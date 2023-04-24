tua-us.jpg
The 2020 NFL Draft has become one of the more pivotal drafts in recent memory with a number of the game's most notable players coming out that year, including the likes of Joe Burrow, Justin Hebert, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Jefferson. Now, those players who were selected in the first round are reaching a pivotal mile-marker in their young careers. 

NFL teams have until Tuesday, May 2 to exercise the fifth-year option on the rookie contracts of their first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. This maneuver will ensure that the player would be under team control through the 2024 season. Tagovailoa was the first in this class to have his fifth-year option deployed with the Dolphins locking him in and several other players are expected to follow. 

Below, you'll find the 28 first-rounders from that 2020 class who are eligible for the fifth-year option and whether or not their team decided to utilize it. 

Fifth-year option tracker

Player (team)Fifth-year option decisionProjected contract

Joe Burrow (Bengals)

$29.504 million

Chase Young (Commanders)

$17.452 million

Jeff Okudah (Falcons)

$11.514 million

Andrew Thomas (Giants)

$14.175 million

Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins)

Picked up

$23.171 million

Justin Herbert (Chargers)

$29.504 million

Derrick Brown (Panthers)

$11.665 million

Isaiah Simmons (Cardinals)

$12.722 million

C.J. Henderson (Panthers)

$11.514 million

Jedrick Wills (Browns)

$14.175 million

Mekhi Becton (Jets)

$13.565 million

Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers)

$18.244  million

Javon Kinlaw (49ers)

$10.455 million

Jerry Jeudy (Broncos)

$12.987 million

A.J. Terrell (Falcons)

$12.344 million

CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys)

Picked up

$17.991 million

Austin Jackson (Dolphins)

$14.175 million

K'Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars)

$12.141 million

Jalen Reagor (Vikings)

$12.987 million

Justin Jefferson (Vikings)

$19.743 million

Kenneth Murray (Chargers)

$11.727 million

Cesar Ruiz (Saints)

$14.175 million

Brandon Aiyuk (49ers)

$14.124 million

Jordan Love (Packers)

$20.272 million

Jordyn Brooks (Seahawks)

$12.722 million

Patrick Queen (Ravens)

$12.722 million

Noah Igbinoghene (Dolphins)

$13.202 million

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs

$5.461 million

Dolphins pick up option on Tagovailoa

Miami was the first team to use the fifth-year option on a player in this class, keeping quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in-house through 2024. The former fifth-overall pick is coming off a breakout season in 2022 where he led the NFL in yards per attempt (8.9) and passer rating (105.5). However, Tagovailoa's season was limited to just 13 games due to concussions. As it relates to a potential long-term extension beyond the fifth-year option, GM Chris Grier did highlight Tagovailoa's health as a factor, but added "it's not something that is going to make us afraid to do something long-term with him."

Cowboys pick up Lamb's option

CeeDee Lamb is coming off one of the most prolific seasons in Cowboys history in 2022. His 107 catches were the third-most by a Cowboy in a single season and his 1,359 receiving yards were the fifth-most. Naturally, Dallas wants to keep that type of weapon around going forward, so the fifth-year option was a logical next step. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones also made note of a possible extension for Lamb saying that is on the team's radar and views him as a player "we'd love to have around here for another five, six years."