating specimen who's been awesomely productive at UCLA.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Soph • 6'2" / 195 lbs
The Giants go with the long-term upside play with Ewers, who has immense arm talent and is still relatively young.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The Packers get an penetrating interior rusher to add more talent to the young defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
The Ohio State-to-New Orleans pipeline sends another Buckeye to the Saints. Egbuka and Chris Olave could be a fun duo for many years inside the Superdome.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Cardinals add a premier boundary cornerback talent to the secondary in McKinstry.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Chargers must get sturdier on the interior of their defensive line. Taylor can help that cause.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 15
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Best prospect available at a premium position. Robinson has legit freaky rush talent around the corner. Athleticism through the roof.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javion Cohen IOL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs
The Commanders go with the first interior blocker off the board to protect Sam Howell, who's had two dazzling games in the first quarter of the 2023 season.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Barton can play tackle or guard, and the Jaguars could use blocking reinforcement in front of Trevor Lawrence and for the ground game.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
A supreme cornerback talent to lock down opposing No. 1 receivers for the Rams.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Sanders is the type of smart quarterback who's unafraid to make any throw to any portion of the field, something the Falcons need.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
More blocking help in front of Anthony Richardson. A must.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Carter feels like a Steelers linebacker. Ultra fast and physical, he'll rock behind Pittsburgh's defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Odunze is a large, fast, powerful boundary wideout who can take the lid off the defense with his speed. The Titans need more big-play creators on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Pete Carroll and John Schneider will likely be enamored by the coverage range and all-around skill set of Kinchens at safety.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 178 lbs
Abrams-Draine has been on the draft radar for a while and is enjoying a productive 2023 season at Missouri. Welcomed addition to the Cowboys secondary unit.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Yes, Jameson Williams is eligible to play again, but that doesn't erase the fact that the Lions need a physical outside receiver. That's precisely what Coleman is.
Round 1 - Pick 26
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Given Terron Armstead's age and injury history, the Dolphins have to address the offensive tackle position early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Florida State • Jr • 6'7" / 237 lbs
Another enormous, physically imposing rebounder to replace impending free agent Mike Evans after the season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
Sweat is a mammoth individual -- he could tip the scales at more than 350 pounds at the combine. But he's nimble relative to that size and has demonstrated serious pass-rush ability in 2023 to go along with his gigantic tackling radius as a run stopper.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Ravens need to add some high-caliber talent to the cornerback room, and DeJean is as instinctive as they come.
Round 1 - Pick 30
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Not a flashy pick, but the 49ers can't pass on a SEC-tested blocker who can play guard or tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 288 lbs
Cross has played like the best interior pass-rusher in college football to date, and that's precisely what the Chiefs need next to Chris Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Given the ages of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, the Eagles go with a twitchy, playmaking cornerback here.