The bye weeks came to a close in Week 14, which means we are officially in the stretch run of the 2023 regular season. Just four weeks remain and there's plenty to be determined over the next month as teams continue to jockey for playoff position. That'll continue in Week 15 where we are set to enjoy a jam-packed slate of games, which includes a triple-header on Saturday.

As we turn our attention to the upcoming slate, let's get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers initially see coming out on top.

Week 15 early odds

(All lines via SportsLine consensus odds; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Chargers at Raiders (Thursday) Raiders -3 34 Chargers +126, Raiders -150 Vikings at Bengals (Saturday) Bengals -4 39.5 Vikings +164, Bengals -198 Steelers at Colts (Saturday) Colts -2.5 42.5 Steelers +120, Colts -141 Broncos at Lions (Saturday) Lions -4 46.5 Broncos +166, Lions -200 Falcons at Panthers Falcons -3 35 Falcons -161, Panthers +135 Giants at Saints Saints -6 36.5 Giants +215, Saints -264 Texans at Titans Titans -2 37.5 Texans +105, Titans -125 Chiefs at Patriots Chiefs -9.5 37.5 Chiefs -434, Patriots +331 Bears at Browns Browns -3 38 Bears +143, Browns -171 Jets at Dolphins Dolphins -12 40.5 Jets +453, Dolphins -642 Buccaneers at Packers Packers -3.5 42.5 Buccaneers +152, Packers -183 49ers at Cardinals 49ers -13.5 46.5 49ers -791, Cardinals +546 Commanders at Rams Rams -6.5 48.5 Commanders +243, Rams -306 Cowboys at Bills Bills -1 48.5 Cowboys +105, Bills -125 Ravens at Jaguars Ravens -3 43.5 Ravens -172, Jaguars +144 Eagles at Seahawks (Monday) Eagles -6 47 Eagles -227, Seahawks +185

Notable movement, trends

Chargers at Raiders (Thursday)

The major development for this game surrounds Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. He suffered a fractured index finger on his throwing hand, which puts his status for this game in tremendous doubt as well as the remainder of the season. If/when Herbert is officially ruled out, Easton Stick would likely replace him under center. That injury has seen the Raiders jump out to a three-point favorite, despite being shut out against the Vikings on Sunday. The total for this game has also dipped to 34. Las Vegas is 4-2-1 ATS at home this season, while the Chargers are 3-3 ATS on the road.

Vikings at Bengals (Saturday)

Jake Browning is holding down the fort quite nicely for the Bengals as he was able to help the team to a 34-14 win over Indy on Sunday, which kept them in playoff contention. Meanwhile, Minnesota's backup Josh Dobbs was benched for Nick Mullens midway through their eventual win over Las Vegas. Cincinnati is now a four-point favorite over the Vikings for this upcoming matchup on Saturday. So far, Minnesota has been one of the best bets when it's are on the road this season, owning a 5-0-2 ATS record. Meanwhile, the Bengals are 3-3-1 ATS at home.

Steelers at Colts (Saturday)

It'll be interesting to watch for any developments surrounding Kenny Pickett, who has missed time due to an ankle injury. Pittsburgh did not place him on IR, so that would seem to suggest that his return could be inside of four weeks. As we wait for word on Pickett, it's wiser to view this game with Mitch Trubisky starting for the Steelers. He struggled in the team's loss to the Patriots on Thursday but will have the rest advantage over the Colts, who fell to the Bengals on Sunday. The Steelers are 2-0 ATS this season when they have the rest advantage, while the Colts are 0-1 ATS in the lone situation where they were at the rest disadvantage. Indy is .500 ATS at home this season but did cover its one game as a home favorite. The Steelers are 3-2 ATS on the road.

Broncos at Lions (Saturday)

Denver and Detroit wrap up Saturday's triple-header with the Lions sitting as a four-point favorite. Dan Campbell's team is coming off a loss to the Bears on Sunday and the shine of his club has worn down a bit as they are 2-3 ATS over their last five games. They are also 3-3 ATS at home this season. Meanwhile, Denver has been one of the hottest teams over the last few weeks but is still a questionable bet on the road. Away from Mile High, the Broncos are 2-3-1 ATS this season.

Falcons at Panthers

The Falcons opened as a three-point road favorite over Carolina and that has held coming out of Sunday's action. Atlanta fell to the Bucs at home, which has it looking up to its rival in the division. Meanwhile, Carolina continues to fall into the abyss after dropping to 1-12 on the year in a 28-6 loss to the Saints. The Falcons are just 2-3 ATS on the road this season, which includes a 1-2 ATS record as a road favorite. Given how poor the Panthers have been this season -- 1-3-1 ATS at home -- it does stand to wonder if those struggles to cover on the road will even apply.

