The NFL Draft is rolling along as we finally know where many of the top players are headed after all the many rumors and predictions.

The Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young with the first overall pick, after trading with the Chicago Bears, who then traded away the No. 9 pick to the Eagles. The Houston Texans took C.J. Stroud at No. 2, then pulled off a shocker, trading back up at No. 3 after a trade with the Cardinals. The Indianapolis Colts took Anthony Richardson at No. 4 and the Seattle Seahawks made a patented surprise move at No. 5.

Quarterback Will Levis dropped to the second round, where he was taken by the Tennessee Titans with the second pick of Day 2 at No. 33 overall.

Here is a look at each team's selections after the first three rounds:

Round 1 (No. 6 from Rams through Lions): OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Round 2 (No. 41 from Titans): EDGE BJ Ojulari

Round 3 (No. 72 from Titans): CB Garrett Williams

Round 3 (No. 94 from Eagles): WR Michael Wilson

Round 4 (No. 122 from Dolphins): IOL Jon Gaines II

Round 5 (No. 139 from Broncos):

Round 5 (No. 168):

Round 6 (No. 180):



Round 6 (No. 213):



Round 1 (No. 8): RB Bijan Robinson

Round 2 (No. 38 from Raiders through Colts): OT Matthew Bergeron

Round 3 (No. 75): EDGE Zach Harrison

Round 4 (No. 113): CB Clark Phillips III



Round 7 (No. 224 from Raiders):

Round 7 (No. 225):

Round 1 (No. 22): WR Zay Flowers

Round 3 (No. 86): LB Trenton Simpson

Round 4 (No. 124): DL Tavius Robinson

Round 5 (157):

Round 6 (No. 199):

Round 1 (No. 25 from Giants through Jaguars): TE Dalton Kincaid

Round 2 (No. 59): IOL O'Cyrus Torrence

Round 3 (No. 91): LB Dorian Williams

Round 5 (No. 137 from Cardinals):



Round 6 (No. 205):

Round 1 (No. 1 from Bears): QB Bryce Young

Round 2 (No. 39): WR Jonathan Mingo

Round 3 (No. 80 from Pittsburgh): EDGE DJ Johnson

Round 4 (No. 114):



Round 5 (No. 145)



Round 1 (No. 10 from Saints through Eagles): OT Darnell Wright

Round 2 (No. 53 from Ravens): DL Gervon Dexter Sr.



Round 2 (No. 56 from Jaguars): CB Tyrique Stevenson

Round 3 (No. 64): DT Zacch Pickens



Round 4 (No. 115 from Saints): RB Roschon Johnson

Round 4 (No. 133 from Eagles):

Round 5 (No. 136):

Round 5 (No. 148 from Patriots through Ravens):

Round 7 (No. 218):

Round 7 (No. 258):

Round 1 (No. 28): EDGE Myles Murphy

Round 2 (No. 60): CB DJ Turner

Round 3 (No. 95 from Chiefs): S Jordan Battle

Round 4 (No. 131):

Round 5 (No. 163):

Round 6 (No. 206):

Round 6 (No. 217 from Bengals):

Round 7 (No. 246):

Round 3 (No. 74 from Jets): WR Cedric Tillman

Round 3 (No. 98): DL Siaki Ika

Round 4 (No. 111): OT Dawand Jones

Round 4 (No. 126 from Vikings): DL Isaiah McGuire

Round 5 (No. 140):

Round 5 (No. 142):

Round 6 (No. 190):



Round 7 (No. 229):

Round 1 (No. 26): DL Mazi Smith

Round 2 (No. 58): TE Luke Schoonmaker

Round 3 (No. 90): LB DeMarvion Overshown

Round 4 (No. 129):

Round 5 (No. 169):

Round 6 (No. 212):

Round 7 (No. 244):

Round 2 (No. 63 from Lions): WR Marvin Mims

Round 3 (No. 67 from Colts): LB Drew Sanders

Round 3 (No. 83 from Seattle): CB Riley Moss

Round 5 (No. 183):



Round 6 (No. 195 from Steelers):

Round 1 (No. 12 from Browns through Texans and Cardinals): RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Round 1 (No. 18): LB Jack Campbell

Round 2 (No. 34 from Cardinals): TE Sam LaPorta

Round 2 (No. 45 from Packers): S Brian Branch

Round 3 (No. 68 from Broncos: QB Hendon Hooker

Round 3 (No. 96 from Cardinals): DT Brodric Martin



Round 5 (No. 152):

