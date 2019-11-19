NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Raiders have legitimate shot at playoffs, not much movement at top

Who saw the Oakland Raiders as a potential division winner in the AFC West?

I know I sure didn't.

After the Antonio Brown fiasco, coupled with the youth of the roster, I didn't think the Raiders would have a chance to make the playoffs. Yet, as we head to the final six weeks of the season, the Raiders have a legitimate shot to win the division.

Jon Gruden, Coach of the Year? It's probably not going to happen, but Gruden has done an outstanding job with this team. Give general manager Mike Mayock credit for building a young roster that is loaded with potential.

The reason I didn't think the Raiders would push for a playoff spot was mainly because of that youth – especially on defense. But Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther – can he get some head coach sniffs this year? – both have done a good job of molding the team as the defense gets better.

The Raiders have a favorable schedule down the stretch, including this week's game against the New York Jets on the road – but be careful in that one.

Oakland is up to the ninth spot in my Power Rankings this week, which is a far cry from where they started.

Oakland in the playoffs isn't that far-fetched now, and Gruden is a big reason why.