getty-michael-penix-washington.jpg
Getty Images

March Madness and the Masters have concluded so now it's time for the NFL, long buried in the attention shadows, to finally shine. The little league that could gets all the attention over the next few weeks (except for NBA and Stanley Cup playoffs anyway) and this draft should be a big-time event with a TON of offensive players set to be taken in the first round April 25.

There's some consensus forming in the betting markets, especially when it comes to the top 10, which means we're due for a bombshell or two over the next week that really shakes things up. 

Here we have multiple trade-ups for quarterbacks, including the Vikings moving way up in the first round and the Raiders jumping back into the mix for a second first-round pick. 

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
The easiest mock draft pick to project since the Jags taking Trevor Lawrence. A no-brainer at No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
The betting markets have shifted to Daniels going second overall but we still thought C.J. Stroud was going first overall around this time last year.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
The whole "draft a QB out of Michigan" thing worked well once for the Patriots, why not give it a run this time again.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
I think it's very possible no one wants to pay the cost of moving up to Arizona's spot in the draft, leaving the Cardinals to stand pat and take their top wideout prospect.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
The Chargers are the easiest trade-out team on the board and might even move out of No. 5 for the Vikings' two first-round picks.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
Wouldn't be shocked if the Giants moved down (especially if someone wants to come up and get an OL) but if they stand pat, Nabers makes all the sense in the world. OBJ 2.0 vibes without the drama.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Alt is the betting favorite (-105) to go seventh because the Titans so, so, SO clearly need OL help, are backing Will Levis, signed a receiver and if he's sitting here, he's probably their guy.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
This stretch of the draft feels too "easy" -- Atlanta loaded up on offense in free agency and can now focus on helping Raheem Morris' defensive unit in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
Lots of people will project Chicago going defense because of the Keenan Allen trade, but Allen is a rental and it makes sense to pair Williams with a young wideout. Williams and Odunze as a first-day haul will generate boffo ratings for the Bears.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
Brock Bowers is the betting favorite but I think the Jets would be better served continuing to beef up an offensive line trusted with Aaron Rodgers' health, especially after adding Mike Williams in free agency.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Chargers know they need help in multiple spots and will still have OL options at 11, hence the trade down. Jim Harbaugh's made his intentions very clear.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Sean Payton's history drafting in New Orleans (technically it was Mickey Loomis but come on) makes me think he'll look to rebuild the defense through the draft especially if some pass rushers fall in his lap here.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders could easily go QB here, but Tom Telesco's background with the Chargers suggests offensive line is much more likely with a first-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Trevor Penning experiment hasn't worked out and Ryan Ramczyk might not be ready for the start of the season. New Orleans is sneakily in trouble on the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
Getting a weapon like Bowers for Anthony Richardson and simply taking the best player seems like a pretty solid Chris Ballard move.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Seattle probably ends up trading back or doing something weird but with new coach Mike Macdonald on board, it makes a ton of sense to get him help on the defensive side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
The Jags were shocked to miss out on bringing Calvin Ridley back in free agency so they supplement the position here in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
30
REYDS
478
YDS/REC
15.9
TDS
3
Letting Tee Higgins walk while replacing him in the draft the same year would fit the Bengals' modus operandi.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
No one can actually replace Aaron Donald, but you can always try!
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
2nd
JPJ (are we doing that?) apparently spent some time at the Senior Bowl with Mike Tomlin and you can bet they'll want to shore up the protection for Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
The need for depth off the edge was never more clear than late last year for the Dolphins, who may need some help while Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips work their way back.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Is there a Georgia Bulldog high on the big board still available when the Eagles pick? Sure is!
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
9th
Legitimately wouldn't be shocked if Jim Harbaugh doubled down on the offensive line in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Cowboys have dealt with some attrition on the offensive line in recent years and need to get more help there.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Simply a value play for the Packers, who are shocked to see the top corner sitting here this late in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Again, similar to GB, Tampa Bay sees value in nabbing one of the top corners in this draft class late in the first round thanks to a run on offensive linemen.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Cornerback run! It kind of makes sense if the OL run hits early in this draft for a slew of corners to come off later.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Troy Franklin WR
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
9th
REC
81
REYDS
1383
YDS/REC
17.1
TDS
14
Losing Stefon Diggs certainly creates an area of need for the Bills, even if they're banking on running the offense through Dalton Kincaid.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Lions improved the secondary this offseason but still need to add a young stud corner to fill out this suddenly well-rounded roster.
  Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
4903
RUYDS
8
INTS
11
TDS
39
The Raiders have been heavily connected to Penix recently and while it's not Tom Telesco's style to trade up in the first round (like, ever), there could be a push from ownership to land a headlining QB in this draft. The Ravens certainly would be willing to trade down.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
With the uncertainty surrounding the Brandon Aiyuk situation, the 49ers grab an offensive addition at the same position.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Malachi Corley WR
Western Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
15th
REC
79
REYDS
984
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
11
The Chiefs wrap up the first round by grabbing a wide receiver, which Chiefs fans might call lazy, but let's be honest, it makes way way too much sense here.