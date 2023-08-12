The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the new NFL season as the defending champions and will try to become the first team to defend their title successfully since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005. The Chiefs are the 6-1 favorites in the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds, but they'll face competition in the AFC from teams like the Bills (9-1) and Bengals (10-1). The New York Jets (16-1) could also be a dark horse in the Super Bowl 58 futures after signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles (15-2) and San Francisco 49ers (9-1) have the best Super Bowl 58 odds to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Should you back one of the favorites to win Super Bowl 58 or should you back a longshot like the Chargers (25-1) or Vikings (40-1)?

Top 2024 Super Bowl picks

One surprise: White is backing the Seahawks, even though they're underdogs at 40-1. The Seahawks have been one of the most consistent franchises in recent years, securing a winning record in 10 of the last 11 seasons. Last year, Seattle finished with a 9-8 record, but they had a number of players establish themselves as proven playmakers.

Quarterback Geno Smith led the NFL in completion percentage (69.8%) a season ago while throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Running back Kenneth Walker III also had a strong rookie campaign, rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards, giving the Seahawks a plethora of weapons on offense.

"Smith played like a dark horse MVP candidate for much of last season, and the defense finally started to find its feet later in the year," White told SportsLine. "The Seahawks also added a lot of talent in the offseason, particularly in the draft with a number of premium picks." See all of White's picks here.

2024 Super Bowl odds to win

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-2

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

Buffalo Bills 9-1

Cincinnati Bengals 10-1

Dallas Cowboys 15-1

New York Jets 16-1

Baltimore Ravens 20-1

Detroit Lions 22-1

Miami Dolphins 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers 25-1

New Orleans Saints 35-1

Cleveland Browns 35-1

Seattle Seahawks 40-1

Denver Broncos 40-1

New York Giants 40-1

Minnesota Vikings 40-1

Las Vegas Raiders 45-1

Green Bay Packers 50-1

Chicago Bears 50-1

New England Patriots 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 60-1

Atlanta Falcons 70-1

Carolina Panthers 70-1

Los Angeles Rams 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80-1

Washington Commanders 80-1

Tennessee Titans 100-1

Indianapolis Colts 125-1

Arizona Cardinals 200-1

Houston Texans 200-1