The NFL preseason will pass the halfway point this weekend, one of the benefits of a shortened three week exhibition schedule. Week 2 of the preseason is believed to be the "dress rehearsal" for the starters to get ready for the regular season, although that varies by team (whether teams have joint practices this week or not).

There are quite a few nationally televised games this week, starting with Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears facing the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night. Geno Smith and Drew Lock are in a quarterback competition, but Lock won't play due to COVID protocols. The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals for a Sunday night matchup, concluding a few days of the teams getting together for joint practices. "Monday Night Football" is also back, as the Atlanta Falcons travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets. In total, Week 2 of the preseason will be five days.

The exciting quarterback battle between Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and Kenny Pickett will take place Saturday night, as the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers will also play Saturday night, facing the Minnesota Vikings.

The regular season is coming soon, but fans will get another full dose of football this week. Below, find out when your team plays -- along with any games of interest this weekend.

Games in bold are nationally televised. NFL Network games can be streamed on FuboTV.