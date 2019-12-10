NFL Week 15 Power Rankings: Ryan Tannehill lifts Titans into Top 10, Patriots and Saints fall out of Top 5

Ryan Tannehill is 6-1 as the starting quarterback of the Tennessee Titans and he is playing at an MVP-like level, even if he has no chance to win it.

In seven starts, Tannehill has 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Tannehill threw for 391 yards and three touchdown passes as the Titans got to 8-5 on the season and tied the Houston Texans for first place in the AFC South.

Tannehill joined Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks to complete 75-percent of their passes with a passer rating of 130 or higher in three consecutive games.

Translation: He's playing unreal football.

The Titans have scored 40 or more points in three games this season, including in that 42-21 victory over the Raiders, which means they have the most 40-plus games in a season for the franchise since 1962.

Tennessee had 551 yards of offense against Oakland, which was the most by the team since 1997.

Tannehill has been outstanding since taking over for Marcus Mariota. He has the Titans up to 10th in my Power Rankings heading into a battle for the top spot in the division against Houston in Nashville this week.

The Titans can run it with Derrick Henry, but it's the passing game with Tannehill that has made this team what it is now.

Signed to a one-year, $2 million deal as a backup to Mariota after six up-and-down seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Tannehill is playing himself into a new contract that should be significant. If the two sides can't agree on a new deal, the Titans would likely put the franchise tag on him, which tells you how well he's played.

For now, the Titans are in the thick of a division race. They have two games left with the Texans, which means they control their own destiny in the playoff race.

After their 2-4 start to the season, who saw this coming?