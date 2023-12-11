Another weekend, another full slate of NFL action. Unfortunately, the highlights don't always come without a cost, and Week 14 has been no exception, with several big names exiting due to injury. Below you'll find a roundup of the most notable players to leave Sunday's games, with notes on their replacements and respective game statuses:

QB

Justin Herbert (finger): The Chargers QB trailed the Broncos 7-0 before exiting late in the second quarter, favoring his finger. He was quickly ruled questionable to return, with fifth-year backup Easton Stick taking over, then ruled out at halftime. Herbert finished just 9 of 17 for 96 yards and an interception, while L.A. entered the break down 10. Coach Brandon Staley said after the Chargers' loss that Herbert fractured his finger. On Monday, ESPN reported that Herbert is not expected to play Thursday night against Las Vegas and is consulting with Dr. Steven Shin to determine the extent of his injury and how much time he will miss.

C.J. Stroud (head): The Texans QB completed just 43% of his throws for 91 yards deep into the fourth quarter against the Jets, then left with a head injury after his helmet bounced off the MetLife Stadium turf. Stroud has since been put into the league's concussion protocol, putting his status for Week 15 in doubt. Former starter Davis Mills took over under center, making his third appearance of the 2023 campaign in relief of the Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. If Stroud were unable to clear protocol, Mills would likely get the starting nod.

Jake Browning (muscle cramps): The Bengals' backup QB, whose prime-time Week 13 win in place of an injured Joe Burrow "lit the world on fire," guided a two-score lead over the Colts before suffering an apparent hand injury in the fourth quarter. Former XFL star A.J. McCarron, who's in his second stint with Cincinnati, briefly took over for Browning, throwing a single pass. But Browning returned for the final minutes of action, shaking off what the Bengals deemed "muscle cramps."

RB

Alexander Mattison (ankle) had 66 yards on 10 carries against the Raiders by early in the second half, but he left after going down on an attempted pass from Josh Dobbs, who was later benched. Ty Chandler stepped in as the fill-in RB1 under Kevin O'Connell.

WR

Justin Jefferson (chest): The Vikings' superstar WR returned Sunday from a seven-game absence due to a hamstring injury, only to exit against the Raiders after just two catches. Absorbing a hard hit to the midsection, the star wideout visited the medical tent before going to the locker room for additional evaluation. He was then ruled out and taken to a local hospital out of precaution. After the game, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Jefferson "avoided any significant" injury.

Nico Collins (calf): The Texans wideout had a single catch to eclipse 1,000 yards on the season before leaving against the Jets with a calf injury. He was quickly ruled questionable to return, then later ruled out, leaving Houston to lean on Noah Brown and Robert Woods with fellow starter Tank Dell already sidelined with a fractured fibula suffered the week prior.

Tutu Atwell (concussion protocol): The Rams WR exited to receive a concussion evaluation in the second quarter against the Ravens, forcing journeyman Demarcus Robinson into a larger role alongside Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Devin Duvernay (back): The Ravens return man logged a single kick and punt return before leaving against the Rams with a back injury. Running back Keaton Mitchell, who's split carries with Gus Edwards, is Baltimore's backup return specialist.

OL

Jake Matthews (knee): The Falcons lineman left early against the Buccaneers with a knee injury and was ruled questionable to return. The Pro Bowl left tackle was replaced by Tyler Vrabel, son of Titans coach Mike Vrabel, on a line already missing right tackle Kaleb McGary.

Chris Lindstrom (ankle): The NFL's highest-paid interior blocker this offseason suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter against Tampa Bay. He was ruled questionable to return and replaced by Falcons backup Kyle Hinton.

Ethan Pocic (arm stinger): Cleveland's starting center since 2022, suffered the injury in the first quarter against the Jaguars. His exit left the Browns even more shorthanded up front, with tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin already sidelined.

Brian O'Neill (ankle) left Minnesota's ugly matchup with the Raiders after going down on a pass-blocking attempt against Maxx Crosby in the second quarter. He required the help of trainers to leave the field and was later ruled out.

Rob Havenstein (hip): The Rams lineman suffered a hip injury in the first half against the Ravens and was ruled questionable to return, forcing former starter Joe Noteboom back into the lineup. Havenstein notably started 15 games at right tackle during Los Angeles' 2021 Super Bowl season.

Ezra Cleveland (knee): The Jaguars guard exited with a first-half knee injury and was ruled questionable to return, leaving Jacksonville without two regular starters in the trenches. He was later seen walking on the sidelines with his helmet, suggesting a potential return.

DL

Javon Hargrave (hamstring) left San Francisco's vaunted defensive front late in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and was ruled questionable to return. The club's D-line was already missing Arik Armstead, so it turned even more to Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens down the stretch.

Johnathan Hankins (ankle) was carted to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury during the opening drive of the third quarter in Dallas' win over the Eagles. The veteran needed assistance getting off the field by the medical staff after a run by D'Andre Swift and did not return to the contest. He reportedly is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, but the injury is believed to be on the mild side, according to the Dallas Morning News. Hankins did return to the sideline in uniform, which was an encouraging sign.

EDGE

Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): Looking to build on a five-sack rookie season, Anderson exited late against the Jets with an ankle injury and was ruled questionable to return. He was one of just several key Texans starters to leave alongside C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, helping New York to cruise to an unexpected victory.

DB

Kyle Hamilton (knee): The Ravens safety suffered what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury at the end of a first-half play against the Rams, leaving for locker-room evaluation immediately after a medical tent check-in. He was ruled out later, without returning. Veterans Geno Stone and Daryl Worley are the other safeties alongside Marcus Williams in Baltimore's secondary.