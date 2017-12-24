NFL Playoff Picture 2018: Five teams clinch, Cowboys have clear path to playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys nearly got the best possible path cleared for the playoffs during the 1 p.m. slate of NFL games. They needed the Panthers, Lions and Falcons to lose in order to open up a hole the size you might see Ezekiel Elliott run through. Two out of three ain't bad, though.

Detroit gagged away an embarrassing game on the road against a Bengals team that had laid down the last 10 quarters. The Lions were summarily eliminated from the postseason race.

The Falcons did not show up to play in New Orleans, making some embarrassing mistakes and not getting an assist from the refs. The result was a loss to the Saints that makes Week 17 very important for Atlanta.

The Panthers barely beat the Buccaneers at home, winning in the final minute with a Cam Newton rushing touchdown. That win secures the Panthers a playoff berth and keeps hope alive for an NFC South title (Carolina needs the Saints to lose in Week 17).

Had the Panthers lost, the Cowboys would have been in prime position -- the loser of the Panthers-Falcons game in Week 17 would have been eliminated from the playoffs and the winner of Seahawks-Cowboys in Week 16, provided they also won in the final week, would take the place of that other team.

Instead, the Cowboys now need the Panthers, who they just rooted against, to beat the Falcons next week. If Carolina takes care of business against the Falcons and the Cowboys beat the Eagles (who could be resting starters in Week 17 with a win over Oakland on Christmas night), then the Cowboys will jump the Falcons for the No. 6 seed. Atlanta winning would eliminate the Cowboys.

Clinching wise, we saw multiple divisions secured in the early games. The Rams beat the Titans to lock up the NFC West. With that win, they simultaneously secured the AFC South for the Jaguars. The Chiefs clinched the AFC West title with a win over the Dolphins. And the Saints secured a playoff berth with their win over the Falcons; a Week 17 over the Bucs will give the Saints the NFC South title.

The Raiders, Dolphins and Lions were all eliminated on Sunday.

Here's how the rest of the NFL playoff picture looks, as well as a snapshot of some games that could impact what it looks like after Week 17 and beyond.

AFC: Who's in

The Patriots manhandled the Bills in a game that featured some officiating controversy. New England can beat the Jets in Week 17 and secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

2. (y) Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)

The Steelers play the Texans on Monday afternoon in Houston

3. (y) Jacksonville (10-4)

The Jaguars travel to San Francisco to play the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. They need to win and Pittsburgh to lose to move to the No. 2 seed.

The Chiefs took care of business against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon and locked up the AFC West. There's a pretty good chance KC plays the Ravens at home in the playoffs.

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

The Ravens took care of business against the Colts in a sloppy, rainy game that did not solidify their case as a dangerous playoff contender. They should have stomped Indy but let the Colts hang around late. Still, they are likely going to end up in the postseason and we know what Joe Flacco can do when covered in magic playoff dust.

6. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

The Titans lost a close one to the Rams on Sunday, putting their playoff lives at stake in Week 17 against the Jaguars. Win and they are in. Lose and they are most likely out, although the Chargers and Bills also losing could get the Titans in at 8-8.

AFC: Who's out

7. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7): The Chargers have an oddly complex but sort of simple playoff path -- it's basically a three-game parlay that involves them winning, the Titans losing and the Bills or Ravens losing.

8. Buffalo Bills (8-7): The Bills lost to the Patriots, moving them to 8-7 and requiring some help from other teams if they want to make the playoffs. They need a combination of the Chargers, Ravens and Titans to lose.

AFC: Who's Eliminated

9. Oakland Raiders (6-8)

10. Miami Dolphins (6-9)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-9)

12. Denver Broncos (5-10)

13. New York Jets (5-10)

14. Houston Texans (4-10)

15. Indianapolis Colts (3-12)

16. Cleveland Browns (0-15)

NFC: Who's in

The Eagles play the Raiders on Monday night in Philly and can secure the No. 1 overall seed with a win.

The Minny defense snuffed out the Brett Hundley-led Packers on Saturday night in Lambeau Field. The offense was hardly dominant in frigid conditions, but there was never any real danger of losing the game against an inferior offense. The Vikings have to wait until Week 17 to secure a bye -- if they lose, the Saints lose and the Panthers win, Carolina would leapfrog them for the No. 2 seed. A win gets them a bye however.

3. (y) Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

The Rams beat the Titans on Sunday and clinched the NFC West by virtue of the victory. They cannot catch the Vikings for the No. 2 seed, so they'll be playing on Wild Card Weekend.

The Saints hammered the Falcons on Sunday and locked up a playoff berth. They still need to win on Sunday to get the NFC South, although they could lose and have the Falcons beat the Panthers and still get the division title.

5. (x) Carolina Panthers (11-4)

The Panthers snuck out a win over the Buccaneers and it secured them a playoff berth at least as a wild card. They need help from the Buccaneers in Week 17 -- if Tampa beats the Saints next week and Carolina beats Atlanta, the Panthers would win the NFC South and could wind up as high as No. 2.

6. Atlanta Falcons (9-6)

The Falcons did not play well against the Saints and now need to win at home in Week 17 to secure a playoff berth. They can no longer win the NFC South.

NFC: Who's out

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-6): The Seahawks play the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday afternoon in a loser-go-home game.

8. Dallas Cowboys (8-6): The Cowboys play the Seahawks in Dallas on Sunday afternoon in a loser-go-home game.

NFC: Who's Eliminated

9. Detroit Lions (8-7)

10. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

11. Washington Redskins (7-8)

12. Arizona Cardinals (6-8)

13. Chicago Bears (5-10)

14. San Francisco 49ers (4-10)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-11)

16. New York Giants (2-12)

Legend:

(x) - clinched playoff berth

(y) - clinched division

(z) - clinched first-round bye

(*) - clinched home-field advantage