2019 Super Bowl odds: Despite loss to Eagles, Patriots are the favorites next year
The Super Bowl champion Eagles follow the Patriots with the second-best odds to win Super Bowl LIII
The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions for the first time.
The Eagles topped the New England Patriots in one of the best-played Super Bowls of all time, winning an absolute thriller 41-33. Tom Brady broke his own Super Bowl record for most passing yards in a game, but it ultimately wasn't enough. His Hail Mary attempt on the last play of the game was knocked to the ground, and the Eagles emerged victorious. Nick Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught a touchdown in an MVP performance.
Despite their incredible performance and their status as the champs, however, the Eagles are not the favorites to win next year's Super Bowl. That would be their opponents, the Patriots. The Eagles do check in right behind the Pats with the second-best odds to win it all next year, and they're followed in the top five by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Green Bay Packers.
The Patriots were also the favorites this time last year at +500, and their odds are even better this time around. The Eagles, by contrast, were among the teams at +4000. So fans of the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts, who have those same odds for next year's Super Bowl, should not lose hope.
Here are each and every team's odds to win Super Bowl LIII, via the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas as of 11 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday:
Patriots +450
Eagles +600
Steelers +800
Vikings +1200
Packers +1200
Saints +1600
Falcons +1800
Cowboys +2000
Seahawks +2000
Jaguars +2000
Texans +2000
Raiders +2000
Rams +2500
Chargers +2500
Chiefs +2500
49ers +3000
Panthers +3000
Ravens +4000
Titans +4000
Colts +4000
Broncos +5000
Lions +6000
Buccaneers +6000
Cardinals +8000
Giants +8000
Redskins +8000
Dolphins +8000
Bills +8000
Bengals +8000
Bears +10000
Jets +10000
Browns +10000
