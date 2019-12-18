2020 Pro Bowl Rosters: Ravens set record with 12 selections; Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson named starting QBs
The 2020 Pro Bowl rosters have been set
The rosters for the 2020 Pro Bowl have been set. On Tuesday, the NFL unveiled its all-star teams for the 2019-20 season.
Selected using a combination of player, fan, and coach voting, the initial rosters are headlined by starting quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (backed up by Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson) and Russell Wilson (backed up by Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees). The Ravens lead the way with an incredible 12 selections. According to ESPN's Field Yates, that's an NFL record. No team has had more selections on the initial roster.
Meanwhile, the Saints lead the NFC with seven selections. It should come as no surprise to hear the Dolphins did not have a single selection. However, two of their former players were named to the roster: Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Giants were the only other team without a single selection.
The most controversial selection has to be Rodgers, who is in the midst of a decent, but not great season in Green Bay. While Rodgers has thrown 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions, there's not an argument to be made that he's been one of the three best quarterbacks in the NFC. He ranks 18th in completion percentage, 15th in yards per attempt, 10th in passer rating, eighth in DYAR, 12th in DVOA, and 17th in total QBR. Either Kirk Cousins or Dak Prescott would've made for better selections considering they've both been better than Rodgers this entire season -- something that is backed up by the advanced metrics with Cousins and Prescott ranking ahead of Rodgers in DYAR, DVOA, and total QBR.
A few more notable snubs:
Right tackles ripped off again in Pro Bowl voting. Ramczyk, Schwartz, Lane Johnson and La'el Collins are worthy— Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) December 18, 2019
Some changes I would endorse: pic.twitter.com/3oc8RbVTnc— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 18, 2019
Robbed: Demario Davis and Justin Simmons are two for sure.— Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) December 18, 2019
The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played on January 26 -- one week before the Super Bowl -- at 3 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Between now and then, the rosters will assuredly undergo changes with players withdrawing due to injuries and Super Bowl-bound players being forced to skip the event.
Keep scrolling to check out the complete initial rosters.
* - denotes starter
AFC Pro Bowl Roster
OFFENSE
- Quarterback: Lamar Jackson*, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
- Running back: Nick Chubb*, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens
- Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Baltimore Ravens
- Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans; Keenan Allen*, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
- Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
- Tackle: Ronnie Stanley*, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders
- Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
DEFENSE
- Defensive end: Joey Bosa*, Los Angeles Chargers; Frank Clark*, Kansas City Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Interior lineman: Cameron Heyward*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
- Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens
- Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard*, Indianapolis Colts; Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots
- Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore*, New England Patriots; Tre'Davious White*, Buffallo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
- Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens
- Strong safety: Jamal Adams*, New York Jets
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Baltimore Ravens
- Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Baltimore Ravens
- Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans
- Return specialist: Mecole Hardman*, Kansas City Chiefs
- Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, New England Patriots
NFC Pro Bowl Roster
OFFENSE
- Quarterback: Russell Wilson*, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
- Running back: Dalvin Cook*, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
- Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers
- Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tight end: George Kittle*, San Francisco 49ers; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
- Tackle: David Bakhtiari*, Green Bay Packers; Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints;
- Guard: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
- Center: Jason Kelce*, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
DEFENSE
- Defensive end: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; Nick Bosa*, San Francisco 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
- Interior lineman: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons
- Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seattle Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
- Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore*, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman*, San Francisco 49ers; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
- Free safety: Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
- Strong safety: Harrison Smith*, Minnesota Vikings
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker: Wil Lutz*, New Orleans Saints
- Long snapper: Rick Lovato*, Philadelphia Eagles
- Punter: Tress Way*, Washington Redskins
- Return specialist: Deonte Harris*, New Orleans Saints
- Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Chicago Bears
