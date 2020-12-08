The NFL playoff races are heating up as we enter the month of December. The AFC has plenty of division races that need to be decided and an intriguing wild-card playoff race that will likely come down to the final week. Meanwhile the NFC has a home-field advantage battle brewing between the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams. Let's not forget someone in the NFC East gets an automatic berth to the playoffs.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 13 and what they have next on the schedule.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Bills 8 3 0 .727 +17 Dolphins 8 4 0 .667 +90 Patriots 6 6 0 .500 +19 Jets 0 12 0 .000 -173

Buffalo Bills

What to know: TBD after game with 49ers Monday

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Steelers, at Broncos, at Patriots, vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami continues to own a playoff spot after a win over Cincinnati. The Dolphins have the No. 6 seed in the playoff race, owning a tiebreaker with Indianapolis based on best win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, vs. Patriots, at Raiders, at Bills

New England Patriots

What to know: Here come the Patriots, as a shutout over the Chargers has New England back at .500 and in the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots are currently two games behind the Colts for the final playoff spot, so they'll likely have to win out to get in.

Remaining schedule: at Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets fall to 0-12 after a stunning last-second loss to the Raiders. They remain the clubhouse leader for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Steelers 10 1 0 .917 +123 Browns 9 3 0 .750 -15 Ravens 6 4 0 .600 +73 Bengals 2 9 1 .200 -70

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers suffered their first loss of the season as Washington rallied on the road.

Remaining schedule: at Bills, at Bengals, vs. Colts, at Browns

Cleveland Browns

What to know: Cleveland rocks. The Browns are off to a 9-3 start for the first time since 1994 and are currently the No. 5 seed in the conference standings. They have the best record of the non-division leaders in the conference.

Next game: vs. Ravens, at Giants, at Jets, vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: TBD after game with Cowboys Tuesday

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Browns, vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: Cincinnati is still in the hunt for a top-five draft pick after a loss to Miami. The Bengals are another team that is just playing out the string and for the best draft position they can get.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 8 4 0 .667 +33 Colts 8 4 0 .667 +55 Texans 4 8 0 .333 -35 Jaguars 1 11 0 .083 -101

Tennessee Titans

What to know: A tough loss to the Browns, but the Titans still remain in first place in the AFC South based on having a better win percentage than the Colts in division games. Tennessee is currently the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff race.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Lions, at Packers, at Texans

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are tied for first in the division but lose the tiebreaker due to the Titans having a better win percentage in division games. Indianapolis is currently the No. 7 seed in the conference standings, losing a conference record tiebreaker with Miami.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, vs. Texans, at Steelers, vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans

What to know: A tough loss to the Colts for Houston, as the Texans are playing out the string. They need to win out to get to .500.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: A heartbreaking overtime loss for the Jaguars to the Vikings, but they remain in possession of the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- so the loss isn't that bad. Jacksonville has lost 11 in a row.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF Chiefs 11 1 0 .916 +116 Raiders 7 5 0 .583 -24 Broncos 4 8 0 .333 -95 Chargers 3 9 0 .250 -68

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs are now tied for the top spot in the AFC after Sunday night's win over the Broncos and the Steelers loss on Monday.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, at Saints, vs. Falcons, vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: A stunning last-second win over the Jets keeps Vegas alive in the AFC playoff race. Vegas still remains a game behind the Colts for the final playoff spot in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Chargers, vs. Dolphins, at Broncos

Denver Broncos

What to know: Denver isn't officially eliminated from the postseason, but the Broncos are on the verge of missing. They need to win out just to get to .500.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The biggest loss of the season for Los Angeles -- a 45-point shutout defeat by New England -- ends the team's pursuit of a .500 season. Anthony Lynn is on the hot seat as well.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Raiders, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Giants 5 7 0 .417 -34 Washington 5 7 0 .417 4 Eagles 3 8 1 .292 -54 Cowboys 3 8 0 .273 -108

New York Giants

What to know: A stunner in Seattle as New York remains in first place in the NFC East.The Giants have won four in a row and are taking ownership in this division, having already swept Washington this year.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys

Washington Football Team

What to know: Washington upset the Steelers on the road to end Pittsburgh's bid for perfection.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Seahawks, vs. Panthers, at Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles are now 1.5 games out of first place in the putrid NFC East, but that doesn't matter at this point. Philadelphia benched Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts in the loss, and the Eagles may look to see what the second-round rookie has over the next few weeks. The Eagles have the second-worst record in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at Cardinals, at Cowboys, vs. Washington

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: TBD after game with Ravens Tuesday

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, at Bengals, vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF Packers 9 3 0 .750 +80 Vikings 6 6 0 .500 -10 Bears 5 7 0 .416 -38 Lions 5 7 0 .416 -72

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers remain in the hunt for home-field advantage in the conference with a win over the Eagles. Green Bay is currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC but owns a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Saints if they end up with the same record.

Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Panthers, vs. Titans, at Bears

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears have lost six in a row after a 5-1 start but are still in the playoff hunt, just a game behind Minnesota for the final playoff spot in the conference. They currently sit 10th in the NFC standings, owning a tiebreaker over Detroit based on head-to-head win percentage in common games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: Minnesota keeps its playoff hopes alive with a thrilling overtime win over Jacksonville, a victory the Vikings had to have. The Vikings are currently holding the seventh and final playoff spot in the conference, owning a tiebreaker over the Cardinals based on a better win percentage in common games.

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions

Detroit Lions

What to know: Detroit wins its first game in the post-Matt Patricia era with a stunning comeback over Chicago. The Lions are still one game out of the final playoff spot but need to leapfrog the Vikings, 49ers and Bears. Never say never.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Titans, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Saints 10 2 0 .833 +106 Buccaneers 7 5 0 .583 +64 Falcons 4 8 0 .333 +9 Panthers 4 8 0 .333 -20

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints remain atop the NFC standings with a victory over the Falcons, their ninth consecutive win. They may be getting Drew Brees back next week.

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Chiefs, vs. Vikings, at Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: Tampa Bay is currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff standings and is idle this week. Playoff hopeful Minnesota awaits Tampa Bay in Week 14.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Falcons, at Lions, vs. Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: Atlanta lost its second game in three weeks to New Orleans and is 4-3 under Raheem Morris as interim coach. The Falcons need to win out to finish .500 and are 13th in the conference standings.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Buccaneers, at Chiefs, at Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers are on their bye week losing six of their last seven games. They currently sit 14th in the NFC standings.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF Rams 8 4 0 .667 +58 Seahawks 8 4 0 .667 +32 Cardinals 6 6 0 .500 +36 49ers 5 6 0 .455 +7

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams take over first place in the division with a huge win over the Cardinals, entering the hunt for home-field advantage in the NFC. The Rams are currently third in the NFC playoff standings, owning the division tiebreaker based on their victory over Seattle earlier in the season.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Seahawks, at Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: A stunning loss to the Giants has the Seahawks out of first place in the division, dealing a huge blow to their chances at home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. Seattle is still in prime position to make the playoffs but wouldn't have a home game as the No. 5 seed if the postseason started next week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, at Washington, vs. Rams, at 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: If the season ended today, the Cardinals would not be in the playoffs. A loss to Los Angeles dropped the Cardinals to No. 8 in the conference standings, losing the tiebreaker to the Vikings based on Minnesota having a better win percentage in common games.

Remaining schedule: at Giants, vs. Eagles, vs. 49ers, at Rams

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: TBD after game with Bills Monday

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks