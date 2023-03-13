From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd After trading up to No. 1 overall, Carolina has its choice of quarterbacks. Fans may disagree but it would not be wise to rule out Kentucky's Will Levis. They are said to be considering a few quarterbacks and happen to like Levis. He fits the profile of a Frank Reich quarterback. However, they opt to go with the perceived safer option in C.J. Stroud.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Houston is locked into the No. 2 overall selection unless Carolina truly decides to trade back, which seems unlikely. In that offense, the team will value good decision-making, accuracy and mobility. Bryce Young is the right player to lead the future of that franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st After losing Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt over the past calendar year, Arizona begins reconstructing its defensive front with an eye toward potentially adding an edge rusher later. Teams that need a quarterback will now be calling the Cardinals to move up ahead of Indianapolis.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Will Levis threw well in Lucas Oil Stadium and now has the opportunity to continue impressing in the Colts' home building.

From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th It would be difficult for Seattle to bypass Will Anderson Jr. considering their issues rushing the passer but quarterback is a more valuable position. Geno Smith's contract extension allows Anthony Richardson to be brought along at his own pace.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Detroit has to be viewed as one of the winners in this draft class if Will Anderson Jr. were to somehow fall to them at No. 6 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Las Vegas missed on a top quarterback prospect and the offensive linemen may not warrant a selection this early. Christian Gonzalez is a player with the potential to warrant the use of a top-10 selection.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Tyree Wilson is a lengthy, quick twitch athlete who has immense potential as a pass rusher. He is not as polished as Will Anderson Jr. but his ceiling is higher. The Falcons have a young quality duo rushing the passer with Arnold Ebiketie and Wilson.

From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd After trading out of No. 1 overall, Chicago moves back and addresses the front seven. Lukas Van Ness is a player built on power but he showed off his athleticism at the NFL Combine.

From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Cornerback Darius Slay has requested a trade from Philadelphia and James Bradberry is due to become a free agent. Devon Witherspoon absorbs some of that potential loss. He is a physical, fiery boundary cornerback that should endear himself to the Philadelphia community.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee needed a right tackle and and now it needs a left tackle after moving on from Taylor Lewan. Peter Skoronski fills one side of the line.

From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Quentin Johnston is a big, fast target for new quarterback Bryce Young. Johnston had some monster games in his final season with the Horned Frogs but needs to find consistency on the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Broderick Jones is a young player who takes over the left tackle role that Mekhi Becton has left vacant for the better part of three years.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd New England could be in a position to lose both starting offensive tackles this offseason so the selection of Paris Johnson Jr. is a way to combat that possibility.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd It sounds as though Aaron Rodgers' career in Green Bay is coming to an end. While Rodgers was able to do more with less, Jordan Love needs a full complement of pass-catching weapons at his disposal. Dalton Kincaid is a fluid moving tight end capable of eluding defenders post-catch.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The offensive tackle run is essentially over so Washington addresses another primary position of need. Joey Porter Jr. significantly upgrades the outlook at that position for the Commanders.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th To keep with the theme, Pittsburgh snags a cornerback off the board. The Steelers also need offensive tackle help but a run on the position has already occurred.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd It was wise for Detroit to snag a cornerback early because it may not get a chance to land one of the top options based on this scenario. The Lions were still able to land two very talented players on their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Cam Smith is a volatile prospect among talent evaluators, but I hold him in high regard. If Tampa Bay allows one or both of Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean to leave in free agency, then Smith steps right in to play immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Seattle has locked in its quarterback for a few more years but Tyler Lockett is not going to be around forever. The Seahawks bring in a polished route-runner to operate underneath as DK Metcalf clears out defenders over the top.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th For a third consecutive year, Los Angeles addresses its offensive line in the first round. If all three pan out, then the Chargers could be faced with difficult cap choices down the line.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore is a team that appreciates a good deal and Bijan Robinson is the best value on the board. Ravens running backs have been unable to stay healthy and Robinson offers a bit of consistency to the role.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Adam Thielen will turn 33 years old this upcoming season so Minnesota would be wise to plan a passing of the torch. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison could be a sensational duo for quite some time.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 3rd Mission accomplished for Bryan Bresee in Indianapolis. He tested the way many thought him capable. If he plays up to his potential, then Jacksonville has built a formidable front with Travon Walker, Josh Allen and now Bresee.

Round 1 - Pick 25 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st It is now known that Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are returning next season -- so what is one selection that would benefit both? Offensive line. O'Cyrus Torrence is physical at the point of attack and has been coached by former Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale for the past year.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 3rd Dalton Schultz has played out the franchise tag and is now scheduled to become a free agent next week. Mike McCarthy's comments about wanting a more explosive, high-scoring offense leads me to believe he probably wants to grind out games with his run game. Adding a tight end capable of serving as an extra blocker on the boundary while also impacting the pass game is an easy addition.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch had a pretty modest workout in Indianapolis but that is just his style as a player. He is not flashy, but he is well prepared, instinctive. Branch is a home run replacement for Jordan Poyer.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 4th A third tight end comes off the board as the Bengals add Darnell Washington. Washington is a complement in the run game while also serving as a massive chain mover downfield.

From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Folks are still higher on Calijah Kancey than I am because he is a bit too one-dimensional for the first round, but this is the buzz. New Orleans adds a bit of pass rush ability up the middle.

Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 30 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Trade! Arizona receives No. 31 overall. Philadelphia receives No. 35 overall and No. 103 overall General manager Howie Roseman loves a good deal and this is an opportunity for former Eagles assistant Jonathan Gannon to land his version of Haason Reddick in Arizona.