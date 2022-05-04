Former No. 2 overall pick quarterback Robert Griffin III hasn't played football since Dec. 2, 2020, but the 32-year-old isn't giving up on the game just yet. Griffin has been working for ESPN as a college football and NFL analyst, but it's no secret he would like to return to the field. Believe it or not, it's something that could happen soon.

Recently, Griffin ran a 40-yard dash at Rich Eisen's charity event. The Baylor product clocked in at 4.48. It was a number that raised some eyebrows, and during an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show," he said he received some NFL calls from that one run.

"Yes, I did get some calls because of that 4.48," said Griffin.

Griffin was then asked by Eisen if he still had the itch to play football, and Griffin confirmed he did.

"I'm a young guy, 32 years old," said Griffin. "We see guys like Tom Brady playing until they're 45. Now he's got seven Super Bowl rings, so that kind of plays into that, and I don't have any. But the desire to play is still there and you know, I've just been blessed that ESPN has given me an opportunity to do what I've done for the past eight months in the broadcast world while also understanding that I still have a desire to play."

Griffin even went as far as to list potential landing spots. The first one he discussed surprised people, as it is the archrival of the Washington NFL franchise, who gave up a bevy of picks to select him back in 2012. Griffin says he's interested in heading home to Texas and suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys, calling it "a great situation for me." Along with the Cowboys, RG3 also mentioned the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears as situations he would be comfortable with, where he could serve as a mentor.