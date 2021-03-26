When the NFL's 32 owners virtually get together to hold their annual meeting next week (March 30-31), it's widely expected that they're going to vote to expand the regular-season schedule from 16 to 17 games and when that happens, it appears it's going to have a dramatic impact on how international games are handled.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the NFL is likely going to implement a schedule rotation that will require every team to play at least one international game every eight years. The NFL has regularly been holding international games since 2007, but there's been no set rotation, which is why some teams -- like the Jaguars, Raiders and Dolphins -- have played multiple international games while other teams have played zero (Of the NFL's 32 teams, the Packers are the only one that still hasn't played an international game).

The NFL has been trying to schedule four international games in each season over the past few years and that hasn't been easy, because teams don't like the idea of giving up a home game. In an effort to try and get teams to volunteer to play in international games, the NFL passed a rule in 2014 that required any a team to play abroad if they wanted to host a Super Bowl.

With the 17th game being added to the schedule, it won't be surprising if that rule gets scrapped. The new rotation formula for international games involve the 17th game with four of the nine new AFC-NFC match-ups being moved abroad.

The AFC and NFC will alternate hosting duties for the 17th game every year and for 2021, the AFC Is likely going to be the host, according to NBC Sports. This means four AFC home teams will have their game moved abroad if the new formula is implemented this year.

Although London and Mexico City are expected to host international games in 2021, SBJ did note that the league is looking at potentially playing games in both Germany and Canada at some point in the near future.

If the 17th game gets approved, the 16 games below will be added to the 2021 schedule. Of those 16 games, four of them could conceivably be chosen to be played abroad.

Packers at Chiefs

Bears at Raiders

Vikings at Chargers

Lions at Broncos

Seahawks at Steelers

Rams at Ravens

Cardinals at Browns

49ers at Bengals

Saints at Titans

Buccaneers at Colts

Panthers at Texans

Falcons at Jaguars

Washington at Bills

Giants at Dolphins

Cowboys at Patriots

Eagles at Jets