J.K. Dobbins was the glue to the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack two years ago, set to have a huge 2021 before tearing his ACL in the final preseason game last year. The Ravens are still banking on Dobbins to have a major role in the rushing attack in 2022, and Dobbins had previously stayed quiet about his rehab and how it's progressing.

However, Dobbins denied an NFL Network report on Monday that claimed he is "no sure thing" to play Week 1 and could miss the first few weeks to start the season. The Ravens running back tweeted a response to the report, saying that he's "tired of being quiet" regarding his injury.

"I might not even go on PUP because that's how good my rehab is going," Dobbins said. "I'm d--- sure going to be ready for Week 1.

"Just know I been working… I been quiet for a reason," Dobbins said in a subsequent tweet. "I thrive best when I face adversity….go check my resume."

Dobbins was dominant in his rookie season, leading all NFL running backs in yards per carry (6.01) while setting a Ravens' rookie record with nine rushing touchdowns (third amongst all NFL rookies). His 805 rushing yards were also third among rookie running backs as Dobbins finished with a franchise-record seven consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.

Dobbins closed out the regular season with six consecutive games of 50-plus rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, tying Eric Dickerson (1983) and Franco Harris (1972) for the longest rookie streak of its kind since the AFL-NFL merger. Dobbins is one of just six running backs to have 800 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, and 6.0 yards per carry in a season -- and the first rookie to accomplish the feat.

The Ravens also have Gus Edwards and veteran Mike Davis on the running back depth chart, insurance policies so Dobbins can take the time he needs to rehab and get to 100%. Edwards, who also tore his ACL last year prior to the start of the season, is on track for the start of the regular season.

Dobbins said he'll be back as well, adding to general manager Eric DeCosta's comments from March that he's "very confident that (Dobbins is) going to come back and really flourish this year." The Ravens appear on track to have their top-two backs on the field for Week 1, an excellent sign for Baltimore and its Super Bowl chances.