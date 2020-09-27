The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams are undefeated and leading their respective divisions, but only one can remain that way after their Sunday NFL game. Buffalo is at 2-0 largely on the stellar play of quarterback Josh Allen, who entering Week 3 leads the NFL with 729 passing yards and accounted for seven total touchdowns. Los Angeles is 2-0 by beating up on the NFC East, having downed Dallas 20-19 and thumping Philadelphia 37-19. The Bills are slim 1.5-point home favorites in the Week 3 NFL odds from William Hill.

Will Allen and the Bills reach 3-0 and firm up their grasp on the AFC East, or can quarterback Jared Goff and the Rams move to 3-0 and maintain a piece of the NFC West lead? And which Week 3 NFL spreads will provide the best value for your Week 3 NFL bets? All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,300 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago.

It's off to a strong 5-2 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 3 on an incredible 101-67 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 3 NFL odds and NFL betting lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 3

One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Steelers (-4) cover against the Texans. With Ben Roethlisberger back after missing most of 2019 with an elbow injury, the Steelers are off to a 2-0 start, with a 1-1 mark against the spread. Defensively, they've been one of the best teams through two weeks, ranking second in the NFL in yards allowed (305).

The Texans, meanwhile, are 0-2 and have failed to cover this season. The simulations show Pittsburgh holding Deshaun Watson under 230 passing yards, while no Houston running back tops 50 yards on the ground. The Steelers cover in well over 60 percent of simulations, while the dominant defensive performance also helps the under (45.5) hit almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 3 NFL picks from the model: The Buccaneers (-5.5) cover as road favorites against the Broncos. Tampa Bay is coming off a 31-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers, a game that saw quarterback Tom Brady throw for 217 yards and a touchdown and running back Leonard Fournette rush for 103 yards and two scores. Denver has lost two straight games, including a 26-21 loss to the Steelers that saw the Broncos quarterback Drew Lock leave the game with an injured shoulder.

Denver signed former Jaguars and Rams quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal after learning Lock will miss three to five weeks with a rotator cuff injury. Jeff Driskel, who almost engineered a comeback victory against Pittsburgh last week, is expected to start Sunday against the Buccaneers.

SportsLine's model projects Driskel will struggle against Tampa Bay, throwing for less than 200 yards. The model also says the Buccaneers cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (42.5) hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

The model also has made the call on the big Chiefs vs. Ravens matchup on Monday Night Football as well as every other game on the Week 3 NFL schedule. It's also identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,300 on its top-rated NFL picks.



NFL odds, matchups for Week 3

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (-5.5, 47)

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills 9 (-1.5, 46.5)

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 45.5)

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants (+3.5, 42)

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings (+2.5, 49.5)

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns (-7, 45)

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 47.5)

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5, 47)

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (-11.5, 44)

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 43.5)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (-5.5, 55)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos (+5.5, 42.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-5, 57)

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (-3, 53)

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 54.5)