NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: 49ers make big leap as just three unbeaten teams remain
Pete Prisco's Power Rankings saw San Francisco make a jump into the top 3 as Patriots maintain top spot
The NFL has a giant middle class at the quarter point of the season.
We have a few elite teams, a handful of really bad ones, but the middle is loaded in the grand fashion of NFL parity at its finest.
If Week 4 taught us anything, it was that when we think we have a grasp of what's going on, we really have no idea.
How else can we explain the Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns all winning on the road as underdogs of at least a touchdown, including the Bucs scoring 55 in a dominant road victory over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams?
We really don't know.
I always like to say it takes until Halloween to get a real gauge on this league, but the first month has taught us it might take longer than that this season.
Four weeks into the season, we have just three undefeated teams left in the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The Patriots remain first in my Power Rankings this week after edging out the Buffalo Bills, with the Chiefs second after winning a close one at Detroit. The 49ers are third. Yes, third.
There are 13 teams with 2-2 records, which exemplifies the large middle class of the league so far. In the AFC South, all four teams are 2-2.
So get ready for an October that might see more separation – or maybe not. Maybe this large middle class is the norm and we'll have some really good teams, a few good ones, a giant group of average to above-average teams and the handful of bottom feeders.
Isn't that the way the NFL wants it anyway?
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Patriots
|They got a scare against the Bills, but that defense is special. The secondary is the best in the NFL. They won't face a challenge from the Redskins this week.
|--
|4-0-0
|2
|Chiefs
|So now they know they can win when Patrick Mahomes doesn't throw a touchdown pass. The defense needs to be better and the interior of the offensive line is an issue.
|1
|4-0-0
|3
|49ers
|They come off the bye atop the NFC West with a big home game against the Browns. That won't be easy for that defense.
|4
|3-0-0
|4
|Saints
|Winning two games with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback against two quality teams is a big-time feat for this team. The defense was outstanding against the Cowboys.
|5
|3-1-0
|5
|Cowboys
|What happened to that explosive offense from the first three games? The Saints shut it down. Now Dak Prescott and gang have to get it going against a good Packers team.
|--
|3-1-0
|6
|Seahawks
|At 3-1, they face a tough division task at home Thursday against the Rams. The defense played well against the Cardinals, which is a good sign.
|8
|3-1-0
|7
|Rams
|They just don't look right on offense this season and the defense came apart against Tampa Bay. Now they head to Seattle on a short week, which will be challenging.
|3
|3-1-0
|8
|Packers
|Was the defense exposed against the Eagles? We will find out this week against the Cowboys.
|6
|3-1-0
|9
|Bills
|They have to be better on offense than they were against the Patriots. Josh Allen has to throw it better.
|3
|3-1-0
|10
|Bears
|Chase Daniel did some good things replacing the injured Mitch Trubisky. But that victory over the Vikings was about the defense - as usual.
|3
|3-1-0
|11
|Eagles
|That was a big-time road victory against the Packers. It might have saved their chances to win the division.
|7
|2-2-0
|12
|Lions
|They showed they are legit by pushing the Chiefs on Sunday. Losing the game the way they did isn't an indictment of their fast start.
|1
|2-1-1
|13
|Chargers
|They are 2-2 at the quarter point, which they would likely take considering all the injuries. Now they get Melvin Gordon back.
|3
|2-2-0
|14
|Browns
|So that's the offense we expected to see. What they showed against the Ravens was impressive. Can they keep it up?
|5
|2-2-0
|15
|Ravens
|That defense has issues. It's rare to see a Baltimore team getting gashed the way that defense did against the Browns. They have to pick it up.
|7
|2-2-0
|16
|Panthers
|Kyle Allen is 2-0 and the Panthers have turned their season around. The defense has been outstanding, especially rushing the passer the past two weeks.
|4
|2-2-0
|17
|Raiders
|Winning on the road at Indianapolis was impressive. Now comes a long trip to London to play the Bears, but they will play without linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the rest of the season.
|4
|2-2-0
|18
|Colts
|That was a terrible home loss to the Raiders and now they have to go on the road to play the Chiefs. Good luck with that.
|8
|2-2-0
|19
|Vikings
|The offense was pedestrian against the Bears. What is it with Kirk Cousins in big games? He has to pick it up.
|7
|2-2-0
|20
|Jaguars
|Gardner Minshew has this team tied for first place heading to Carolina. That defense will pose a big-time challenge for him and Leonard Fournette in the running game.
|4
|2-2-0
|21
|Giants
|Daniel Jones is 2-0 as the Giants starter. Now he faces his first big-time challenge on the other side of the ball in the Minnesota Vikings.
|1
|2-2-0
|22
|Buccaneers
|That was an impressive offensive showing against the Rams. They have a brutal stretch coming up that will challenge this young team, but they played well Sunday.
|1
|2-2-0
|23
|Titans
|If Marcus Mariota can play like he did against the Falcons, this team can win the division. But why doesn't it happen more often?
|6
|2-2-0
|24
|Texans
|The offense is having the same, tired troubles: The offensive line isn't good enough. Deshaun Watson simply gets hit too much.
|9
|2-2-0
|25
|Steelers
|They got creative on offense to get their first victory against the Bengals. Surprisingly, they are just a game out of first place.
|--
|1-3-0
|26
|Falcons
|At 1-3, the heat is on Dan Quinn. If this thing doesn't get turned around quickly, the playoff chances will be gone.
|9
|1-3-0
|27
|Bengals
|At 0-4, they are a bad football team right now. Zac Taylor is having a rough start to his coaching career.
|1
|0-4-0
|28
|Broncos
|They are 0-4 and the Vic Fangio era is off to a terrible start. Their season is basically over. They face a must win this week against the Chargers.
|--
|0-4-0
|29
|Cardinals
|They have all kinds of issues right now. When will they win a game? At least they have the tie.
|2
|0-3-1
|30
|Redskins
|The fans got their wish to see Dwayne Haskins. Was it what they thought? It wasn't pretty. Who gets thrown to the wolves this week against the Patriots at quarterback?
|--
|0-4-0
|31
|Jets
|They come off the bye and might have Sam Darnold back. Even he might not be able to save this offense.
|--
|0-3-0
|32
|Dolphins
|It isn't happening. They aren't winning a game - no matter where or who they are playing.
|--
|0-4-0
