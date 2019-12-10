NFL Week 15 Power Rankings: Ryan Tannehill lifts Titans into Top 10, Patriots and Saints fall out of Top 5
Pete Prisco's Power Rankings saw the Niners and Packers climb back among the elite, while Tennessee keeps rising
Ryan Tannehill is 6-1 as the starting quarterback of the Tennessee Titans and he is playing at an MVP-like level, even if he has no chance to win it.
In seven starts, Tannehill has 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Tannehill threw for 391 yards and three touchdown passes as the Titans got to 8-5 on the season and tied the Houston Texans for first place in the AFC South.
Tannehill joined Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks to complete 75-percent of their passes with a passer rating of 130 or higher in three consecutive games.
Translation: He's playing unreal football.
The Titans have scored 40 or more points in three games this season, including in that 42-21 victory over the Raiders, which means they have the most 40-plus games in a season for the franchise since 1962.
Tennessee had 551 yards of offense against Oakland, which was the most by the team since 1997.
Tannehill has been outstanding since taking over for Marcus Mariota. He has the Titans up to 10th in my Power Rankings heading into a battle for the top spot in the division against Houston in Nashville this week.
The Titans can run it with Derrick Henry, but it's the passing game with Tannehill that has made this team what it is now.
Signed to a one-year, $2 million deal as a backup to Mariota after six up-and-down seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Tannehill is playing himself into a new contract that should be significant. If the two sides can't agree on a new deal, the Titans would likely put the franchise tag on him, which tells you how well he's played.
For now, the Titans are in the thick of a division race. They have two games left with the Texans, which means they control their own destiny in the playoff race.
After their 2-4 start to the season, who saw this coming?
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Ravens
|They just keep on winning and there is no argument they are the league's best. The defense is getting better by the week, but Lamar Jackson's hamstring is a concern.
|--
|11-2-0
|2
|49ers
|Winning that shootout against the Saints is a good thing. They needed to see that from Jimmy Garoppolo.
|2
|11-2-0
|3
|Packers
|It wasn't pretty against the Redskins, but they found a way. Now comes a tough division game against the revitalized Bears.
|3
|10-3-0
|4
|Chiefs
|The way they won at New England bodes well for the playoffs. They did it with the defense.
|6
|9-4-0
|5
|Seahawks
|That wasn't a good showing in Los Angeles with a chance to take over as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They would be a wild-card team if the playoffs started today.
|3
|10-3-0
|6
|Patriots
|The offense continues to be a major issue, so much so they can't win a home game in December. That tells us there are major problems.
|1
|10-3-0
|7
|Saints
|What has happened to the defense the past month? It was awful against the 49ers. They have to fix that.
|4
|10-3-0
|8
|Vikings
|They didn't do a lot on offense against the Lions, but they did enough. The defense was outstanding and now they face a tough road test against the Chargers.
|1
|9-4-0
|9
|Bills
|The offense wasn't close to being good enough against the Ravens. But the defense showed it could play with any offense in limiting the Ravens.
|1
|9-4-0
|10
|Titans
|Can they keep it rolling on offense? With Derrick Henry running it and Ryan Tannehill throwing it, what's to think it won't continue?
|1
|8-5-0
|11
|Steelers
|They are now 3-0 with Devlin Hodges at quarterback. They have the look of a playoff team and face a playoff-like game with the Bills this week.
|1
|8-5-0
|12
|Texans
|That was an embarrassing showing against the Broncos. And now they have to face the hot Titans on the road, which won't be easy.
|3
|8-5-0
|13
|Rams
|They have come alive on offense the past two weeks, which has them still alive in the playoff chase. They face a tough road challenge at Dallas this week.
|2
|8-5-0
|14
|Eagles
|That wasn't pretty against the Giants Monday night, but they somehow found a way. They control their destiny to the playoffs, but have to play better than they did against the Giants.
|2
|6-7-0
|15
|Bears
|The offense has come alive to give them some playoff hopes, ever so faint. But Mitch Trubisky has made big strides.
|2
|7-6-0
|16
|Colts
|Two straight losses have them needing to win out to make the playoffs. The defense really struggled at Tampa.
|3
|6-7-0
|17
|Cowboys
|They aren't playing well, but they can still be a playoff team as a division winner. This week's game with a revitalized Rams team won't be easy.
|3
|6-7-0
|18
|Raiders
|So much for the idea of this team surging. They are done. On to Vegas.
|--
|6-7-0
|19
|Buccaneers
|They can score a lot of points, which is why Jameis Winston should be back next season. A .500 season is possible.
|--
|6-7-0
|20
|Browns
|They found a way to beat the Bengals - it wasn't pretty - to keep their playoff hopes alive. They have a winnable game at Arizona this week.
|--
|6-7-0
|21
|Broncos
|Did John Elway finally find his quarterback in Drew Lock? He was outstanding in the upset of the Texans. He plays with a swagger.
|1
|5-8-0
|22
|Chargers
|That team we saw in Jacksonville was the team many expected to see this season. Where has that been?
|1
|5-8-0
|23
|Panthers
|The decision to fire Ron Rivera didn't matter in the outcome this week. The big question now is who takes over next season.
|2
|5-8-0
|24
|Cardinals
|The past two weeks have been ugly for the offense. Kyler Murray is struggling.
|--
|3-9-1
|25
|Jets
|They've won four of five games, which is a good streak for this young team. They haven't exactly beaten a tough schedule, but they don't care.
|--
|5-8-0
|26
|Falcons
|They got back to playing good football against the Panthers. That's the team many expected to see this season.
|2
|4-9-0
|27
|Jaguars
|This thing is officially done. When do heads start to roll? They are the biggest flop of the season.
|1
|4-9-0
|28
|Redskins
|Dwayne Haskins hasn't done much as the starter, but it's too early to really judge him. Now it's all about the next coach.
|1
|3-10-0
|29
|Dolphins
|The good news is that there are only three more games left. Then it's all about the off-season for this group.
|--
|3-10-0
|30
|Lions
|So much for David Blough Mania. He is just a guy, but what do you expect from a third-team passer?
|--
|3-9-1
|31
|Giants
|Eli Manning gave them some life against the Eagles. The good news is they didn't win for draft reasons.
|--
|2-11-0
|32
|Bengals
|They competed against the Browns, and did some good things. I think this team has some nice pieces for 2020 when Joe Burrow gets there.
|--
|1-12-0
