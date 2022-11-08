Now that we are halfway through the 2022 NFL regular season, this seems like a good time to look at the latest Super Bowl odds. While the Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated, the Buffalo Bills remain the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in a few months despite their most recent loss to the New York Jets, and Josh Allen's elbow injury.

These Super Bowl odds are fluid. Let's take a look at the current odds compared to where they were three weeks ago. As you will see, we experienced some major movement. Below, we will list the Super Bowl odds for all 32 NFL teams, and then break down some of the noteworthy changes.

All NFL odds come via Caesars Sportsbook.

Top three favorites remain unchanged

The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs are still the three teams with the shortest odds to win the Super Bowl. The Bills at +280 hasn't changed at all, despite losing to the Jets as a double-digit favorite. The Eagles are +500, down from +550, and the Chiefs are +550, down from +700. While you can debate the order, virtually everyone will agree these are the top three teams in the NFL entering Week 10. You can even bet it at Caesars Sportsbook: Will one of the Bills, Eagles or Chiefs win it all (-150), or one of the other 29 teams (+125).

49ers' odds improve after big trade

The 49ers moved from having the sixth-shortest odds (+1800) to the fourth-shortest odds (+1200), despite being 4-4 and in second place in the NFC West behind the 6-3 Seahawks. I would categorize the 49ers as contenders, but do they deserve this kind of movement? San Francisco swung a big trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, but are 1-1 with a -4 point differential in two games with him. McCaffrey became the first player since 2005 to throw, rush and catch a touchdown in a single game in the win against the Rams, but we still need to figure out if this team is the best squad in the division. McCaffrey is a stud, but can he remain healthy and take this team to the Super Bowl?

Seahawks fly up the board

Speaking of the Seahawks, they experienced one of the most drastic movements over the last few weeks. They went from near the bottom of the Super Bowl odds list (fifth-worst odds at +30000) to No. 12 shortest odds at +3500! I don't know if they have the wherewithal to win it all, but Geno Smith is balling, and has won five of his last 6 games.

Ravens in top five

The Ravens may be about to take flight. Did you see their 27-13 win over the Saints on Monday night? New Orleans came into that matchup with the No. 3 offense in the NFL, averaging 394.4 yards of total offense per game, but this Ravens defense held the Saints to just 243 yards. Justin Houston was incredible with 2.5 sacks and an interception, Tyus Bowser made an impact in his return and then Roquan Smith clearly showed he can help this team. We all know Lamar Jackson is an MVP candidate and that this rushing attack could be one of the best in the NFL, but if this defense is improved, the Ravens may be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. That's how Caesars sees it, as the Ravens now have the fifth-shortest odds to hoist the Lombardi trophy, moving from +2000 to +1300.

Interesting New York movement

The Giants and Jets are two of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, as the G-Men are 6-2, while Gang Green is 6-3. Which team is for real -- or are both pretenders? The Giants were perceived to be the better squad earlier in the year, but their stock took a pretty big hit with the 14-point loss to the Seahawks. They were +5000 a few weeks ago, but have now fallen to +8000. What's interesting is that the Jets are now ahead of them at +7000, moving up from +8000 after the upset win over the Bills. Both are still outside the top 15.

Vegas gives up on Packers, Colts

Things went from bad to worse for the Packers on Sunday, as they lost to the Lions, 15-9. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are now on a five-game losing streak, and Vegas has completely given up on them. Green Bay went from +2000 to win the Super Bowl, to +10000! That is a HUGE change. They had the eighth-shortest odds to win it all just three weeks ago!

As for the Colts, it will surprise no one that Vegas has given up on them. Indianapolis benched its prized offseason addition at quarterback for a young player who hadn't thrown a pass in an NFL game before this year, fired its offensive coordinator and fired the head coach. Just a few weeks ago, the Colts were +4000 to win the Super Bowl. Now, they are +50000. Only four teams currently have worse odds.