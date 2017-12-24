Vikings blank Packers at Lambeau Field, make case for NFC's best team

The Vikings didn't come close to matching the 28 points they averaged in their previous seven games, but they also didn't have to play at Lambeau Field, where the temperatures were in the single digits on Saturday night and by late in the second half it felt like it was one degree on the field. When it was over, Minnesota could have one with a single field goal but instead cruised to an easy if frigid 16-0 victory over a hapless Green Bay outfit.

This obviously hasn't been the season Packers fans had hoped for; Aaron Rodgers missed eight weeks while recovering from a broken collarbone, then returned last Sunday only to lose in Week 15 and watch the team get eliminated from playoff contention with the Falcons' win on Monday night. Once the team's postseason hopes had been vanquished, Rodgers headed to injured reserve, leaving Brett Hundley to finish out the season. Against the Vikings, Hundley was without wide receiver Davante Adams, who suffered a concussion in last week, and Jordy Nelson left in the first half with an arm injury. Put another way: Just about everything that could go wrong did, in fact, go wrong.

Hundley, who finished 17 of 40 for 130 yards and two picks, still hasn't thrown a touchdown pass at Lambeau Field. Meanwhile, Case Keenum, one of the NFL's best stories this season, was just 14 of 25 for 139 yards and a touchdown pass but he didn't need to do anything more than that because he was the beneficiary of one of the league's top defenses. A defense that twice intercepted Hundley -- both courtesy of Harrison Smith -- and four times stopped the Packers on fourth down.

In terms of finalizing playoff plans, the Vikings still haven't wrapped up anything other than the NFC North title. They're still the No. 2 seed though the final seedings will be determined in the coming week. Minnesota hosts Chicago in the season-finale. The Packers are playing for next season, even though they're required to face the Lions in Detroit next Sunday.

For now, feel free to relive Saturday night's live blog below.

Live updates