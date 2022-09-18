The New York Giants opened the season with an encouraging performance, using a late touchdown to upset Tennessee. They will try to back up that victory when they host Carolina on Sunday during the Week 2 NFL schedule. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Giants listed as 2-point favorites in the latest Week 2 NFL odds, while the total is 43. Some of the other intriguing Week 2 NFL spreads include the Ravens as 3.5-point favorites against the Dolphins and the Buccaneers as 2.5-point road favorites at New Orleans. Which NFL matchups should be included in your Week 2 NFL bets? All of the Week 2 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Browns (-6.5) cover at home against the Jets. Cleveland desperately needed to get off to a strong start this season following the Deshaun Watson drama in the offseason, and the Browns were able to accomplish that goal with a 26-24 win over Carolina in Week 1. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for just 147 yards on 34 passes, but running back Nick Chubb rushed 22 times for 141 yards.

Second-string back Kareem Hunt added 46 rushing yards on 11 carries and will now face a Jets defense that ranked No. 29 in the NFL against the run last year. Chubb and Hunt combine for more than 120 rushing yards in the model's latest simulations, while Brissett is throwing a pair of touchdowns. The Jets are 1-7 in their last eight road games, one reason why the Browns cover the spread almost 60% of the time. See who else to back here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: The Cardinals (+5.5) cover the spread on the road versus the Raiders. Vegas signed Chandler Jones, the Cardinals' franchise leader in sacks, in the offseason, but the Raiders were the only team in Week 1 that failed to record either a sack or a takeaway.

Las Vegas lost on the field and failed to cover against Los Angeles as underdogs. It hasn't had any more success as recent favorites, as the Raiders have failed to cover their last nine games laying points. That's the longest streak by any team since the Falcons in 2015-16. SportsLine's model acknowledges the Raiders' futility as favorites as well as the Cardinals' efficacy on the road. Last year, Arizona went 8-1 ATS on the road, so escaping its home stadium may do the team some good. The model projects just a two-point game, so the Cards (+5.5) cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 2 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,500 since its inception, and find out.

Week 2 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Sept. 18

Dolphins at Ravens (-3.5, 44)

Jets at Browns (-6.5, 38.5)

Colts at Jaguars (+3, 43.5)

Buccaneers at Saints (+2.5, 43.5)

Panthers at Giants (PK, 43.5)

Patriots at Steelers (+3, 40.5)

Commanders at Lions (PK, 48.5)

Seahawks at 49ers (-9, 39.5)

Falcons at Rams (-10, 46)

Texans at Broncos (-10, 45.5)

Cardinals at Raiders (-5.5, 51.5)

Bengals at Cowboys (+7, 41.5)

Bears at Packers (-10, 42)

Monday, Sept. 19

Titans at Bills (-10, 47.5)

Vikings at Eagles (-2.5, 50.5)