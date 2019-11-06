NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 10: Advanced computer model makes best predictions

Through nine weeks of the NFL schedule, bettors are beginning to see trends forming throughout the league. The Saints, for example, have been one of the top teams against the spread this season, going 6-2. New Orleans will put that impressive record on the line as a 12.5-point home favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest Week 10 NFL odds. On the other end of the spectrum, the Browns have been among the worst teams against the spread at 2-6. The current Week 10 NFL spreads have the Browns going off as three-point favorites at home against the Bills, who are 5-3 against the number this season. Nailing your Week 10 NFL picks means knowing the trends, and more importantly, knowing when they might break. Before you lock in any NFL picks of your own, listen to the Week 10 NFL predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It enters Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a 25-17 run on top-rated NFL picks and an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 10 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 10 NFL predictions are in. Here are three of the games it's most confident in this week:

Ravens vs. Bengals (+10, 45.5): Another one of the model's strongest picks comes in the AFC North battle between the Ravens and Bengals, a matchup where the model likes one side of the spread almost 60 percent of the time. The winless Bengals finally benched quarterback Andy Dalton, turning to rookie Ryan Finley in his place as they turn their attention to 2020 and beyond. The Bengals have struggled to an 0-8 straight-up record and are just 3-5 against the spread. Now, they'll host a red-hot Baltimore squad that is 6-2 straight-up and just took down the previously unbeaten Patriots. But several against the spread trends work in the Bengals' favor, as they've covered in eight of their last 11 games against AFC North opponents, including when they stayed within the 10.5-point spread against Baltimore earlier this season.

Lions vs. Bears (-2.5, 42.5): Another one of the computer's strongest picks comes in this NFC North battle, a matchup where the model likes one side of the spread well over 50 percent of the time. The Bears limp into Sunday's divisional matchup having lost four straight games. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has struggled mightily in Chicago's recent losing skid, failing to record a touchdown pass in three of his last four outings. The Bears are just 2-6 against the spread this season and now face Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who's thrown 10 touchdowns over his last three games. In addition, the Lions have fared well on the road, covering the spread in five of their last seven away games. However, the Bears have covered in eight of their last nine games against NFC North opponents, including beating a one-point spread against Minnesota earlier this season.

Chiefs vs. Titans (+3.5, 49): This line could swing with more updates on Patrick Mahomes (knee), but with early signs pointing to the league MVP returning, Kansas City is laying 3.5 points on the road. Ryan Tannehill is 2-1 straight-up as the starter for Tennessee, but the Titans are just 3-5-1 against the spread overall this season. The model says one side hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. It's also backing the under (49), which has hit in six of Tennessee's last eight games against AFC opponents.

