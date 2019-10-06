NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 5: Proven computer model loving Giants, Chargers

When starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky went down with a left shoulder injury on the first drive of last week's NFC North matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, it appeared as if the Chicago Bears might be in trouble. However, backup Chase Daniel held down the fort with Trubisky on the sideline and the Bears' defense dominated on the way to a 16-6 win. This week, the team travels to London to take on the Oakland Raiders at 1 p.m. ET and will be without Trubisky once again. However, Chicago is still listed as a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Week 5 NFL odds, with the total at 40.5 for NFL London 2019. Meanwhile, the Giants have ruled out running back Saquon Barkley at home against Minnesota, but are still 5.5-point underdogs. And in an AFC North rumble, the Steelers are 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Ravens, one of the tightest NFL lines of the week. NFL odds will continue to shift as kickoffs approach and NFL weather becomes clearer. Before you make any NFL predictions, be sure to see the Week 5 NFL picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 5 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a blistering 21-11 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 83-54 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 4, it nailed the Saints (+2.5) winning outright as underdogs against the Cowboys.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Giants (+5.5) stay within the spread against the Vikings.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is 2-0 straight-up and against the spread as the Giants' starter. Those wins came against the Buccaneers and Redskins, however, two of the league's lower-ranked passing defenses. He'll be tested against the Vikings, the league's No. 5 overall scoring defense. The model says that Jones piles up around 250 yards through the air as the Giants cover in over 50 percent of simulations. There's also plenty of value on the under (43.5) because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 5 NFL picks from the model: the Chargers cover as 6.5-point home favorites against the Broncos on Sunday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET, and Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon could see his first action after ending his holdout and then sitting on the bench last week as an emergency option with Justin Jackson injured. That gives the Chargers serious firepower out of the backfield, with Gordon scoring 38 total touchdowns the last three seasons and Ekeler scoring six times in the first four games.

Los Angeles' offense won't have to deal with defensive end Bradley Chubb off the edge this weekend either, as he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL last week against the Jaguars. That's a big reason why the model has the Chargers covering the 6.5-point spread in nearly 60 percent of its simulations. The Under (44.5) also hits in well over half of the model's NFL projections.

The model also has a strong pick for the battle between the Cowboys and Packers.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5, 44)

Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders (+5.5, 40.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 47)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 41)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants (+5.5, 43.5)

New England Patriots at Washington Redskins (+15.5, 42.5)

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles (-14.5, 43.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 46.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans (-5, 49)

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (-3, 38.5)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 44.5)

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5, 47)

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-11, 56.5)

Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 46.5)