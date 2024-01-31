The Lions defense had been a problem at times during Detroit's awesome 2023 season, and it fell apart in the second half of the club's second-half collapse in the NFC championship game.
In this mock, Dan Campbell's bunch adds a highly productive outside cornerback.
The Ravens got so much from veterans Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney in 2023 and into the playoffs, but Baltimore has to think long-term at that vital position.
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Bears don't make things difficult. They pick Williams to get all of his arm talent, mobility and creativity as a playmaker. He'll be fun in Shane Waldron's offense that unlocked Geno Smith into his 30s. Even this early in the process, I've come around on this pairing. I'll be shocked if it doesn't happen.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. Sam Howell played relatively well -- and really flashed at times in Year 2 -- but with a new coaching staff incoming in D.C., this is almost a lock to be a quarterback, and Maye would be the right choice.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC. I know quarterback-quarterback-quarterback doesn't happen often at the start of a draft, but these are all quarterback-needy clubs and these are high-caliber prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals are absolutely thrilled to land Harrison Jr. to give the receiver group a jolt for Kyler Murray. Until free agency starts -- and trades inevitably happen -- these first four selections feel as chalky as they can be as this stage of the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
New GM Joe Hortiz identifies the interior of the Chargers defensive line one of the team's most glaring weaknesses, and Murphy is an uber-athletic and powerful penetrator.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
With the top-tier quarterbacks gone, the Giants get whomever will be their starter in 2024 a dynamic weapon in Nabers.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Titans land the premier blocker in the class as they enter Year 2 of the Will Levis era.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Falcons add a premier, NFL-ready outside rusher to the defense. Huge need filled.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Turner's athleticism and ascending pass-rush-move arsenal could sneak him inside the top 10, and the Bears will likely be interested in adding an outside rusher opposite Montez Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Jets go best player available, and it just so happens to be a versatile weapon for Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Newton is a ferocious up-the-field rusher that can win with a loaded arsenal of pass-rush moves.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold is a super-fluid athlete who became a ballhawking corner in his final season at Alabama. Huge boost for the Raiders secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Alt has too high of a ceiling for the Saints to pass up here.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is a sleek athlete on the perimeter who was around the football often in the air for the Tigers in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Most clubs will have Kinchens as the top safety in the class, as he is a rangy, versatile defensive back.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
If the Jaguars don't re-sign Calvin Ridley, they'll have a clear need on the perimeter at receiver, and Odunze can fill that void instantly.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
If Tee Higgins bolts in free agency, another sizable and athletic wideout would be sensible for the Bengals offense. I have a feeling Thomas is going to be a riser during the pre-draft process. Big and fast.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga is a giant human being with impeccable athletic traits. He's exactly the type of offensive lineman Sean McVay will love in Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 20
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
More offensive line help in what is a vital season in 2024 for Kenny Pickett.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Paul is another incredibly large and long tackle with plenty of power on contact.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Eagles absolutely need to address their secondary early in the draft, and McKinstry has long looked like a future first-round pick on the field.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
DeMeco Ryans adds a secondary chess-piece to the defense with twitchy movements and plus ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Nubin is a three-down safety who, given the Cowboys' pass-rush capabilities, could become a turnover machine in Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Lassiter pieced together a fine season at Georgia and possesses first-round-caliber traits. The Packers haven't been shy about drafting defensive backs in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Buccaneers and head coach Todd Bowles need more youthful outside pass-rushing talent. Verse pieced together back-to-back awesome seasons at Florida State after transferring there before the 2022 season.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
While on the smaller side, Robinson is uber explosive and wraps the corner as well as any edge-rusher in this class. Fun, needed addition to the Cardinals defense.
Round 1 - Pick 28
North Carolina • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Walker wasn't cleared to play by the NCAA until well into the season, and when he played, he rocked. In eight games, the former Kent State star had 41 catches for 699 yards with seven touchdowns.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Mitchell was a magnet to the football in his illustrious Toledo career with 45 pass breakups and six picks in his final three seasons for the Rockets. He's the type of sticky outside cornerback the Lions need.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Trice is the exact type of larger, polished edge-rusher the Ravens have traditionally loved.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Shifty with great hands and plenty of explosiveness, don't be surprised if McConkey lands in Round 1. He'd be a fun addition to the Chiefs offense, and can hit the ground running in Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The 49ers want to remain stout up front on defense, and Taylor can become an instant start next to Javon Hargrave.