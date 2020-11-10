This NFL season is different in a lot of ways, but where it isn't is easy to see. Every year in early November we rush to anoint certain teams as the best or one of the best heading into the second half of the season.

Then it happens. A blowout. A disgrace. A reality check. It shakes that belief to the core for fans, media and especially the team taking the beating.

That happened Sunday night. On their way to being named the best team in the NFC and a legitimate Super Bowl contender, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed they can be far worse than even ordinary on a given day.

The New Orleans Saints gave the Bucs a good, old-fashion butt-whooping in front of a national-television audience, serving notice that the Saints, not the Bucs, might be the best team in the NFC.

For now, the Saints are up to No. 4 in my Power Rankings, but just remember they had to go to overtime the week before to beat an average Chicago Bears team on the road.

That's the point. No NFL team right now is without flaws.

Even the top team in my rankings, the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, has issues. How else can you explain their struggles on the road Sunday against a Dallas Cowboys team with a quarterback making his first NFL start?

For now, the Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs remain the top two in the rankings, but both were pushed to the limits Sunday by teams that almost certainly will not be in the playoffs. As we head to Week 10, remember that.

I still think the Chiefs and Packers will be in the Super Bowl — yes, my preseason pick — but the first nine weeks of the season haven't given us a true crystal clear picture just yet.

The way things are going, expect it to stay that way for a few more weeks before we have a true idea about the best team in each conference.

This week, it's the Saints taking over the NFC. But history makes us wonder for how long.