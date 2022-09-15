|
|
|NYJ
|CLE
Jets-Browns Preview
CLEVELAND (AP) Standing to the side along with Kareem Hunt while waiting to speak to reporters this week, running back Nick Chubb quietly chanted something that could grow louder in upcoming weeks for the Browns.
''Chunt ... Chunt,'' Chubb repeated, combining his and Hunt's names.
Together, at last.
After pairing Chubb and Hunt in the same backfield for several plays during Cleveland's 26-24 win at Carolina last week, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who seldom used the package in the past for a variety of reasons, hinted at deploying it more often as this season unfolds.
''Moving forward, definitely could see something like that growing,'' he said.
Stefanski gets his next chance Sunday against the New York Jets (0-1), who are expecting the Browns (1-0) to again lean heavily on their rushing attack after rolling up 217 yards against the Panthers.
With one of the NFL's best offensive lines and two talented backs, the Browns know what works for them.
''They're going to try to absolutely run the ball, like they always do and they do it at a high level every week,'' Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. ''If we don't stop the run and we don't play the run well, we're going to have a rough day.''
The Jets shut down Baltimore's running game last week, holding the Ravens to just 63 yards and containing dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson, who only got 17 on six attempts.
This week's challenge will be trying to stop Chubb, who rushed for 141 yards against Carolina, along with Hunt, who added 24 on the ground and scored two touchdowns - one rushing, one receiving.
Cleveland's 1-2 punch is tough enough when the Browns are using Chubb and Hunt to complement each other. On the field at the same time presents a defense with a whole different set of problems.
They can both run. They can both catch. They can both score from anywhere on the field.
''They're both powerful, they're both strong, they're both extremely fast,'' Ulbrich said.
''They've got the ability to do the dirty work inside and push the pile and do the hard running, but they also have the ability to finish runs because they both have that explosiveness.''
While knowing the Chubb-Hunt backfield's potential is high, Stefanski isn't ready to fully commit to it.
''There are times when it makes sense and there are other times when you do want to keep those guys fresh,'' he said. ''If they are both playing at a high level, whether they are on the field together or not, it takes a backseat to them playing at a high level and doing things that give the defense difficulty.''
Hunt said Chubb makes him play better and vice versa. There's not a competition between them, rather a commitment.
''Kareem brings a lot of energy to the team, a lot of intensity and I feed off of that,'' Chubb said. ''When Kareem's in there, he's running the ball hard and it gets me going, so I enjoy playing with him.''
They're ready to share the wealth, and a chant if necessary.
''What is it? Chunt?'' Hunt asked. ''I mean, that's all right, whatever they want to call us. But that's Nick, I'm Kareem.''
So will they be doing interviews as a team going forward?
''I guess so,'' Hunt said. ''They say we're better together.''
KEEPING SCORE
Jets coach Robert Saleh made headlines this week when he said he was ''taking receipts'' on critics of the franchise. And there were plenty after the loss to Baltimore.
He later clarified he wasn't taking shots at fans or reporters. Rather, he was caught ''in a passionate moment'' defending his team.
''This is not the same old Jets, but until we win, until we prove it, which is on us as coaches and on us as players, the shots will keep on coming,'' Saleh said. ''So we welcome them. Keep bringing them. It's not going to change our mission, and that's to bring this organization and this fanbase a win.''
LEGENDARY TACKLE
Joe Thomas was a pillar for the Browns as a 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle.
To his four kids, he's just dad. His oldest daughter, Logan, recalls his games, not his glory.
''She went to a ton of games when she was little,'' Thomas said. ''She said, `Daddy, the only thing I remember about going to Browns games was sitting on the floor at the stadium and eating peanuts.'''
Thomas will be honored Sunday as the Browns induct him into their Legends club along with Darrel ''Pete'' Brewster, a two-time Pro Bowler who played defensive end and tight end with the team from 1952-58.
Thomas lives in Wisconsin, but he's raising his kids to pull for the Browns in the heart of Packers country.
''They've got all their Browns stuff when it's school spirit day,'' he said. ''They're the only Browns fans wearing their Browns jerseys, but they do it proudly.''