Giants at Saints

New Orleans is currently a six-point favorite, but this line could see more movement after the Giants host the Packers on Monday night. The Saints are just 1-1 ATS when they have the rest advantage this season, while the Giants are 1-1-1 ATS when at a rest disadvantage. The Superdome hasn't been as solid of a home-field advantage as it's been in years past as the Saints are among the worst teams at home in the league with a 1-5 ATS record. Something will need to give here as the Giants haven't fared well on the road this season where they are 2-5 ATS.

Texans at Titans

Tennessee is a two-point favorite for this matchup, which is up from the opening line of Titans -1.5. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud left Sunday's loss to the Jets due to a head injury and is now in concussion protocol, which means his status is worth monitoring throughout the week. If he cannot play, Davis Mills will start in his place. Surprisingly, the total for this game has stood still at 37.5 even with Stroud's status now uncertain. The Titans have been dynamite at Nissan Stadium this season, owning a 4-1 ATS record. The Texans are 3-3 ATS on the road.

Chiefs at Patriots

New England snapped a five-game losing streak with its win over the Steelers on Thursday, but the events of Sunday officially eliminated the Patriots from playoff contention. Now, they are set to host the Chiefs in Week 15 as sizable underdogs at Gillette Stadium. K.C. is laying 9.5 points as a road favorite, despite suffering its second straight loss. Andy Reid's offense has struggled to find a rhythm this season and is averaging just 18 points over the last two weeks. K.C. is 3-3 ATS this season as a road favorite, while the Patriots are 1-3 ATS as a home dog.

Bears at Browns

The Browns have caught lightning in a bottle with Joe Flacco, who Kevin Stefanski announced will start for the team for the remainder of the season. The veteran quarterback led Cleveland to a win over Jacksonville on Sunday and has the team in a rather firth playoff position entering Week 15. Meanwhile, things are also starting to click with Justin Fields in the Bears offense after the quarterback led them to a home win against the Lions. In this game, the Browns are laying three points at home where they are a league-best 6-1 ATS. The Bears are 4-3 ATS on the road.

Jets at Dolphins

Miami is currently sitting as a 12-point favorite over the Jets for their Week 15 matchup. They still have their Monday night matchup with Tennessee to play, but the Dolphins have been stellar at home this season. Coming into Week 14, Miami is 4-1 ATS at Hard Rock Stadium and has an average margin of victory of 21.4 points. As for the Jets, they are 1-3-1 ATS on the road.

Buccaneers at Packers

The Buccaneers moved into first place in the NFC South with their win over the Falcons on Sunday and will need a win in Week 15 to keep that standing down the stretch. Tampa Bay will be catching the Packers on a short week as it plays the Giants on Monday night and are catching 3.5 points in this matchup at the moment. Overall, the Bucs have been a strong bet this season as they are 8-5 ATS on the year, which includes a superb 6-1 ATS record on the road. Green Bay is 3-3 ATS at Lambeau Field this year.

49ers at Cardinals

San Francisco is the biggest favorite on the Week 15 slate at the moment as it's laying 13.5 points as a road favorite against the Cardinals. However, this spread did come down a touch after opening at 49ers -14. Arizona is coming off the bye in Week 14, so it will have a rest advantage over the Niners. San Francisco is 4-3 ATS as a road favorite this season, but Arizona has played well in this spot as well. As a home underdog, the Cardinals are 4-2 ATS.

Commanders at Rams

Washington was on a bye in Week 14, so it will be well rested when it travels to Los Angeles to face the Rams. Under Ron Rivera, the Commanders are 1-2 ATS after the bye and just 5-6-1 ATS with the rest advantage. They are catching 6.5 points against a Rams team that is making a legit playoff surge. That pursuit did hit a bit of a snap on Sunday, however, with their loss to the Ravens. L.A. is 3-3 ATS at home this season, while Washington is 5-2 ATS on the road.

Cowboys at Bills

Both of these teams are coming off statement wins on Sunday with the Cowboys blowing out the Eagles and the Bills escaping Arrowhead with a win over the Chiefs. Now, the Bills are a slim one-point favorite over Dallas as these teams clash next Sunday. Buffalo is 3-3 ATS at home this season while the Cowboys are 3-3 ATS on the road. The Under 48.5 could be an interesting play here with it being 4-2 for the Bills at home this season, while it's 3-3 for the Cowboys on the road.

Ravens at Jaguars

The Ravens are laying three points as a road favorite when they head to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars. This hasn't been a spot where Baltimore has thrived this season as they have just a 2-2 ATS record as a road favorite this season. That said, the Jags are 0-2 ATS as a home underdog, so something will need to give with these trends.

Eagles at Seahawks (Monday)

After losing to the 49ers and Cowboys over the last two weeks, the Eagles have zero margin for error if they want to reclaim the No. 1 seed and first place in the division, starting with this upcoming trip to Seattle where they are six-point road favorites. Philly is 3-1-1 ATS as a road favorite this season. As for the Seahawks, they are 2-3-1 ATS at home this season. Of course, the status of Geno Smith -- who missed Week 14 due to a groin injury -- will be worth monitoring this week as well.