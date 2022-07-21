Training camps are getting underway around the NFL, but some teams are already battling big-name injuries. Already we have players being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning they are ineligible to practice because of injuries suffered prior to camp. Players on PUP during camp can be activated any time up until the season, but if they remain sidelined once rosters are finalized, they are required to miss at least four games.

Here's a rundown of all the notable players placed on PUP thus far:

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder): Ramsey underwent offseason shoulder surgery, but he is expected to be ready once the regular season rolls around. After inking a $105 million contract before the 2020 season, the three-time first-team All-Pro is set to make $15 million in base salary this year.

Packers TE Robert Tonyan (knee): Tonyan is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 8 against the Cardinals last season. Back in March, the tight end re-signed with the team on a one-year deal.

Packers WR Christian Watson (undisclosed): Watson was a second-round pick of the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this past spring. When healthy, he is expected to take on some of the targeted left by Davante Adams.

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle): Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury last October. The 28-year-old blindside tackle is in the middle of a five-year, $112.8 million contract extension he signed back in October of 2020.

Ravens OLD Tyus Bowser (Achilles): The 2017 second-round pick underwent surgery back in January to repair a torn Achilles. Last offseason, Bowser inked a four-year, $22 million contract with Baltimore.

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in Baltimore's final preseason game last summer and erased his second season in the league. He recently disputed that he may not be ready for the start of the 2022 campaign.

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (knee): Edwards is another Ravens back still on the mend after and ACL tear took him out of last season. In June of 2021, Edwards agreed to a two-year extension with the club.

Dolphins DB Byron Jones (undisclosed): The 29-year-old is in the midst of a five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with the Dolphins back in March of 2020 and is set to earn a base salary of around $14.4 million in 2022. Jones appeared in 16 games last season and had 10 pass breakups.

Cardinals TE Maxx Williams (knee): Williams is working his way back after suffering a torn ACL in Week 5 of last season. In 2021, he finished with 16 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Browns WR David Bell (foot): Bell was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Purdue. In 29 games during his collegiate career, Bell totaled 232 catches for 2,935 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Patriots RB James White (hip): The veteran reserve, a frequent pass catcher out of New England's backfield during his career, missed all but three games after going down early in 2021. He signed a two-year, $5 million extension this offseason.

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle): The former All-Pro was reportedly expected to practice early in camp, but this may suggest otherwise. Once one of the game's top possession targets, he missed nine games in 2020 and all of 2021 while recovering from a high-ankle sprain.

Raiders WR Dillon Stoner (undisclosed): The 2021 undrafted rookie is competing for a reserve role for a second straight year.

Jets TE C.J. Uzomah (undisclosed): The former Bengals starter, signed to a three-year, $24 million deal this offseason, hurt himself during OTAs. He previously missed 14 games in 2020 due to a torn Achilles.

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger (quad): The rookie fourth-round draft pick was expected to challenge for a sizable role in New York's rebuilding offense.

Jets OT Mekhi Becton (knee): Drafted 11th overall in 2020, the big left tackle missed all but one game in 2021, reportedly battling cartilage damage in his knee.

Jets OG Dru Samia (undisclosed): The former Vikings reserve didn't appear in a game in 2021.

Patriots C David Andrews (shoulder): The veteran blocker, manning the heart of New England's line since 2015, missed four games in 2020 and played through pain for all of 2021, before undergoing surgery early this year.

Saints DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder, finger): The former first-rounder missed five games in 2020 and six games in 2021 due to lingering shoulder issues, addressed via surgery this year. He also had part of his pinky finger amputated.

Jets DE Carl Lawson (leg): The former Bengals standout, signed to a lucrative deal last offseason, missed all of 2021 with a torn Achilles. He's set to pair with rookie Jermaine Johnson II off the edge when he returns to the field.

Falcons LB Deion Jones (shoulder): The former Pro Bowler underwent surgery this offseason.

Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan (knee): The veteran reserve missed all of 2021 after suffering an ACL tear.

Patriots CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder): The backup defensive back missed 11 games in 2021 and recently underwent surgery.

Patriots S Jabrill Peppers (ankle, knee): The former Browns and Giants starter suffered an ACL tear and high-ankle sprain in 2021, missing 11 games before hitting free agency this offseason.