J-E-T-S, MESS, MESS, MESS
The Jets made mistakes all over the field in their opener.
Joe Flacco was sacked three times and hit 11 behind a shuffled offensive line that struggled to protect its 37-year-old quarterback. There were two fumbles and several dropped passes. Greg Zuerlein missed a 45-yard field goal and an extra point. Braden Mann averaged just 42.2 yards on six punts, shanking a 20-yarder to set up a Ravens touchdown.
''Just a lot of self-inflicted errors,'' said wide receiver Corey Davis, who had a drop. ''And we've got to eliminate that before we give ourselves a chance.''
---
AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:10
|14:50
|1st Downs
|7
|10
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|3
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|5-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|124
|152
|Total Plays
|24
|26
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|57
|Rush Attempts
|12
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|51
|95
|Comp. - Att.
|7-10
|11-12
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-28
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-50.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|48
|44
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-48
|1-44
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|51
|PASS YDS
|95
|
|
|73
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|124
|TOTAL YDS
|152
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Hall 20 RB
3
FPTS
|B. Hall
|5
|36
|0
|23
|3
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
M. Carter 32 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Carter
|4
|13
|0
|8
|2
|
J. Flacco 19 QB
5
FPTS
|J. Flacco
|1
|7
|0
|7
|5
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
8
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Smith 16 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
C. Davis 84 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
E. Moore 8 WR
2
FPTS
|E. Moore
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
8
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|4
|2
|7
|1
|5
|8
|
M. Carter 32 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Carter
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Alexander 9 MLB
|K. Alexander
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 94 DE
|S. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 LB
|Q. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 22 DB
|T. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
1
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|1
|50.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|24.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|11/12
|95
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
10
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|8
|30
|1
|14
|10
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|2
|17
|0
|13
|10
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|4
|10
|0
|4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
14
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|4
|4
|48
|1
|20
|14
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|3
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|3
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
10
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|10
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|
D. Felton 25 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Felton
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 90 DE
|J. Clowney
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 5 MLB
|A. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 38 CB
|A. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
2
FPTS
|C. York
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|1
|44.0
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
2 & 23 - CLE 8(2:21 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt pushed ob at CLE 13 for 5 yards (A.Gardner).
|Penalty
2 & 14 - CLE 17(2:43 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle pushed ob at 50 for 33 yards (S.Thomas). PENALTY on CLE-W.Teller - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at CLE 17 - No Play. Penalty on CLE-J.Hudson - Offensive Holding - declined.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 21(3:24 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 17 for -4 yards (S.Thomas - C.Mosley).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
3 & 8 - NYJ 12(3:30 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at CLE 20 for -8 yards (J.Clowney). FUMBLES (J.Clowney) - RECOVERED by CLE-J.Clowney at CLE 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - NYJ 21(4:11 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Conklin to CLE 12 for 9 yards (J.Phillips).
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - NYJ 19(4:48 - 2nd) Mi.Carter right guard to CLE 21 for -2 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 14(5:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-M.Mitchell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 14 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(5:36 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left tackle to CLE 28 for 6 yards (J.Clowney - G.Delpit). PENALTY on CLE-G.Delpit - Face Mask - 14 yards - enforced at CLE 28.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - NYJ 47(6:24 - 2nd) B.Berrios right end to CLE 34 for 19 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 41(7:00 - 2nd) Br.Hall left end to NYJ 47 for 6 yards (J.Phillips).
|+17 YD
2 & 16 - NYJ 24(7:32 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass deep middle to C.Davis to NYJ 41 for 17 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(8:12 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 24 for -6 yards (M.Garrett). FUMBLES (M.Garrett) [M.Garrett] - and recovers at NYJ 24.
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 2nd) C.York kicks 61 yards from CLE 35 to NYJ 4. B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 30 for 26 yards (G.Delpit).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 2nd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - CLE 6(8:20 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLE 6(8:23 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones (A.Gardner).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 8(9:00 - 2nd) K.Hunt right guard to NYJ 6 for 2 yards (M.Carter).
