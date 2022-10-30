Christian McCaffrey has been worth every penny to the San Francisco 49ers and flashed just how much of a versatile weapon he can be in Week 8 against the Rams. After a goal-line touchdown run in the fourth quarter, McCaffrey became the first player since 2005 to throw, rush and catch a touchdown in a single game in the 49ers' 31-14 victory.

The star back now joins a group that consists of just LaDainian Tomlinson (2005), David Patten (2001), and Walter Payton (1979) to complete the hat trick since the 1970 merger.

McCaffrey's march to the history books began on San Francisco's second drive of the afternoon. On a second-and-8 play from the Los Angeles 34-yard line, he snagged a backward pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the flat and then uncorked a deep pass from the L.A. 40-yard line to Brandon Aiyuk for the touchdown. This was McCaffrey's second career passing touchdown. The first came in Week 15 of the 2018 season against the New Orleans Saints.

In the second half, Garoppolo looked like he was going to be bottled up on a third-and-3 play at the Rams' 9-yard line. McCaffrey, who initially was sitting in the flat, turned upfield toward the end zone as Garoppolo was flushed out to his right and the quarterback lofted a pass to McCaffrey who was able to come down with the leaping touchdown catch.

Finally, McCaffrey completed the hat trick by capping off a six-play drive as he barreled in for the 1-yard score at the goal line. On the play prior, McCaffrey ripped off a 24-yard run up the middle of the field to put the Niners on the doorstep. He also had 36 of the team's 58 yards on the drive.

If you have McCaffrey on your fantasy team, congrats! Meanwhile, if you're facing the stud back, the Rams know how you feel.