Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bears don't make things difficult. They pick Williams to get all of his arm talent, mobility and creativity as a playmaker. He'll be fun in Shane Waldron's offense that unlocked Geno Smith into his 30s. Even this early in the process, I've come around on this pairing. I'll be shocked if it doesn't happen.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Maye is a pure pocket passer with mobility and the full franchise quarterback skill set. Sam Howell played relatively well -- and really flashed at times in Year 2 -- but with a new coaching staff incoming in D.C., this is almost a lock to be a quarterback, and Maye would be the right choice.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Patriots turn to a new chapter at quarterback with the creative, athletic, deep-ball specialist who just won the Heisman out of the SEC. I know quarterback-quarterback-quarterback doesn't happen often at the start of a draft, but these are all quarterback-needy clubs and these are high-caliber prospects.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals are absolutely thrilled to land Harrison Jr. to give the receiver group a jolt for Kyler Murray. Until free agency starts -- and trades inevitably happen -- these first four selections feel as chalky as they can be as this stage of the pre-draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st New GM Joe Hortiz identifies the interior of the Chargers defensive line one of the team's most glaring weaknesses, and Murphy is an uber-athletic and powerful penetrator.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd With the top-tier quarterbacks gone, the Giants get whomever will be their starter in 2024 a dynamic weapon in Nabers.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Titans land the premier blocker in the class as they enter Year 2 of the Will Levis era.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Falcons add a premier, NFL-ready outside rusher to the defense. Huge need filled.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Turner's athleticism and ascending pass-rush-move arsenal could sneak him inside the top 10, and the Bears will likely be interested in adding an outside rusher opposite Montez Sweat.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets go best player available, and it just so happens to be a versatile weapon for Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Newton is a ferocious up-the-field rusher that can win with a loaded arsenal of pass-rush moves.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Arnold is a super-fluid athlete who became a ballhawking corner in his final season at Alabama. Huge boost for the Raiders secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Alt has too high of a ceiling for the Saints to pass up here.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Wiggins is a sleek athlete on the perimeter who was around the football often in the air for the Tigers in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st Most clubs will have Kinchens as the top safety in the class, as he is a rangy, versatile defensive back.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd If the Jaguars don't re-sign Calvin Ridley, they'll have a clear need on the perimeter at receiver, and Odunze can fill that void instantly.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th If Tee Higgins bolts in free agency, another sizable and athletic wideout would be sensible for the Bengals offense. I have a feeling Thomas is going to be a riser during the pre-draft process. Big and fast.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Fuaga is a giant human being with impeccable athletic traits. He's exactly the type of offensive lineman Sean McVay will love in Los Angeles.

Round 1 - Pick 20 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd More offensive line help in what is a vital season in 2024 for Kenny Pickett.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Patrick Paul OT Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 9th Paul is another incredibly large and long tackle with plenty of power on contact.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles absolutely need to address their secondary early in the draft, and McKinstry has long looked like a future first-round pick on the field.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th DeMeco Ryans adds a secondary chess-piece to the defense with twitchy movements and plus ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 3rd Nubin is a three-down safety who, given the Cowboys' pass-rush capabilities, could become a turnover machine in Dallas.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Lassiter pieced together a fine season at Georgia and possesses first-round-caliber traits. The Packers haven't been shy about drafting defensive backs in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th The Buccaneers and head coach Todd Bowles need more youthful outside pass-rushing talent. Verse pieced together back-to-back awesome seasons at Florida State after transferring there before the 2022 season.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd While on the smaller side, Robinson is uber explosive and wraps the corner as well as any edge-rusher in this class. Fun, needed addition to the Cardinals defense.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Devontez Walker WR North Carolina • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 15th Walker wasn't cleared to play by the NCAA until well into the season, and when he played, he rocked. In eight games, the former Kent State star had 41 catches for 699 yards with seven touchdowns.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Mitchell was a magnet to the football in his illustrious Toledo career with 45 pass breakups and six picks in his final three seasons for the Rockets. He's the type of sticky outside cornerback the Lions need.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Trice is the exact type of larger, polished edge-rusher the Ravens have traditionally loved.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 17th Shifty with great hands and plenty of explosiveness, don't be surprised if McConkey lands in Round 1. He'd be a fun addition to the Chiefs offense, and can hit the ground running in Kansas City.