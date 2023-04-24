The 2020 NFL Draft has become one of the more pivotal drafts in recent memory with a number of the game's most notable players coming out that year, including the likes of Joe Burrow, Justin Hebert, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Jefferson. Now, those players who were selected in the first round are reaching a pivotal mile-marker in their young careers.

NFL teams have until Tuesday, May 2 to exercise the fifth-year option on the rookie contracts of their first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. This maneuver will ensure that the player would be under team control through the 2024 season. Tagovailoa was the first in this class to have his fifth-year option deployed with the Dolphins locking him in and several other players are expected to follow.

Below, you'll find the 28 first-rounders from that 2020 class who are eligible for the fifth-year option and whether or not their team decided to utilize it.

Fifth-year option tracker

Dolphins pick up option on Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 64.8 YDs 3548 TD 25 INT 8 YD/Att 8.87 View Profile

Miami was the first team to use the fifth-year option on a player in this class, keeping quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in-house through 2024. The former fifth-overall pick is coming off a breakout season in 2022 where he led the NFL in yards per attempt (8.9) and passer rating (105.5). However, Tagovailoa's season was limited to just 13 games due to concussions. As it relates to a potential long-term extension beyond the fifth-year option, GM Chris Grier did highlight Tagovailoa's health as a factor, but added "it's not something that is going to make us afraid to do something long-term with him."

Cowboys pick up Lamb's option

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 156 REC 107 REC YDs 1359 REC TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

CeeDee Lamb is coming off one of the most prolific seasons in Cowboys history in 2022. His 107 catches were the third-most by a Cowboy in a single season and his 1,359 receiving yards were the fifth-most. Naturally, Dallas wants to keep that type of weapon around going forward, so the fifth-year option was a logical next step. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones also made note of a possible extension for Lamb saying that is on the team's radar and views him as a player "we'd love to have around here for another five, six years."