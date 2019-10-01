NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: 49ers make big leap as just three unbeaten teams remain

The NFL has a giant middle class at the quarter point of the season.

We have a few elite teams, a handful of really bad ones, but the middle is loaded in the grand fashion of NFL parity at its finest.

If Week 4 taught us anything, it was that when we think we have a grasp of what's going on, we really have no idea.

How else can we explain the Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns all winning on the road as underdogs of at least a touchdown, including the Bucs scoring 55 in a dominant road victory over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams?

We really don't know.

I always like to say it takes until Halloween to get a real gauge on this league, but the first month has taught us it might take longer than that this season.

Four weeks into the season, we have just three undefeated teams left in the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The Patriots remain first in my Power Rankings this week after edging out the Buffalo Bills, with the Chiefs second after winning a close one at Detroit. The 49ers are third. Yes, third.

There are 13 teams with 2-2 records, which exemplifies the large middle class of the league so far. In the AFC South, all four teams are 2-2.

So get ready for an October that might see more separation – or maybe not. Maybe this large middle class is the norm and we'll have some really good teams, a few good ones, a giant group of average to above-average teams and the handful of bottom feeders.

Isn't that the way the NFL wants it anyway?