Panthers at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Cowboys -4.5, O/U 50

Current: Cowboys -4, O/U 51.5

"The Sam Darnold bounceback season has been incredible but the Cowboys are just a bad matchup for an injured Panthers team. When Christian McCaffrey went out with a hamstring injury against the Texans last Thursday, Carolina's offense stagnated. He's the perfect outlet for Darnold and also much better in pass protection than the rest of Carolina's running backs. The Panthers are down Jaycee Horn. A CJ Henderson trade won't fix that in the first week. Carolina's defense is good but if you want to beat it, you need a good offensive line and a plethora of pass catchers. Hello, Dallas."

Browns at Vikings



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: PICK, O/U 51

Current: Browns -2, O/U 51.5

R.J. White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert over the last four years, going 354-292-22 against the spread in particular during that stretch. He has also delivered a 57.1 percent hit rate on his SuperContest picks over the last six seasons -- and that run includes two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

Lions at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Bears -4, O/U 44

Current: Bears -3, O/U 41.5

"Despite their 0-3 record on the year, the Lions have been competitive under first-year head coach Dan Campbell. In fact, they are 2-1 ATS and would have earned their first win of the season had it not been for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker setting a new NFL record with a 66-yard field goal to win the game as time expired. So while many may not be too surprised about the Lions' record, they haven't rolled over. They now get a Bears team that looks lost offensively, even with first-round rookie Justin Fields under center. (Against Cleveland last week, he was sacked nine times.) While Detroit doesn't have nearly the defense that the Browns do, I like getting the field goal bump with a team that -- in my mind -- has been the better club throughout the first three weeks, even if the records don't reflect it. This could also be a back-breaking moment for Matt Nagy's job if the Bears were upset at home, which is worth monitoring."

Texans at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Bills -17.5, O/U 47.5

Current: Bills -17, O/U 47

Before you make your Week 4 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team the SportsLine Projection Model is backing. The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Colts at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Dolphins -2, -4.5, O/U 44.5

Current: Dolphins -2.5, O/U 42.5

"I think the Colts look lifeless. I mean, they are playing back-to-back road games, their defense hasn't been as good as expected, they don't scare anybody down the field. They have no threats. I think Miami's corners are pretty good, I think they're gonna be able to lock them up and bring down the eighth man and play against the run and slow down (Jonathan) Taylor. Look, I don't think this is going to be a pretty game to watch, but I'll take Miami -2. I think they're good enough, I think they'll find a way to win the game and cover the number. One of my best bets on Miami."

Chiefs at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Chiefs-6, O/U 55

Current: Chiefs -6.5, O/U 54.5

"Yes this is a different spot for this Chiefs than they're used to. At least the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Chiefs. However I believe it will bring out the best in them and there will be a sense of urgency to win this game. There's a huge discrepancy in the degree of acumen experience between these coaching staffs and there is a massive gap at quarterback as well.

"Yes I have serious reservations about the Chiefs defense but I do not believe the Eagles will be that equipped to exploit it. The Eagles will have to run the heck out of the football to have any chance of really moving the ball and that's not going to be enough to keep Pace with Mahomes. Kansas City will find some joy downfield and I can't imagine that the cheetah is locked down for a third straight week. Reid pulls out all the stops here and Kansas City gets a comfortable victory to flex its muscles again."

Giants at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Saints -8, O/U 43.5

Current: Saints -7, OU 42

"The Saints are finally playing a real home game after having their opener moved to Jacksonville, followed by two straight road games because of hurricane damage. They impressed last week winning at New England, while the Giants haven't won a game yet. The Saints are great in October, winning 22 of their last 24 in the month. The Saints will have the Superdome rocking as they blow out the Giants."

Titans at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Titans -7.5, O/U 46

Current: Titans -6, O/U 44.5

Before you lock in your Week 4 NFL picks and parlays, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 4 of the 2021 season on an incredible 123-81 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates to the 2017 season.

