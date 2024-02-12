Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Williams is the best QB in this class, but the Bears have to decide if, like a year ago, they want to trade down and stockpile picks, or stay put, which also means moving on from Justin Fields.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd No player did more for their draft stock in the fall than Jayden Daniels, who went from possible Day 3 pick to first-round prospect. He reminds me of Lamar Jackson, and it's not crazy to think that, five years from now, we'll look back and say that Daniels was the best player in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Patriots cannot come out of this draft without a quarterback. Drake Maye could push Caleb Williams for QB1, depending on the team -- and Jayden Daniels could be in the QB2 conversation, too. This QB class is deep at the top, so different teams will have different favorites.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Best-case scenario for the Cardinals, who get Kyler Murray the best wideout in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers continue to bolster the offensive line -- they've drafted a tackle and a guard in the first round in two of the last three years -- even with a playmaker like Brock Bowers still on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Offensive line could be a consideration here, but the Giants opt for Nabers, a big-play receiver who is a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans go offensive line in Round 1 for the second straight year; they already have their young QB in Will Levis, and now they'll go about protecting him.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons could be in the QB business, but if there isn't a prospect who impresses them this early in the process, pass-rusher is likely priority No. 1. And Turner, who is coming off a great 2023 season for Alabama, will likely be a top-10 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bears stay put at No. 1 and get a QB. Then, eight picks later, they get their QB a big-play weapon in Rome Odunze.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Fuaga is coming off a great season, coupled that with a great Senior Bowl week, and now goes from possible late first-rounder to one of the first offensive linemen off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Mitchell is long, fluid and was a pass-breakup machine at Toledo. And that's exactly who he was at the Senior Bowl -- to the point that he'll be in the CB1 conversation.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd QB is a huge need here, but Sean Payton doesn't have a history of rolling the dice with rookie QBs. Instead, the Broncos bolster the pass rush with Jared Verse.

Round 1 - Pick 13 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th McCarthy did what he was asked at Michigan. He's not my QB4 based on the 2023 season, but all he does is win and his teammates love him. He has a big arm, is a great athlete, and the Raiders need a QB.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Saints could go wide receiver here, too, but Brock Bowers feels like stealing at No. 14; I'll repeat what I wrote back on Dec. 4, in one of my previous mock drafts: "In the last 20 years, 19 tight ends have gone in the first round. Five of those were selected in the top 10 (Eric Ebron, 10th overall in 2014; TJ Hockenson, 8th overall in 2019; Kellen Winslow II and Vernon Davis, 6th overall in 2004 and 2006; and Kyle Pitts, 4th overall in 2021). The other 14 were drafted between No. 19 and No. 32. I mention this because I think Brock Bowers is special. In fact, he's the No. 5 player on my big board. And maybe he's different; he'll be the tight end worth taking in the top 10." For now, though, I have him going in the middle of the round to New Orleans.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Arnold got some buzz in the fall, but it wasn't clear he would leave Alabama early. Now that he has, he'll be in the mix for CB1, alongside the aforementioned Quinyon Mitchell.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Newton played on an Illini defense in 2022 that included No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon and Day 2 selections Quan Martin and Sydney Brown. He had a strong 2023 campaign, and the Seattle defense, especially along the defensive line, is in line for some reinforcements.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The biggest issues facing Latu will be if he's cleared medically after a neck injury sidelined his career a few years ago. Because on the field, he was unstoppable during the 2023 season.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bengals have needs at wide receiver, too, but Latham will anchor the right side for the next decade.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Nate Wiggins had a solid season for Clemson -- he's long, fast and consistently good in coverage, but he also improved in run support in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers hired a new OC in Arthur Smith, which is good news for this offense. Still, if they don't think Kenny Pickett is the long-term solution, Penix Jr. could (should?) be a consideration here.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson OL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Powers-Johnson is the most reliable offensive lineman in this class, and he can play either guard or tackle position in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Yes, the Eagles have A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, but there is little depth behind them, and Coleman, who also has return ability, showed his ability to take over games in 2023.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th Will Anderson Jr. was dominant as a rookie, and even if the team re-ups Jonathan Greenard, you can never have too many edge rushers. And Chop Robinson played with one of the highest motors in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The ball-hawking DeJean can line up just about anywhere (and he's an asset in the return game, too) and that versatility and rare athleticism are what make him such an enticing prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th The Packers have a history of only drafting defensive players in the first round, so I'm not going to break tradition here; Kool-Aid has legit NFL cover skills -- the only question will be his deep speed, and that would be the only reason he'd still be available here. Otherwise, there's a lot to love about his game. Added bonus: he can be an asset in the return game, too.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Baker Mayfield had to go to Tampa to rediscover his game, and he's playing some of the best football of his career. If the Bucs bring him back, they can focus on other parts of the offense, specifically, wide receiver. Brian Thomas flew under the radar for LSU, which is what happens when you play alongside Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels. But he a legit first-round talent who won consistently on vertical routes and dominated at the catch point.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Darius Robinson DL Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Robinson quietly had a dominant season for the Tigers, and followed that up with a not-so-quiet Senior Bowl week, where he showed he can play both as an edge rusher, or kick inside.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Bills fans desperately want WR help, so who am I to deny them of that? CB could be a consideration here, but Mitchell is the pick. The Texas WR is long and fast, but showed the ability to win on short and intermediate routes, too.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st I can't imagine Murphy lasting this long; it's just that I couldn't find a place to slot him above. Either way, the Lions get a steal here with arguably the twitchiest interior defensive linemen in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Mims has top-10 potential when he's healthy, something he struggled with for much of the 2023 season.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st Fautanu, who has excelled at left tackle for Washington this season, could kick inside at the next level.