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - CLE 28(9:34 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at NYJ 8 for 20 yards (L.Joyner; T.Adams).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLE 28(10:16 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to NYJ 28 for no gain (S.Thomas).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 32(10:54 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to NYJ 28 for 4 yards (S.Thomas; C.Mosley).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(11:15 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at NYJ 32 for 13 yards (A.Gardner). Penalty on NYJ - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - declined.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 46(11:38 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to NYJ 45 for 9 yards (A.Gardner - J.Whitehead).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 43(12:21 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Felton to CLE 46 for 3 yards (S.Rankins).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 39(12:59 - 2nd) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 43 for 4 yards (Q.Williams).
|Kick Return
|(13:06 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 70 yards from NYJ 35 to CLE -5. J.Ford pushed ob at CLE 39 for 44 yards (G.Zuerlein).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:06 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NYJ 2(13:09 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to G.Wilson for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - NYJ 7(13:46 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to G.Wilson to CLE 2 for 5 yards (M.Emerson).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 6(14:25 - 2nd) Br.Hall right end to CLE 7 for -1 yards (J.Johnson; T.Bryan).
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 29(15:00 - 2nd) Br.Hall left guard pushed ob at CLE 6 for 23 yards (J.Johnson).
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - NYJ 42(0:10 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore ran ob at CLE 29 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NYJ 37(0:33 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short right to Br.Hall to CLE 30 for 7 yards (A.Wright). PENALTY on NYJ-C.McGovern - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(1:06 - 1st) Br.Hall left guard to CLE 37 for no gain (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+17 YD
4 & 2 - NYJ 46(1:40 - 1st) B.Mann pass short right to J.Smith pushed ob at CLE 37 for 17 yards (A.Green).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 46(1:45 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to G.Wilson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 38(2:27 - 1st) Mi.Carter right guard to NYJ 46 for 8 yards (G.Delpit; A.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(2:33 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to G.Wilson.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NYJ 31(3:17 - 1st) J.Flacco scrambles right tackle to NYJ 38 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NYJ 26(3:36 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-M.Garrett - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 26 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - NYJ 23(4:15 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYJ 26 for 3 yards (M.Emerson).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(4:55 - 1st) G.Wilson right end to NYJ 23 for -2 yards (A.Walker).
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - CLE 4(5:00 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLE 4(5:35 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left guard to NYJ 4 for no gain (L.Joyner).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 12(6:16 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to NYJ 4 for 8 yards (Qu.Williams - S.Rankins).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 16(6:56 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to NYJ 12 for 4 yards (L.Joyner).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 20(7:39 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett scrambles right end pushed ob at NYJ 16 for 4 yards (K.Alexander).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 23(8:15 - 1st) J.Wills reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left end to NYJ 20 for 3 yards (D.Reed).
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - CLE 37(8:55 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to NYJ 23 for 14 yards (M.Carter; A.Gardner).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 44(9:33 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to N.Chubb to NYJ 37 for 7 yards (C.Mosley; Qu.Williams).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 43(10:13 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to NYJ 44 for 13 yards (K.Alexander; J.Martin).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 39(10:58 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 43 for 4 yards (K.Alexander).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 26(11:42 - 1st) J.Brissett scrambles left guard to CLE 39 for 13 yards (L.Joyner).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(12:22 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 26 for 1 yard (Q.Williams).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 18(12:59 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to H.Bryant to CLE 25 for 7 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 10(13:32 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant pushed ob at CLE 18 for 8 yards (K.Alexander) [S.Rankins].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYJ 40(13:39 - 1st) B.Mann punts 50 yards to CLE 10 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by D.Felton.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYJ 40(13:46 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin (A.Walker). New York Jets challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 32(14:19 - 1st) Br.Hall left end pushed ob at NYJ 40 for 8 yards (G.Delpit - G.Newsome).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(14:56 - 1st) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 32 for 1 yard (J.Elliott; J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.York kicks 56 yards from CLE 35 to NYJ 9. B.Berrios to NYJ 31 for 22 yards (G.Delpit).