Washington at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: PICK, O/U 48.5

Current: Washington -1.5, O/U 47.5

SportsLine's Mike Tierney is all over teasers this season. If you're unfamiliar, a teaser is a play that involves at least two games with more favorable point spreads than are offered with a traditional bet. Our picks will be limited to two-game, six-point teasers, meaning that a half-dozen points will be tacked on in favor of our chosen team in each game.

Cardinals at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Rams -6, O/U 53.5

Current: Rams -4, O/U 54.5

"I picked the Buccaneers last week because I thought they had a better chance than any team to go 17-0. The Rams manhandled them. I expect the Cardinals to get more pressure on Matthew Stafford than the Bucs did, but I don't think Arizona is ready for this level of ball."

Seahawks at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: 49ers -3, O/U 51.5

Current: 49ers -2.5, O/U 52

"Were you surprised to see Green Bay come back late to rip San Francisco's heart out last week? You shouldn't have been because the 49ers were home favorites, and the 49ers have been awful as home favorites during the Kyle Shanahan era. Including the playoffs, San Francisco is 5-12-1 ATS as a home favorite under Shanahan and 3-12-1 during the regular season. Hell, they don't even have to be at home, as they're only 10-19-1 ATS as favorites under Shanahan everywhere. I don't know why, but it's hard to argue with the results.

"This week the 49ers are home favorites against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, and guess what? Do you know which QB has gone 27-14-2 ATS as an underdog in his career? That's right, it's Wilson. Of course, while those trends are hard to ignore, I'm also on the Seahawks here because they've been too good offensively to ignore. They just need to find consistency, and I think they'll find some against a San Francisco defense that hasn't done a whole lot to impress me yet."

Ravens at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Broncos -2.5, O/U 44.5

Current: PICK, O/U 44.5

"Facing the Jags, Jets and Giants is like go-karting against your 8-year-old nephew. Facing Lamar Jackson is like entering the Indianapolis 500, except you don't have a car and you have to run the race on foot. The cars are just going to whiz by you and I feel like that's what Jackson is going to do to the Broncos defense on Sunday.

"Every Ravens game this year has been absolutely bonkers and I expect nothing less in this game. In Week 1, they were leading the Raiders 14-0, but lost in overtime. In Week 2, they trailed the Chiefs by double-digits in the fourth quarter, but somehow managed to win. In Week 3, they won on a freaking 66-yard field goal. This week, they're playing in Denver, which is the one city most kickers love to play in, so I'm guessing Tucker wins it on a field goal, which may or may not be from 67 yards out."

Steelers at Packers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Packers -7, O/U 47

Current: Packers -6.5, O/U 45.5

"Remember how hot the Steelers started last year and then how they faded at the end of the season? It feels like we are seeing that again -- except it's happening way sooner. Ben Roethlisberger looked old against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. The defense didn't look good either, as Joe Mixon asserted his will against the Steelers front seven and Ja'Marr Chase ran wild in the secondary. Aaron Rodgers got back on track in the second half of Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, and while the defense let up against the 49ers a bit last week, Rodgers came in and finished the job. The Packers are 2-0 against the spread over the last two weeks and they will improve to 3-0 on Sunday. Too much firepower, and the Packers are at home."

Buccaneers at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Buccaneers -5.5, O/U 49

Current: Buccaneers -7, O/U 49.5

SportsLine's Micah Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. He has been uncanny with his picks in games involving the Buccaneers. In fact, he is an eye-popping 10-2 in his last 12 against-the-spread picks involving Tampa Bay! For $100 bettors who have taken his advice, the return has added up to almost $800.

Raiders at Chargers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Open: Chargers -3, O/U 53.5

Current: Chargers -3, O/U 51.5

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is a national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times. Tierney has covered the NFL for decades, reported from seven Super Bowls and has used his experience to crush the NFL, going 187-147 against the spread the past three seasons. In addition, Tierney is an incredible 25-13-1 on his last 39 picks involving the Los Angeles Chargers.

