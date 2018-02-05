2019 Super Bowl odds: Despite loss to Eagles, Patriots are the favorites next year

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions for the first time.

The Eagles topped the New England Patriots in one of the best-played Super Bowls of all time, winning an absolute thriller 41-33. Tom Brady broke his own Super Bowl record for most passing yards in a game, but it ultimately wasn't enough. His Hail Mary attempt on the last play of the game was knocked to the ground, and the Eagles emerged victorious. Nick Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught a touchdown in an MVP performance.

Despite their incredible performance and their status as the champs, however, the Eagles are not the favorites to win next year's Super Bowl. That would be their opponents, the Patriots. The Eagles do check in right behind the Pats with the second-best odds to win it all next year, and they're followed in the top five by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots were also the favorites this time last year at +500, and their odds are even better this time around. The Eagles, by contrast, were among the teams at +4000. So fans of the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts, who have those same odds for next year's Super Bowl, should not lose hope.

Here are each and every team's odds to win Super Bowl LIII, via the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas as of 11 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday:

Patriots +450

Eagles +600

Steelers +800

Vikings +1200

Packers +1200

Saints +1600

Falcons +1800

Cowboys +2000

Seahawks +2000

Jaguars +2000

Texans +2000

Raiders +2000

Rams +2500

Chargers +2500

Chiefs +2500

49ers +3000

Panthers +3000

Ravens +4000

Titans +4000

Colts +4000

Broncos +5000

Lions +6000

Buccaneers +6000

Cardinals +8000

Giants +8000

Redskins +8000

Dolphins +8000

Bills +8000

Bengals +8000

Bears +10000

Jets +10000

Browns +10000