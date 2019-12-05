NFL Week 14 picks, odds: Saints edge 49ers, Chiefs down Patriots, Dolphins win second straight

Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday with an important matchup of NFC playoff hopefuls, the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys -- two under-performing contenders trending in opposite directions. Then, this weekend, we get a bunch of other juicy matchups between postseason favorites and wannabes.

Can the Saints hand the 49ers their second straight loss? Will the Bills be able to slow Lamar Jackson? Can the Lions play spoiler in Minnesota? Will the Patriots rebound against Patrick Mahomes? We'll find it all out in the coming days.

A week after yours truly finished .500 picking Week 14 straight-up, we've got a rebound up our sleeves with more predictions and picks against the spread -- for every single game on tap -- as you prepare for the next wave of action. Enjoy!

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Cowboys -3

The Cowboys are better on paper, especially when it comes to skill positions. They're also incapable of beating winning teams. Chicago is .500, but they're increasingly playing like a winner. They've also got a stingy "D" and home-field advantage.

Prediction: Bears 23, Cowboys 21

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -5.5

Like the Niners, the Bills are stout against the pass. And like the Niners, they're just OK against the rush, which, we know, is right up Lamar Jackson's alley. Josh Allen should make some plays to keep Buffalo alive, but Baltimore's too tall of a task here.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Bills 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Packers -13

Somehow Washington has won two straight, but there's no way they're going into Lambeau and pulling off this upset. Aaron Rodgers will be too much for them to handle, as will Matt LaFleur's ground game, which can take advantage of a poor rush defense.

Prediction: Packers 28, Redskins 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Texans -9.5

Houston should be favored here, but by two scores? They're capable of overcoming a tough "D," as evidenced against New England, but Drew Lock also gives the Broncos more juice. Ultimately, Deshaun Watson should win it, but Denver's not going to roll over.

Prediction: Texans 24, Broncos 20

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Saints -2.5

If anyone can go into New Orleans and put pressure on Drew Brees, it's San Francisco. The Saints, however, have enough weapons and the right kind of quick-tempo attack to balance things out. Behind a roaring crowd, they can prove they're the class of the NFC.

Prediction: Saints 26, 49ers 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Browns -8.5

Good for Andy Dalton guiding the Bengals out of winless territory, but let's not get carried away with ideas of a turnaround. Freddie Kitchens may end up being one-and-done in Cleveland, but he's got enough talent to eke this one out at home.

Prediction: Browns 19, Bengals 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -3

Hard to be confident in either side here. How will the Panthers approach this just days after Ron Rivera's dismissal? Going to Atlanta makes things tougher, but Perry Fewell figures to play it simple and ride Christian McCaffrey. Let's go with a divisional upset.

Prediction: Panthers 26, Falcons 24

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -13

Forget the critics. Kirk Cousins is having himself a fine season. This should be a great chance for him to ignite the rest of the offense. But a 13-point spread in an NFC North game? Even David Blough should be able to move the ball against Minnesota's secondary.

Prediction: Vikings 31, Lions 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jets -5.5

Anyone wondering whether the Jets are good or bad simply needs to look at their record: 4-8. That's one win better than the Dolphins. One. And you know what? Try as he may to avoid it, Adam Gase is very capable of another letdown. Ryan Fitzpatrick for the win!

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Jets 26

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3

It makes sense that the Bucs are favored. Indy has been a disappointment. With or without T.Y. Hilton, though, Jacoby Brissett should have no trouble airing it out in the sun. Frank Reich needs to deliver to stay alive in the South. Jameis Winston can help him out.

Prediction: Colts 28, Buccaneers 24

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Chargers -3

Battle for a future home in London?! You have to think Gardner Minshew will bring some life to the Jags' offense, but a week after yet another heart-breaker, L.A. seems destined for at least one more counter-punch. The Chargers defense can keep it low-scoring.

Prediction: Chargers 22, Jaguars 17

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -3

The Chiefs are the popular pick at this point, and there's a reason why. We keep waiting for Tom Brady to figure it out, but K.C.'s secondary is coming on, too. Plus: Patrick Mahomes with a chance to avenge the AFC title game loss? Give it to the visitors.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Patriots 20

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -2.5

You wonder if Kyler Murray can be the guy to maneuver around Pittsburgh's pass rush, but until the Steelers defense even encounters a hiccup, how can you pick against them? This should be a genuinely good game. Mike Tomlin's bunch is just too scrappy.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Cardinals 21

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -2.5

The Raiders were such a nice story earlier this year. Now, it's safe to project Derek Carr getting outplayed by Ryan Tannehill, and while Josh Jacobs is ever reliable on the ground, the Titans have a nasty ground game of their own.

Prediction: Titans 25, Raiders 19

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Seahawks -1

The Rams picked the right time to get right, and under the prime-time lights, you have to like their chances of stealing one. If Jadeveon Clowney heats up, though, look out. Additionally, Russell Wilson and Seattle's ground game will be a lot to handle.

Prediction: Seahawks 30, Rams 24

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Eagles -8.5

Yes, the Eagles' secondary can be leaky, but Eli Manning is also 1-9 in his last 10 starts against Philly. Plus, if Doug Pederson's offense is ever going to turn it on, it'll be against the Giants' porous "D."

Prediction: Eagles 34, Giants 20

Benjamin's record

Last week: 8-8

Season (straight up): 116-75-1

Season (against the spread): 90-100-2