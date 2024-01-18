There are three weeks of games remaining in the NFL season. Learning the complete 2024 NFL Draft order draws closer with each passing week. Then, the attention turns to the talent acquisition portion of the league calendar with free agency and the draft.
The Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl are around the corner. The NFL Scouting Combine is not far behind. In today's thought exercise, we explore how quarterbacks being taken with the first three selections could impact the rest of the first round, including the potential top offensive tackle prospect falling to the Jets.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
When Chicago fired its offensive coordinator, it soothed any doubt that the Bears are taking a quarterback No. 1 overall. Caleb Williams is the choice as the franchise continues to stack young talent.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The quarterback who took over for Sam Howell in Chapel Hill also happens to the be one to take over his starting job in the NFL. Howell has staying power in the NFL as a backup, but his range of outcomes on a play-by-play basis is too volatile to solidify his long-term standing.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Some may question whether this is too early for Jayden Daniels. It only takes one team to have confidence in his abilities, and if one team has a conviction about a player at the game's most important position, then it is justified. In this situation, the Patriots take Daniels No. 3 overall to replace former first-round pick Mac Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Larry Fitzgerald gave Arizona 17 seasons after being selected No. 3 overall. The hope is that Marvin Harrison Jr. has similar longevity in the NFL. He has every tool in his bag and projects as one of the elite pass-catchers in the game.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Mike Williams is 29 years old coming off a season in which he was limited to three games. His salary cap hit for the 2024 campaign is north of $32 million. If Los Angeles, which has $-44 million in salary cap space when the new league year rolls over, moves on from him, it would save $20 million. The addition of Bowers, a California native, absorbs some of that loss.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Upgrading the offense has to be a priority this offseason. It does not seem that the team will be in a position to land a top rookie quarterback, so it is business as usual in the Big Apple. How can the Giants create positive change given the current limitations? Add a dynamic piece to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
The mission is to add offensive talent that can support Will Levis so the franchise can fairly evaluate whether or not he is its future at the position. He had no chance to operate in 2023 behind that offensive line. Joe Alt and Peter Skoronski is a good start to what the Titans hope to accomplish on that side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Atlanta had the lowest team pressure rate (9.9%) last season, according to TruMedia. Dallas Turner would give the Falcons more juice at the position. The division is very winnable again next season if they can figure out their quarterback conundrum.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Chicago may opt for a skill player like Rome Odunze to compliment D.J. Moore, but it is easier to find a talented pass-catcher on Day 2 than it would be to land a game-changing pass rusher like Laiatu Latu.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Arguably the top offensive tackle prospect in the entire draft is available at No. 10 overall. New York has a big need at the position. Olu Fashanu steps in and fills it immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are projected to hit free agency. D.J. Wonnum is coming off an injury. If one or both Davenport and Hunter do not return, then Jared Verse is stepping into a starter's role.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The combination of Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold gives Denver one of the best cornerback rooms in football, in theory. Sean Payton still has a gaping hole at quarterback to fix, but there are limited options if a team is not in a position to draft one early. Could Kirk Cousins be the answer?
Round 1 - Pick 13
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Las Vegas' offensive line exceeded expectations this season, but JC Latham gives it stability. The Raiders are another team with a decision to make a quarterback. Do they ride it out with Aidan O'Connell? If Jim Harbaugh is the head coaching hire, would they draft his quarterback, J.J. McCarthy?
Round 1 - Pick 14
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Bryan Bresee and Byron Murphy II could be the future of New Orleans' interior defensive line. Murphy does a good job of pushing the pocket and applying pressure on the opposing quarterback. Shrine Bowl director Eric Galko referred to Murphy as a top-15 pick on a recent episode of CBS Sports' NFL Draft podcast, "With the First Pick." The Saints have always prioritized the trenches.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Indianapolis' cornerback room was almost exclusively comprised of rookies. The group is not getting any older with the addition of Nate Wiggins, who may be the best man-coverage cornerback in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Seattle has a ceiling with Geno Smith at quarterback. It has a young roster and doesn't want to be left holding the bag when it is finally time to move on. It may be time to start fresh with a first-year head coach and a rookie quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Jacksonville's first priority has to be re-signing Calvin Ridley, but the addition of Rome Odunze gives that room a piece to build around with Trevor Lawrence. Odunze is a bigger body with a diverse skillset.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Jonah Williams is slated to hit free agency in a few months. Amarius Mims has struggled to stay healthy but profiles as potentially the top offensive tackle prospect in the class. Orlando Brown Jr. was credited with allowing more pressures (54) than any other lineman in the league, according to TruMedia.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
There were 21 NFL offensive lineman with a 6.0% beaten rate in 2023, according to TruMedia, and the Rams offensive tackles were two of them. Right tackle Taliese Fuaga steps into a starting role.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Joey Porter Jr. was one of the better rookie cornerbacks in the NFL this season. Pittsburgh pairs him with Kool-Aid McKinstry to give it the highest ceiling it has had at cornerback in years.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Moving on from Emmanuel Ogbah would save the team more than $13 million towards the salary cap, and Andrew Van Ginkel is set to become a free agent, Miami needs insurance with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb returning from injury.
Round 1 - Pick 22
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Kingsley Suamataia gives Philadelphia versatility in the event Lane Johnson moves on or the team suffers an injury at offensive tackle. He is a massive offensive lineman in the mold of Jordan Mailata.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Will Anderson Jr. has been an effective pass rusher all season for Houston and certainly against the Browns. The Texans continue building out the defensive front with the addition of Jer'Zhan Newton.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Left tackle Tyron Smith is scheduled to hit free agency at 33 years old. He played very well this past season, but Dallas should explore its options. Tyler Smith was picked in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was called into left tackle duty when Smith was injured. The team could go back down that route, which creates a void at one of the starting offensive guard spots opposite Zack Martin. Fautanu has played left tackle for Washington but projects inside at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Green Bay's offensive line did not live up to its usual standards this season. David Bahktiari's future is in question, but the investment in Jordan Morgan gives the Packers options.
Round 1 - Pick 26
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are still playing at a high level, but Evans is playing out his contract. In the event he is not re-signed, the Buccaneers may look to replace him through the draft. Brian Thomas Jr. is a unique combination of height, weight and speed.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
The play of Arizona has fans optimistic despite roster inefficiencies. Jonathan Gannon comes from Philadelphia, where the second string defensive line was better than the Cardinals starters. Gannon will want to throw some assets in that direction, and Bralen Trice is a good start.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Kansas City has not invested in the wide receiver room. Its approach has been making trades and signing players with one foot or both feet out the door of their prior team. Keon Coleman and Rashee Rice is a good way to start re-shaping the narrative.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Tyler Guyton reminds a bit of Anton Harrison a year ago. He is an incredibly athletic right tackle who is a bit rough around the edges but trending upwards. Buffalo makes an investment in its offensive line after taking O'Cyrus Torrence on Day 2 of the 2023 draft.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Detroit has dealt with injuries at the cornerback position this season. It always felt as though the signings of Emmanuel Moseley and Cam Sutton were to get the team through this season with a vision towards bringing someone in for the future. Quinyon Mitchell fits in well with the culture that Dan Campbell has fostered in the Motor City.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
San Francisco has gone a little while since sinking significant resources into its offensive line. It used first-round choices on the unit in 2016 and 2018 before acquiring left tackle Trent Williams in 2020. The 49ers have relied on late-round draft picks and value free agents ever since.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Marlon Humphrey has struggled to stay healthy and the team lacks a long-term option on the other side. Former special teams coach John Harbaugh will probably appreciate that Cooper DeJean offers return ability in addition to his role on the defense.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.