Happy May 4th, everyone.

We've got draft grades, insider QB rankings, news on the 2022 schedule, and more:

Today's show: Grading every NFC team's draft class

Ryan Wilson and John Breech joined Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to grade every NFC team's 2022 draft class. Some highlights from the discussion, which included high marks for several NFC East squads:

Cowboys: Despite a lack of sizzle, Wilson is sold on just about every pick except their first one (OT Tyler Smith), and all the guys agree they added solid depth across the lineup.

Despite a lack of sizzle, Wilson is sold on just about every pick except their first one (OT Tyler Smith), and all the guys agree they added solid depth across the lineup. Eagles: Brinson believes Philly aced the draft, assigning them an A+ after not only landing core pieces for their trenches but acquiring A.J. Brown via trade.

Brinson believes Philly aced the draft, assigning them an A+ after not only landing core pieces for their trenches but acquiring A.J. Brown via trade. Giants: "This team's a lot better than they were a week ago," said Wilson, who praised the team's top two picks of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal.

2. NFL international series: Five overseas games set for 2022

The NFL won't be announcing its full 2022 schedule until May 12, but until then, we've got some international matchups to look forward to. The league this week confirmed its five-game slate of overseas games for 2022. Get your passports ready!

Week 4 (Oct. 2): Vikings vs. Saints in London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Vikings vs. Saints in London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) Week 5 (Oct. 9): Giants vs. Packers in London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Giants vs. Packers in London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) Week 8 (Oct. 30): Broncos vs. Jaguars in London (Wembley Stadium)

Broncos vs. Jaguars in London (Wembley Stadium) Week 10 (Nov. 13): Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich (Allianz Arena)

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich (Allianz Arena) Week 11 (Nov. 21): 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)

3. Insider notes: 2022 QB tiers, from stars to placeholders

Now that most teams have finalized their quarterback rooms for 2022, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora has assigned all 32 projected starters to different tiers, from bona fide franchise signal-callers to replacement-level placeholders. You'll wanna check out his entire rundown for analysis, but here's a look at where the QBs stack up:

4. Ranking every team's draft class: Cardinals, Panthers big winners

Draft expert Ryan Wilson didn't just evaluate NFC teams' draft picks on the "Pick Six NFL Podcast." He also ranked every single team using his pre-draft prospect rankings. Which clubs got the best value on draft weekend? Which ones tended to reach? Here are some of his biggest winners according to the total value of their respective picks:

Panthers: Yes, we had Ickey Ekwonu going just about where the Panthers selected him (at No. 6), but he fills such an enormous need along their offensive line that he's still a value here.

Yes, we had Ickey Ekwonu going just about where the Panthers selected him (at No. 6), but he fills such an enormous need along their offensive line that he's still a value here. Cardinals: Trey McBride was our TE1, and even though the team has Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams, McBride has a chance to be a Day 1 impact player, especially with DeAndre Hopkins facing a six-game suspension to start the year.

Trey McBride was our TE1, and even though the team has Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams, McBride has a chance to be a Day 1 impact player, especially with DeAndre Hopkins facing a six-game suspension to start the year. Eagles: Nakobe Dean ... was our LB2 just behind Devin Lloyd, but injury concerns saw him drop to the middle of Round 3. Here's to hoping he can stay healthy and replicate in Philly what we all marveled at during his Georgia career.

5. Best 2022 draft picks for all 32 teams: Titans hit it big at QB

Chris Trapasso, another steward of CBS Sports' draft analysis, has combed through every single pick of the 2022 draft to identify the top selections for each team. Here's a sneak peek at some of his favorite picks around the league:

QB Malik Willis (Titans): Had to go with Willis. Had to. My QB1 landed in Tennessee about two rounds later than I -- and just about everyone else -- expected. Look, he needs to learn the nuances of deciphering coverages and understanding where they dictate he should go with the football. (But) his physical skill set is through the roof.

Had to go with Willis. Had to. My QB1 landed in Tennessee about two rounds later than I -- and just about everyone else -- expected. Look, he needs to learn the nuances of deciphering coverages and understanding where they dictate he should go with the football. (But) his physical skill set is through the roof. WR Skyy Moore (Chiefs): My word this is a tremendous pairing and a downright frightening one for opposing defenses. I had a first-round grade on Moore thanks to his complete game and athletic juice.

My word this is a tremendous pairing and a downright frightening one for opposing defenses. I had a first-round grade on Moore thanks to his complete game and athletic juice. CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans): Stingley is one of the few first-round picks listed. He's just that good, and cornerback was that big of a need for the Texans. My No. 2 overall prospect in this class, Stingley has it all.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Tannehill shocked, Dez Bryant comeback?