Round 7 (No. 249):



Round 1 (No. 13 from Jets): EDGE Lukas Van Ness

Round 2 (No. 42 from Browns through Jets): TE Luke Musgrave

Round 2 (No. 50 from Buccaneers): WR Jayden Reed

Round 3 (No. 78): TE Tucker Kraft

Round 4 (No. 116): DL Colby Wooden

Round 5 (No. 149):

Round 5 (No. 159 from Jaguars):

Round 6 (No. 179 from Texans):

Round 6 (No. 207 from 49ers through Texans, Jets):

Round 7 (No. 232):

Round 7 (No. 235 from Lions):

Round 7 (No. 242 from Jaguars):



Round 7 (No. 256):





Round 1 (No. 2): QB C.J. Stroud

Round 1 (No. 3 from Cardinals): EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Round 2 (No. 61 from Eagles) C Juice Scruggs

Round 3 (No. 69 from Rams): WR Nathaniel Dell

Round 4 (No. 109 from Raiders): EDGE Dylan Horton

Round 4 (No. 105 from Cardinals):

Round 6 (No. 191 from Rams):

Round 6 (No. 201 from Vikings):

Round 6 (No. 203):

Round 7 (No. 259):



Round 1 (No. 4): QB Anthony Richardson

Round 2 (No. 44 from Falcons): CB Julius Brents

Round 3 (No. 79 from Commanders): WR Josh Downs

Round 4 (No. 106 from Titans through Falcons): OT Blake Freeland

Round 4 (No. 110 from Titans through Cardinals): DL Adetomiwa Adebawore

Round 5 (No. 138):

Round 5 (No. 141 from Raiders):

Round 5 (No. 162 from Bills):

Round 5 (No. 176 from Cowboys):

Round 7 (No. 221):

Round 7 (No. 236 from Buccaneers):

Round 1 (No. 27 from Bills): OT Anton Harrison

Round 2 (No. 61 from Bears): TE Brenton Strange

Round 3 (No. 88): RB Tank Bigsby

Round 4 (No. 121 from Buccaneers): LB Ventrell Miller

Round 4 (No. 127):

Round 4 (No. 130 from Bills):

Round 5 (No. 136 from Bears):

Round 5 (No. 160 from Giants):

Round 6 (No. 185 from Jets):

Round 6 (No. 202):

Round 6 (No. 208 from Eagles):

Round 7 (No. 226 from Panthers):

Round 7 (No. 240 from Ravens):

Round 1 (No. 31): EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Round 2 (No. 55 from Vikings through Lions): WR Rashee White

Round 3 (No. 92 from Bengals): OT Wanya Morris



Round 4 (No. 119 from Lions through Vikings): S Chamarri Conner

Round 4 (No. 134):

Round 5 (No. 166):

Round 6 (No. 178 from Bears through Dolphins):

Round 6 (No. 194 from Lions):

Round 7 (No. 250):



Round 1 (No. 7 overall): EDGE Tyree Wilson

Round 2 (No. 35 from Colts): TE Michael Mayer

Round 3 (No. 70): DL Byron Young

Round 3 (No. 100 from Chiefs through Giants): WR Tre Tucker

Round 4 (No. 104 from Texans): CB Jakorian Bennett

Round 5 (No. 144 from Falcons):



Round 5 (No. 174):

Round 6 (No. 204 from Cowboys):

Round 6 (No. 214):

Round 7 (No. 220 from Cardinals):

Round 7 (No. 231 from Patriots):

Round 1 (No. 21): WR Quentin Johnston

Round 2 (No. 54): DL Tuli Tuipulotu

Round 3 (No. 85): LB Daiyan Henley

Round 4 No.125): WR Derius Davis

Round 5 (No. 156):

Round 6 (No. 200):

Round 7 (No. 239):

Round 2 (No. 36): IOL Steve Avila

Round 3 (No. 77 from Patriots through Dolphins): LB Byron Young

Round 3 (No. 89 from Giants): DL Kobie Turner

Round 4 (No. 128 from Giants):

Round 5 (No. 161 from Cowboys):

Round 5 (No. 167):

Round 5 (No. 171):



Round 5 (No. 177):

Round 6 (No. 182):

Round 6 (No. 189 from Titans):

Round 7 (No. 223):



Round 7 (No. 234 from Steelers):

