There's never a dull moment in the NFL, and the third week of the 2023 regular season is no exception. There are a host of marquee matchups to watch over the next several days as we start to separate the contenders from the pretenders. One of those matchups includes a former first-round pick who is surely motivated to have a big game after a slow start to the season.

With the season beginning, with so many players to keep an eye on and great games to catch, it is a lot to keep track of. Don't worry though, we have you covered with everything you need to know entering the NFL's third Sunday of the 2023 season.

Let's take a look at three of the best games to watch this week:

Steelers at Raiders

Sunday, Sept. 24, 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 24, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Sunday's finale features historic rivals who have a lot to play for. Las Vegas (1-1) is hoping to bounce back from last Sunday's 38-10 beatdown at the hands of the Bills. Pittsburgh (1-1) is desperate to break out on offense after the unit underwhelmed during the season's first two weeks.

Specifically, there's been a lot of chatter regarding Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, whose play so far has not matched the hype that was surrounding him this summer. On Sunday night, expect Pickett to play faster while opening things up downfield. And while fans can expect more targets for George Pickens, one could also expect Pickett to spread the ball around while getting more of Pittsburgh's skill players involved.

The Steelers' running game will also be more involved against the Raiders' 27th ranked run defense. Las Vegas will likely counter with the quick passing of Jimmy Garoppolo, who will look to test a Steelers' secondary that has been somewhat suspect so far.

Falcons at Lions

Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Alright, we know a Falcons-Lions 1 p.m. matchup is not usually a must-see game. But that's not the case now, not with the Falcons off to a 2-0 start and the Lions coming off an overtime loss to Seattle following a season-opening win over the defending champion Chiefs.

This game includes one of the weekend's best matchups pitting the Lions' 10th ranked scoring offense against the Falcons' eighth-ranked scoring defense. Lions quarterback Jared Goff would be wise to keep an eye on Falcons safety and former Bengals standout Jessie Bates III, who already has two interceptions and a forced fumble this season.

Adding to the excitement of this game is Falcons rookie phenom Bijan Robinson, who is averaging a whopping 6.2 yards per carry. Detroit also has a rookie first-round pick at running back in Jahmyr Gibbs, who is slated to receive a bigger workload with David Montgomery injured.

Chargers at Vikings

Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Someone's 0 has got to go Sunday between these 0-2 teams. Rest assured that both teams will be desperate in what is considered a must-win game.

From an entertainment standout, this game should deliver given the passing games both units possess. Led by Justin Herbert, the Chargers boast the NFL's sixth-best scoring offense. The Vikings counter with Kirk Cousins and the NFL's second-ranked passing offense.

There is one notable difference between the two teams: the Chargers will likely be without starting running back Austin Ekeler, while the Vikings may have new running back Cam Akers for Sunday's game after he was acquired via a trade with the Rams.

Week 3 schedule

All games can be streamed on fubo; CBS games can also be live streamed on Paramount+

Sunday, Sept. 24

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7: 15 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2