NFL Week 10 injuries: Raiders dealing with injuries up front as matchup with Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram looms

We're officially past the midway point of the 2019 NFL season. As we all know, football isn't just a sport of skill, but it's also a war of attrition. Seasons can be made or destroyed by injury luck. With that in mind, it's time to check in with the latest injury news and updates as Week 10 arrives.

All eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes' status as he nears his return from a dislocated knee cap that has prevented him from starting the Chiefs' past two games. It'll also be worth keeping an eye on Adam Thielen's availability as he recovers from a hamstring injury, David Johnson's situation as he looks to make his return from an ankle injury that has cost him three games, Jacoby Brissett's status after he sprained his MCL on Sunday, and Le'Veon Bell's availability as he deals with a knee injury.

Below, you'll find all the notable injury news and notes you need ahead of Week 10 as teams begin to file their injury reports.

Chargers (-1.5) at Raiders

The key Chargers names to monitor before kickoff are linebacker Denzel Perryman and nose tackle Brandon Mebane. The two defensive starters are key cogs in a Chargers defense that ranks 26th by DVOA and they'll be needed against an improving Raiders offense.

As for the Raiders, it would be problematic if right tackle Trent Brown and center Rodney Hudson are unable to play. A key component of Derek Carr's improved play this season has been improved offensive line play. Carr has always been a quarterback who struggles mightily under pressure and thrives in comfortable pockets. So, it's concerning that two of the Raiders' offensive linemen are dealing with injuries, especially when factoring in their opponent on Thursday: Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Wednesday practice report notes

Chiefs (-3.5) at Titans

Analysis to come.

Bills at Browns (-3)

The Bills are mostly healthy. Nobody missed practice for injury reasons and only two players were limited: safety Kurt Coleman (hamstring) and cornerback Kevin Johnson (knee).

The Browns a little less healthy. Tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) and Pharaoh Brown (concussion), defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee), and safety Eric Murray (knee) all missed practice. Left guard Joel Bitonio (back) and safety Damarious Randall (hamstring) were both limited. The good news is that Odell Beckham (groin) practiced in full. Now, if only he could get some red zone targets.

Cardinals at Buccaneers (-4.5)

Analysis to come.

Giants (-2.5) at Jets

Big news concerning the Giants emerged on Wednesday when it was revealed that tight end Evan Engram could miss extended time with a mid-foot sprain. He did not participate at practice on Wednesday along with receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion protocol) and center Jon Halapio (hamstring). Additionally, right tackle Mike Remmers (back) was limited at practice.

Meanwhile, the Jets got good news. Even though running back Le'Veon Bell didn't practice on Wednesday, he avoided structural damage to his knee.

Falcons at Saints (-13)

Analysis to come.

Ravens (-9.5) at Bengals

Two Ravens offensive linemen missed practiced Wednesday for injury reasons: left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and right guard Marshal Yanda (illness). Receiver Chris Moore was limited with a thumb injury.

Panthers at Packers (-5)

Seven Panthers missed practice on Wednesday with the most notable absence being running back Christian McCaffrey (knee). Additionally, defensive tackle Vernon Butler (back), backup left tackle Greg Little (concussion), cornerback James Bradberry (groin), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee), safety Eric Reid (ankle), and receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) were unable to practice.

Lions at Bears (-2.5)

For the Bears, starting defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (thigh) and linebacker Isaiah Irving (quad) missed practice. The Bears aren't very good, but they're at least mostly healthy.

Dolphins at Colts (-10)

Analysis to come.

Rams (-3.5) at Steelers

Analysis to come.

Vikings at Cowboys (-3)

Analysis to come.