Round 2 (No. 51): CB Cam Smith

Round 3 (No. 84): RB Devon Achane

Round 6 (No. 197):

Round 7 (No. 238):

Round 1 (No. 23): WR Jordan Addison

Round 3 (No. 102 from 49ers): CB Mekhi Blackmon

Round 5 (No. 158):

Round 5 (No. 164 from 49ers):

Round 6 (No. 211):

Round 7 (No. 222 from Broncos):

Round 1 (No. 17 from Steelers): CB Christian Gonzalez

Round 2 (No. 46): EDGE Keion White

Round 3 (No. 76 from Panthers): S Marte Mapu

Round 4 (No. 107 from Rams): IOL Jake Andrews

Round 4 (No. 112 from Jets): MD Chad Ryland

Round 4 (No. 117): IOL Sidy Sow

Round 4 (No. 135):

Round 6 (No. 184 from Raiders):

Round 6 (No. 187 from Panthers):

Round 6 (No. 192):

Round 6 (No. 210):

Round 7 (No. 245):

Round 1 (No. 29 from 49ers through Dolphins): DL Bryan Bresee

Round 2 (No. 40): EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Round 3 (No. 71): RB Kendre Miller

Round 4 (No. 103 from Bears): G Nick Saldiveri

Round 5 (No. 146):



Round 5 (No. 165 from Eagles):

Round 7 (No. 227):

Round 7 (No. 257):

Round 1 (No. 24 from Jaguars): CB Deonte Banks

Round 2 (No. 57): IOL John Michael Schmitz

Round 3 (No. 73 from Browns through Texans via Rams): WR Jalin Hyatt

Round 5 (No. 172):

Round 6 (No. 209 from Chiefs):



Round 7 (No. 243):



Round 7 (No. 254):

Round 1 (No. 15 from Packers): EDGE Will McDonald IV

Round 2 (No. 43): C Joe Tippmann

Round 4 (No. 120 from Steelers through Patriots): OT Carter Warren

Round 5 (No. 143):

Round 5 (No. 170 from Packers):

Round 1 (No. 9 from Panthers through Bears): DL Jalen Carter

Round 1 (No. 30): LB Nolan Smith

Round 3 (No. 65): OG Tyler Steen

Round 3 (No. 66): S Sydney Brown

Round 4 (No. 105 from Arizona through Houston): CB Kelee Ringo

Round 6 (No. 188 from Saints):

Round 7 (No. 219 from Texans through Vikings):



Round 7 (No. 230 from Jets)

Round 7 (No. 248):

Round 1 (No. 14 from Patriots): OT Broderick Jones

Round 2 (No. 32 from Bears): CB Joey Porter Jr.

Round 2 (No. 49): DL Keeanu Benton

Round 3 (No. 93 from 49ers through Panthers): TE Darnell Washington

Round 4 (No. 132 from 49ers):



Round 7 (No. 241 from Vikings through Broncos):

Round 7 (No. 251 from Rams):

Round 3 (No. 87 from Vikings): CB Ji'Ayir Brown

Round 3 (No. 99): K Jake Moody

Round 3 (No. 101): TE Cameron Latu

Round 5 (No. 155 from Dolphins):

Round 5 (No. 173):



Round 6 (No. 216):

Round 7 (No. 247):



Round 7 (No. 253):

Round 7 (No. 255):

Round 1 (No. 5 from Broncos): CB Devon Witherspoon

Round 1 (No. 20): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Round 2 (No. 37 from Broncos): EDGE Derick Hall

Round 2 (No. 52): RB Zach Charbonnet

Round 4 (No. 108 from Broncos): IOL Anthony Bradford



Round 4 (No. 123): DL Cameron Young



Round 5 (No. 151 from Steelers):

Round 5 (No. 154):

Round 6 (No. 198):

Round 7 (No. 237):

Round 1 (No. 19): DL Calijah Kancey

Round 2 (No. 48 from Lions through Packers): OT Cody Mauch

Round 3 (No. 82): EDGE YaYa Diaby

Round 5 (No. 153):

Round 5 (No. 175):

Round 6 (No. 179 from Texans):

Round 6 (No. 181 from Colts):

Round 6 (No. 196):

Round 7 (No. 252):

Round 1 (No. 11): OT Peter Skoronski

Round 2 (No. 33 from Texans through Cardinals): QB Will Levis

Round 5 (No. 147 from Lions): RB Tyjae Spears

Round 6 (No. 186 from Falcons):

Round 7 (No. 228):