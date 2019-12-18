2020 Pro Bowl Rosters: Ravens set record with 12 selections; Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson named starting QBs

The rosters for the 2020 Pro Bowl have been set. On Tuesday, the NFL unveiled its all-star teams for the 2019-20 season.

Selected using a combination of player, fan, and coach voting, the initial rosters are headlined by starting quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (backed up by Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson) and Russell Wilson (backed up by Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees). The Ravens lead the way with an incredible 12 selections. According to ESPN's Field Yates, that's an NFL record. No team has had more selections on the initial roster.

Meanwhile, the Saints lead the NFC with seven selections. It should come as no surprise to hear the Dolphins did not have a single selection. However, two of their former players were named to the roster: Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Giants were the only other team without a single selection.

The most controversial selection has to be Rodgers, who is in the midst of a decent, but not great season in Green Bay. While Rodgers has thrown 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions, there's not an argument to be made that he's been one of the three best quarterbacks in the NFC. He ranks 18th in completion percentage, 15th in yards per attempt, 10th in passer rating, eighth in DYAR, 12th in DVOA, and 17th in total QBR. Either Kirk Cousins or Dak Prescott would've made for better selections considering they've both been better than Rodgers this entire season -- something that is backed up by the advanced metrics with Cousins and Prescott ranking ahead of Rodgers in DYAR, DVOA, and total QBR.

A few more notable snubs:

Right tackles ripped off again in Pro Bowl voting. Ramczyk, Schwartz, Lane Johnson and La'el Collins are worthy — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) December 18, 2019 Some changes I would endorse: pic.twitter.com/3oc8RbVTnc — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 18, 2019 Robbed: Demario Davis and Justin Simmons are two for sure. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) December 18, 2019

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played on January 26 -- one week before the Super Bowl -- at 3 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Between now and then, the rosters will assuredly undergo changes with players withdrawing due to injuries and Super Bowl-bound players being forced to skip the event.

* - denotes starter

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Baltimore Ravens

Justin Tucker*, Baltimore Ravens Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Baltimore Ravens

Morgan Cox*, Baltimore Ravens Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans

Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans Return specialist: Mecole Hardman*, Kansas City Chiefs

Mecole Hardman*, Kansas City Chiefs Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, New England Patriots

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

SPECIAL TEAMS